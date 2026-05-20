Collins advances to runoff in GOP Senate primary to challenge Ossoff

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins will advance to the June 16 runoff in the Republican primary for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.
With votes still being counted, it was unclear if he opponent will be Rep. Buddy Carter or former football coach Derek Dooley, who were in a close contest for second place.
Collins, R-Jackson, told reporters gathered at his watch party that he has always been the candidate best positioned to beat the incumbent, Democrat Jon Ossoff, in November.
He noted that he led in every poll of the race before the Republican primary and said that bodes well in a midterm election year where turnout is key.
“You’ve got to be able to turn out the Republican voters, and we do that,” Collins said. “We resonate with every part of the Republican Party.”
This article will be updated.