Politics Jasmine Clark wins Democratic primary to succeed late U.S. Rep. David Scott The state lawmaker is running to represent the heavily Democratic 13th District in metro Atlanta. State Rep. Jasmine Clark and staff react to news that she is the likely winner on the Democratic ticket for U.S. House District 13 at her election night watch party at Fresca Trattoria in Stone Mountain on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Gavin Godfrey/AJC)

By Caleb Groves and Gavin Godfrey 37 minutes ago Share

State Rep. Jasmine Clark won the Democratic nomination late Tuesday to succeed U.S. Rep. David Scott, who died last month as he sought a 13th term. Clark, of Lilburn, won outright in a six-way primary race for the 13th Congressional District in metro Atlanta.

Clark will square off against Republican Jonathan Chavez in November. She is heavily favored to win the solidly Democratic district. Before his death, Scott had fallen out of favor with Democratic Party leadership amid concerns about the 80-year-old’s age and health after serving in Washington for more than two decades. At an election night party Tuesday, Clark described the strategy that helped her avoid a runoff in June. “You win elections by talking to the people. That’s what we did. We talked to the people,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We did the mail, we did the ads, we did the radio, we did the social media,” she said.

Crypto cash tried to tip the scale in Clark’s favor when the pro-crypto PAC, Protect Progress, poured $4.2 million into the race to support her. She was first elected to the state house in 2018, flipping a Republican post in the Legislature. She told the AJC that experience was key to this year’s race. “I feel like we ran the best campaign we possibly could,” she said. “All those years running in a very competitive district definitely prepared me for this moment where we were able to just mobilize and materialize.” The victory was also personal for Clark, who lost her father this month. She thanked supporters and staff for stepping in while she was juggling grief and a grueling campaign schedule.” “I am at peace knowing that my dad was super proud of me, y’all. While he’s not physically able to see this moment, I know he is here and he will be with me along this journey every step of the way.”