Education More students are attending Georgia’s public colleges than ever before, says USG It’s another year of record enrollment for the state’s university system. Share Georgia Tech holds graduation at McCamish Pavilion for students receiving Master's degrees in the College of Computing and Bachelor's degrees in Mechanical Engineers on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Georgia Tech has more students than any school in the University System of Georgia. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Jason Armesto 48 minutes ago

The University System of Georgia has yet again recorded an all-time high in enrollment, with more than 392,000 students registered this fall, the system announced Tuesday. The figure surpasses the previous all-time high set last fall, as Georgia continues a steady upward trajectory maintained since 2022. This semester’s 2.7% enrollment increase marks the fourth consecutive year of growth for the USG, according to a USG media release. Nearly 313,000 of the students are Georgians, a 3.8% increase of in-state students. Related Story Sonny Perdue praised in last Georgia Regents meeting before retirement November 18, 2026 In a Tuesday presentation to the Board of Regents, Angela Bell, the USG’s associate vice chancellor for research and policy analysis, said the system’s growth far outpaces national figures. Undergraduate enrollment is up nationally, Bell said, but it’s even higher in Georgia. The USG has also seen an increase in graduate students, whereas graduate enrollment has dropped nationally.

There was growth among all four sectors within the USG: research, comprehensive and state universities as well as state colleges. Georgia Southern University led all schools in headcount growth, adding 1,863 students this fall, in part because of it consolidating with the former East Georgia State College. Georgia Tech remains the largest school in the system; it enrolled more than 58,000 students, a 2.7% increase since last year. Georgia State and Kennesaw State universities both have more than 50,000 students. Related Story University System of Georgia appoints new chancellor October 1, 2026 While there was a 2.5% jump in undergraduate students, graduate and professional programs increased by 3.4%. Of those nearly 3,000 students, 2,222 were master’s students, and more than half of them enrolled at Georgia Tech.

Latino enrollment rose by 5.2%, to nearly 50,000 students, more than any demographic group.

Dual enrollment reached a new high, up 15.5% since last fall and up 131% since 2022. Bell said those students disproportionately take online classes, a subject that has previously been of great for some Regents. Students taking all online classes are taking fewer credit hours than those enrolled in in-person courses, said Bell.

Related Story Tired but proud, Cabrera explains Georgia Tech exit October 31, 2026 Regent Samuel D. Holmes said he was concerned that face-to-face instruction for undergraduates has been dropping for five consecutive years. “If my review is correct, I think about 67 percent of all of our new credit hours are in classes that are 95 percent or more online. I certainly understand that they are valid, and sometimes even admirable reasons we have online options, especially for our graduate programs,” Holmes said. “But just personally, I hope that we’ll see our face-to-face instruction for undergrads change and start increasing next year and moving forward.” While the USG has been able to celebrate high enrollment in recent years, even as some experts have warned that declining birthrates nationwide will lead to an “enrollment cliff,” Bell noted that difficult times may be ahead.