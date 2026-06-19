Opinion Georgians, once again, aren’t feeling The Vern But perpetual candidate Vernon Jones probably won’t get the message. Secretary of state candidate Vernon Jones greets attendees at a State Election Board meeting held at the Dawson County Government Center on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Bill Torpy 1 hour ago Share

Last weekend, an excited Vernon Jones, a GOP candidate for secretary of state, stood alongside the MMA cage match being held on the White House lawn and vowed: “I’m ready to fight for Georgia.” Two days later, Georgia voters ended Jones’ fight with a devastating body shot, knocking him out. The chameleon-like former Democrat and perennial candidate got beat 2-to-1 in the GOP primary runoff by Tim Fleming, a former state rep who most Georgians couldn’t identify in a police lineup. Jones’ landslide defeat was a bright spot in the election. I had worried Georgia’s political system was settling at the bottom of the fishbowl. But at least this time, the electorate was able to see through what Jones was selling.

Jones is a special politician for this hostile and divisive era: He unites both Democrats and Republicans in their rejection of him. Jones, a man who does not lack for confidence and energy — or shame, for that matter — ran hard, vowing to root out systemic fraud in the election system. Systemic fraud that has never been proven, that is. GOP secretary of state candidate Vernon Jones at the MMA fight on the White House lawn posted on his campaign X account just days before the election. (Courtesy of Vernon Jones campaign X account) He’s been an election denier since days after the 2020 election, when he stood outside the state Capitol at a Stop the Steal rally alongside other “stars” like conspiracy-spouting madman Alex Jones.

Weeks after that rally, Jones renounced his Democratic affiliation outside the White House at another rally: It was Jan. 6, 2021.

By then, Jones was roundly reviled in Democratic circles for angry outbursts, bullying, an accusation of sexual assault and having endorsed Trump for reelection. But his party switcheroo was no doubt a calculation. He had worn out his welcome in the Democratic Party, where he had served as a legislator in the 1990s and then two terms as CEO of DeKalb County. (He was reelected in 2016 and 2018 to the state House, but that came after getting whipped in Democratic primaries in bids for the U.S. Senate, Congress and county sheriff. Basically, he desperately wants to stay in the game.) Jones was of great use to MAGA. Here was a man who once headed perhaps the bluest county in Georgia, now peddling Trump’s delusion of electoral thievery. And he’s Black, which provides the overwhelmingly white movement a splash of needed color. His enthusiasm was so unbridled that he crowd-surfed at a MAGA rally, allowing the faithful to Feel the Vern. Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones crowd surfs during a President Donald Trump rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC file photo) Jones was so taken by that newfound MAGA love that he decided to run for governor in 2022 against Brian Kemp, who was then considered a RINO.

Trump had to talk him out of it because he wanted former U.S. Sen. David Perdue to run. Jones got a pat on the shoulder from Trump in the form of an endorsement to run for an open Congress seat. However, Trump’s endorsement meant diddly, and Vern was beaten 3-to-1 by political newcomer Mike Collins, whom Jones learned was a ruthless campaigner. Collins’ campaign passed out rape whistles with Jones’ name on them, referring to an alleged sexual assault from the 2000s, where Jones was not charged. Jones did not return my call for this column. The shellacking was apparently so jolting that he did not run for any office in 2024, the first election cycle since 1990 where he didn’t run, or attempt to run, for something. So, with his wounds properly salved, he raised his hand last year for secretary of state, the office headed by Brad Raffensperger, a man despised by the Stop the Steal crowd.

Jones’ candidacy caught on with election deniers and conspiracists. In the primary, he did outdistance Gabe Sterling, who was Raffensperger’s right-hand man, and Kelvin King, who is married to a State Election Board member. Tim Fleming, Vernon Jones, Kelvin King and Gabriel Sterling. (AJC file photos) But come runoff time, the vast majority of GOP voters looked at Jones and said, “Nah.” In a big way. Debbie Dooley, a founder of the Tea Party, said Jones is a natural grassroots campaigner. She met him at a book signing in 2003 and has liked him since, noting that even as a Dem, he had conservative tendencies. In 2001, President George W. Bush praised Jones as a “rising star” in Georgia politics. He didn’t say for which side.

Dooley said Jones is “charismatic and a fighter. If you’re in a foxhole in a vicious fight, you want him on your side.” However, he was not able to raise enough money for his campaign — $290,000 to Fleming’s $610,000. “You have to be able to raise money to get your message out, especially when your opponent attacks you,” Dooley said. “And that’s what happened here.” Team Fleming brought out the litany of complaints about Jones that have followed him for decades. But despite the trouncing, Dooley expects to see him again. Vernon Jones kisses 5-month-old Harper Gonzales, daughter of Mario and Jacqueline Gonzales, during the event announcing his campaign for sheriff. Jones served two terms as DeKalb's CEO between 2001 and 2008. (John Spink/AJC file photo) “I don’t think you’ve seen the last of Vernon,” she said. “He’s the epitome of a survivor.”

Former DeKalb Sheriff Tom Brown has known Jones for decades and called him “very opportunistic.” Besides, what else would he do other than run for office, Brown said. “All Vernon has known is politics,” Brown said. “He’s a career politician, win or lose.” Brown was surprised Jones didn’t receive a Trump endorsement. I wasn’t surprised: Trump learned his lesson when endorsing him in 2022. He doesn’t like losers. “I don’t know where he goes from here,” Brown added. “But every time you count him out, he rises up.” I agree, Vern has absorbed four or five career-ending losses. But in his concession statement, he ended with, “I SHALL RETURN!”