Georgia News Social Circle sues Trump administration to stop warehouse conversion The federal lawsuit says DHS failed to perform environmental, health reviews on facility it wants to convert into massive detention center. Protesters gather on Social Circle Parkway in the city of Social Circle to voice opposition to the Department of Homeland Security buying and converting a warehouse into an immigrant detention facility on Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026. The city filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday to block the Trump administration from doing so. (Ben Hendren/AJC)

By Lautaro Grinspan 27 minutes ago Share

The city of Social Circle filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday attempting to block Trump administration officials from converting a warehouse there into a sprawling immigrant detention facility. The Department of Homeland Security first purchased the vacant, 1 million-square-foot warehouse in early February, with the intention of turning the property into an 8,500-bed facility — part of a broadscale expansion of the country’s immigration detention system.

But in what it describes as a rushed acquisition process, Social Circle claims in its lawsuit that the federal government failed to perform required reviews of the project’s environmental impacts and its effects on the health and safety of town residents. In failing to perform those studies, according to the lawsuit, DHS ran afoul of the National Environmental Policy Act, the Administrative Procedure Act and Georgia’s public nuisance law. “If allowed to proceed with their plan to transform Social Circle into the site of one of the nation’s largest immigration detention facilities, (immigration authorities) will cause immense and irreparable harm to Social Circle and its residents,” the city’s complaint says. A drone photo shows a large warehouse near downtown Social Circle, Ga., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2026. The Department of Homeland Security first purchased the vacant, 1 million-square-foot warehouse in early February, with the intention of turning the property into an 8,500-bed facility — part of a broadscale expansion of the country’s immigration detention system. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

DHS did not respond to a request for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the lawsuit.

Instead, a spokesperson said DHS is “reviewing agency policies and proposals” and reiterated a statement shared by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin during his recent confirmation hearing, where he vowed to “work with community leaders.” “We want to be good partners,” Mullin said. Social Circle’s suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, echoes litigation in other jurisdictions where DHS purchased industrial real estate it intends to retrofit into detention complexes. Those lawsuits, seeking to block DHS from converting warehouses in Arizona, Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey, also hinge on a purported failure to conduct environmental reviews required under federal law. In Maryland, the Trump administration has argued that it is exempt from performing a review. In Michigan and New Jersey, it has indicated that it would move forward with reviews — a process that could take months.

Legal challenges to the warehouse project in other parts of the country have come from the offices of states’ attorneys general. In Georgia, state officials have not taken those steps, despite staunch opposition from both officials and residents in Social Circle and Oakwood — a second metro Atlanta community in which DHS has purchased a warehouse. Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor previously told the AJC that state officials have repeatedly told him they are powerless to stop the warehouse conversion. Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor, center, along with U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), right, expressed concerns about the proposed site for an ICE detention center on Monday, March 2, 2026. The city’s leaders worry about the facility's insufficient infrastructure, while Senator Warnock remains opposed to the administration’s aggressive deportation policies. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “I understand that it’s a federal issue, but the state also has a responsibility to make sure that the quality of life of the residents of the state are taken care of,” Taylor previously said.

He added: “By not supporting us or Oakwood, (state officials are) essentially saying that we’re on our own.” The Social Circle lawsuit describes a mid-February meeting between city officials and DHS representatives shortly after the warehouse sale was finalized. It says federal officials “did not provide substantive information regarding DHS’ regulatory or legal obligations.” The city alleges that DHS said it had completed the “necessary studies, including an economic analysis.” But, according to the complaint, the city requested a copy of that analysis and never received it. During the February meeting, DHS officials said 2,500 workers would be employed at the facility, according to the complaint. The high number of employees and detainees could result in the tripling of Social Circle’s population, which now stands at roughly 5,000. Social Circle officials have in recent months repeatedly made the argument that the town’s infrastructure is incapable of sustaining such a population surge. The city’s lawsuit in federal court again raised those concerns.