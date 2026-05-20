Politics

Collins advances to runoff in GOP Senate primary to challenge Ossoff

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins will face either Rep. Buddy Carter or former coach Derek Dooley in the June runoff to determine who will compete against incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins greets supporters as he arrives at his primary election watch party at The Carmichael House in Jackson on May 19, 2026. Collins is in his second term in the U.S. House representing the 10th Congressional District. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins greets supporters as he arrives at his primary election watch party at The Carmichael House in Jackson on May 19, 2026. Collins is in his second term in the U.S. House representing the 10th Congressional District. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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Updated 30 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins will advance to the June 16 runoff in the Republican primary for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

With votes still being counted, it was unclear if he opponent will be Rep. Buddy Carter or former football coach Derek Dooley, who were in a close contest for second place.

Collins, R-Jackson, told reporters gathered at his watch party that he has always been the candidate best positioned to beat the incumbent, Democrat Jon Ossoff, in November.

He noted that he led in every poll of the race before the Republican primary and said that bodes well in a midterm election year where turnout is key.

“You’ve got to be able to turn out the Republican voters, and we do that,” Collins said. “We resonate with every part of the Republican Party.”

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This article will be updated.

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

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