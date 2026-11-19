Politics Georgia still has split-ticket voters. But they didn’t decide the election. Nearly 1 in 10 Rick Jackson voters backed U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, but Democrats had more than enough support to win without them. Share The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviewed roughly 4 million ballot images released by 156 of Georgia’s 159 counties to see how voters paired their picks in the Nov. 3 election. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Four years ago, hundreds of thousands of voters split their tickets to decide Georgia’s biggest races. Not this year. Yes, nearly 187,000 people picked Republican Rick Jackson for governor and Democrat Jon Ossoff for U.S. Senate. But instead of deciding the race, these split-ticket voters helped turn would-be close contests into routs. Ossoff won in a blowout while Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms cruised to victory as Democrats swept every statewide race. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviewed roughly 4 million ballot images released by 156 of Georgia’s 159 counties to see how voters paired their picks in the Nov. 3 election. These images are essentially digital photographs of cast ballots. The AJC can see how individuals voted, but without knowing their identities.

Nearly 197,000 voters in the review backed candidates from different parties in the top two races. They broke nearly 20 to 1 for Ossoff, who won by a whopping 18-point margin over Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.

Meanwhile, Bottoms defeated Jackson by nearly 9 points to become the state’s first Democratic governor in nearly a quarter-century. The ballot review shows where most of that gap between the Democratic contenders stems from.

One in 10 Jackson voters also backed Ossoff, nearly 187,000 in all. Another 17,000 skipped the Senate race entirely. Counting write-ins, more than 208,000 Jackson voters passed over Collins.

More than 99% of Bottoms voters in the review also voted for Ossoff. About 9,700 picked Collins, 6,800 left the Senate race blank and 1,200 wrote in a name. Where voters split Four in 10 Jackson-Ossoff voters came from five core metro Atlanta counties: Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.

The highest crossover rate in the review came from DeKalb, where 1 in 4 Jackson voters also backed Ossoff over Collins. There were other high rates of split-ticket votes in Athens-Clarke, Clayton and Fulton counties. A different election The last midterm election, in 2022, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp drew about 200,000 more votes than Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker. Democrats lost every other statewide race during that 2022 race. But Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock finished about 38,000 votes ahead of Walker and went on to win a runoff.

Related Story How Keisha Lance Bottoms overcame the odds to win Georgia’s race for governor November 5, 2026 Even Kemp’s campaign trail pleas for his supporters to back Walker didn’t work. Meanwhile, Warnock made a distinct plea for split ticket voters with ads featuring testimonials from Republicans who refused to back their party’s nominee. This year, swing voters decisively swung toward Democrats. Both Ossoff and Bottoms won independents, according to ABC News exit surveys. Ossoff carried about two-thirds of them, and Bottoms won them by roughly 10 points.

An Ossoff blowout The split-ticket votes help show just how commanding Ossoff’s victory was. Even if every one of those nearly 187,000 Jackson-Ossoff voters had backed Collins instead, Ossoff still would have won by roughly 380,000 votes. Related Story How Jon Ossoff turned the tables on Georgia Republicans November 4, 2026 That’s a bigger margin than Bottoms won by.