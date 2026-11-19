As Democrats prepare to wield their newfound power following historic midterm victories to advance major legislation, including a long-sought Medicaid expansion, behind-the-scenes jockeying is underway over who will shepherd the party’s priorities through key committees.
Committee chairs hold agenda-setting authority, determining which bills get hearings, who is recognized for discussion and control over any formal action. After the party flipped the House, it will be the first time in more than two decades Democrats will lead the committee process.
The selection process for committees doesn’t officially begin until the start of session and after state Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, is formally elected the first Black speaker of the Georgia House. Last week, Hugley reiterated that assignments would be on pause until then.
“The speaker has no authority until that person is elected on Jan. 11 by the full House, because the speaker represents the entire chamber,” she said during a news conference at the Capitol. “There can be no appointment to committees … until that happens.”
With Republicans maintaining a majority in the Senate, Democrats in the House likely will also need to considerwho may be best positioned to negotiate with the other chamber’s leaders over changes to Democrat-backed bills.
The consequential process may remain under wraps for now, but that doesn’t mean state lawmakers aren’t already eying coveted leadership positions on top committees.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke with nearly a dozen Democratic state representatives about who are being discussed for the roles. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly until after the leadership is formally elected and the assignment process is underway.
Here’s what we know about who might secure chairmanships:
The House Appropriations Committee is the first to review and amend the governor’s budget proposal for billions in public spending across the state’s agencies and departments. Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $37.8 billion budget — up about 4% from the previous year.
State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, a DeKalb County lawmaker and attorney, has served multiple sessions on the committee and is among the names being floated to be its next leader.
The House Appropriations Committee is the first to review and amend the governor’s budget proposal for billions in public spending across the state’s agencies and departments. Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a $37.8 billion budget — up about 4% from the previous year.
State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, a DeKalb County lawmaker and attorney, has served multiple sessions on the committee and is among the names being floated to be its next leader.
The House Rules Committee determines which bills make it onto the chamber’s daily calendar for debate. The Rules chair is the House traffic cop, holding immense power over which bills advance to a full vote and which never even make it to the floor.
Lawmakers lobby the chair and members behind closed doors and testify publicly in front of the body, making a case for why their bill should move forward. Traditionally, the Rules chair is a senior member of the Legislature.
The House Rules Committee determines which bills make it onto the chamber’s daily calendar for debate. The Rules chair is the House traffic cop, holding immense power over which bills advance to a full vote and which never even make it to the floor.
Lawmakers lobby the chair and members behind closed doors and testify publicly in front of the body, making a case for why their bill should move forward. Traditionally, the Rules chair is a senior member of the Legislature.
Midway Democrat Al Williams has served in the House for more than two decades and could take over the powerful committee.
Health
During the campaign,Bottoms made clear her support for expanding Medicaid, an effort that would pass through the health committee in the House.
The committee also will overseepolicy debateson rural healthcare, expanded mental health services, strengthening the state’s physician workforce and how totackle the maternal mortality crisis.
During the campaign,Bottoms made clear her support for expanding Medicaid, an effort that would pass through the health committee in the House.
The committee also will overseepolicy debateson rural healthcare, expanded mental health services, strengthening the state’s physician workforce and how totackle the maternal mortality crisis.
Johns Creek Democratic state Rep. Michelle Au, an anesthesiologist with Emory-St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta, is rumored to be the committee’s next leader.
Governmental Affairs
Lawmakersmust decidewhat to do with Georgia’s touchscreen voting system. A Republican-dominated studycommittee is expected to recommend a new system based on hand-marked ballots printed on demand, with the aim of overhauling the system in time for the 2028 elections.
With control of the governor’s office, secretary of state’s office and the House, Democrats have a choice to make. TheHouse Governmental Affairs will play a key role in that decision and other election legislation.
State Rep. Shea Roberts, D-Atlanta, is amongthosesaid to be potential picks for chair. Roberts, an attorney, has previously supported hand-marked ballots. Another name as a potential chair is state Rep. Rhonda Burnough, D-Riverdale.
Lawmakersmust decidewhat to do with Georgia’s touchscreen voting system. A Republican-dominated studycommittee is expected to recommend a new system based on hand-marked ballots printed on demand, with the aim of overhauling the system in time for the 2028 elections.
With control of the governor’s office, secretary of state’s office and the House, Democrats have a choice to make. TheHouse Governmental Affairs will play a key role in that decision and other election legislation.
State Rep. Shea Roberts, D-Atlanta, is amongthosesaid to be potential picks for chair. Roberts, an attorney, has previously supported hand-marked ballots. Another name as a potential chair is state Rep. Rhonda Burnough, D-Riverdale.
Ways and Means
One of the most powerful House committees is Ways and Means, which handles most tax legislation. The committee shepherded Republicans’ big income and property tax proposals in recent years. It also handled many of the tax breaks lawmakers consider each year.
One likely candidate to become chair of the committee is state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs. He’s often been out front as Democrats challenge Republican tax proposals. And he spent much of the summer and fall listening to Georgia voters’ concerns about property taxes and other financial issues.
One of the most powerful House committees is Ways and Means, which handles most tax legislation. The committee shepherded Republicans’ big income and property tax proposals in recent years. It also handled many of the tax breaks lawmakers consider each year.
One likely candidate to become chair of the committee is state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs. He’s often been out front as Democrats challenge Republican tax proposals. And he spent much of the summer and fall listening to Georgia voters’ concerns about property taxes and other financial issues.
Judiciary
The House Judiciary Committee considers a host of measures related to courts, the law, judges and constitutional amendments.
State Rep. Scott Holcomb, an attorney, is said to be a potential pick to chair the high-profile committee.
The House Judiciary Committee considers a host of measures related to courts, the law, judges and constitutional amendments.
State Rep. Scott Holcomb, an attorney, is said to be a potential pick to chair the high-profile committee.
— AJC Staff writer David Wickert contributed to this report.