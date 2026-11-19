Politics Who will lead Georgia Democrats’ most powerful state House committees? Democrats under the Gold Dome are poised to shape the state House’s legislative priorities for the first time in more than two decades, raising the stakes of who leads its key committees. Share State House of Representatives Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, speaks at a press conference after being nominated by her Democratic colleagues for Speaker of the House on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. She would make history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

As Democrats prepare to wield their newfound power following historic midterm victories to advance major legislation, including a long-sought Medicaid expansion, behind-the-scenes jockeying is underway over who will shepherd the party’s priorities through key committees. Committee chairs hold agenda-setting authority, determining which bills get hearings, who is recognized for discussion and control over any formal action. After the party flipped the House, it will be the first time in more than two decades Democrats will lead the committee process. The selection process for committees doesn’t officially begin until the start of session and after state Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, is formally elected the first Black speaker of the Georgia House. Last week, Hugley reiterated that assignments would be on pause until then.

Related Story Keisha Lance Bottoms recruits a transition team with some GOP help November 17, 2026 “The speaker has no authority until that person is elected on Jan. 11 by the full House, because the speaker represents the entire chamber,” she said during a news conference at the Capitol. “There can be no appointment to committees … until that happens.” With Republicans maintaining a majority in the Senate, Democrats in the House likely will also need to consider who may be best positioned to negotiate with the other chamber’s leaders over changes to Democrat-backed bills. The consequential process may remain under wraps for now, but that doesn’t mean state lawmakers aren’t already eying coveted leadership positions on top committees. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke with nearly a dozen Democratic state representatives about who are being discussed for the roles. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly until after the leadership is formally elected and the assignment process is underway.

Here’s what we know about who might secure chairmanships:

Appropriations State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, answers questions from the press at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Lawmakers returning to the Gold Dome in January will face mounting fiscal constraints, with the state’s budget reserves down 50% over the past two years. The House Appropriations Committee is the first to review and amend the governor’s budget proposal for billions in public spending across the state’s agencies and departments. Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $37.8 billion budget — up about 4% from the previous year. State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, a DeKalb County lawmaker and attorney, has served multiple sessions on the committee and is among the names being floated to be its next leader. Lawmakers returning to the Gold Dome in January will face mounting fiscal constraints, with the state’s budget reserves down 50% over the past two years. The House Appropriations Committee is the first to review and amend the governor’s budget proposal for billions in public spending across the state’s agencies and departments. Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $37.8 billion budget — up about 4% from the previous year. State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, a DeKalb County lawmaker and attorney, has served multiple sessions on the committee and is among the names being floated to be its next leader. Related Story Keisha Lance Bottoms’ priorities may be limited by new budget realities November 7, 2026 Rules Rep. Al Williams, D-Midway, speaks with other representatives during the last day of the legislative session at the House of Representatives in the Capitol, Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) The House Rules Committee determines which bills make it onto the chamber’s daily calendar for debate. The Rules chair is the House traffic cop, holding immense power over which bills advance to a full vote and which never even make it to the floor. Lawmakers lobby the chair and members behind closed doors and testify publicly in front of the body, making a case for why their bill should move forward. Traditionally, the Rules chair is a senior member of the Legislature. The House Rules Committee determines which bills make it onto the chamber’s daily calendar for debate. The Rules chair is the House traffic cop, holding immense power over which bills advance to a full vote and which never even make it to the floor. Lawmakers lobby the chair and members behind closed doors and testify publicly in front of the body, making a case for why their bill should move forward. Traditionally, the Rules chair is a senior member of the Legislature. Midway Democrat Al Williams has served in the House for more than two decades and could take over the powerful committee. Health State Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, spoke about gun safety during a news conference at the state Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) During the campaign, Bottoms made clear her support for expanding Medicaid, an effort that would pass through the health committee in the House. The committee also will oversee policy debates on rural healthcare, expanded mental health services, strengthening the state’s physician workforce and how to tackle the maternal mortality crisis. During the campaign, Bottoms made clear her support for expanding Medicaid, an effort that would pass through the health committee in the House. The committee also will oversee policy debates on rural healthcare, expanded mental health services, strengthening the state’s physician workforce and how to tackle the maternal mortality crisis.

Johns Creek Democratic state Rep. Michelle Au, an anesthesiologist with Emory-St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta, is rumored to be the committee’s next leader.