Politics Keisha Lance Bottoms stuns rivals with outright Democratic primary win for governor The former Atlanta mayor avoided the overtime fight her opponents hoped would expose doubts about her November prospects. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms hugs a supporter during a visit to the Kidz.com Child Development Center in Columbus on May 12, 2026, as part of her final statewide push ahead of the Democratic gubernatorial primary election. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 53 minutes ago Share

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday, stunning the field by avoiding the runoff her rivals had hoped would expose lingering doubts about her ability to win in November. The win gives Bottoms a head start in the race to unify Democrats for November while Republicans remain locked in their own costly brawl.

Billionaire Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones appeared headed toward a runoff after a race dominated by staggering spending, scathing personal attacks and loyalty tests over President Donald Trump. For Bottoms, the result validates a campaign built on name recognition, her political background and the argument that she is her party’s best pick to take on a Trump-aligned Republican in the fall. From left to right, Democratic candidates for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Olu Brown, Amanda Duffy, Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Derrick Jackson and Mike Thurmond during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debates at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta in April. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It also spares her from the four-week sprint her trio of top opponents wanted — one that would have turned her mayoral record during the pandemic and violent protests for racial justice into the central question of the Democratic race.

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former state Sen. Jason Esteves and former DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond all argued they were the best prepared to consolidate Democratic support, win swing voters and break the GOP’s 24-year hold on the Governor’s Mansion.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces her proposal for a Voting Rights Act for Georgia earlier this month. (Patricia Murphy/AJC) And she argues she’s the Democrat best equipped to push back against Trump’s policies in Georgia, leaning on both her experience leading the state’s largest city during Trump’s first term and her work his Democratic successor in the White House, former President Joe Biden. That divide played out in real-time at the ballot box. Andrew Chartrand, who voted at a busy Atlanta precinct, said he backed Bottoms because she “just seemed to be on the right side of things when making decisions.” At the same site, Benjamin Kasavan said he backed Esteves, saying he was swayed mostly by recommendations from friends. He said he was more energized to vote against Bottoms, who he said failed to support more affordable housing and transit on the Beltline. “I don’t have the best opinion of her,” he said.

A fight deferred Bottoms entered the race last year as the de facto front-runner after other big-name Democrats passed on the race, including two-time gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams; Jason Carter, the party’s 2014 candidate for governor; and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath. But three prominent rivals jockeyed for position behind her, each arguing in different ways that Democrats could not afford to nominate a candidate weighed down by questions about her tenure at City Hall. Esteves argued that only he could build the multiracial, multigenerational coalition needed to retake the Governor’s Mansion for the first time since former Gov. Roy Barnes was defeated in 2002. But he spent much of the race mired in single digits in polls, even as he sharpened his argument that the party should not simply default to Bottoms. Duncan said his transformation from Republican to Democrat empowered him to win independents and disaffected Republicans. He campaigned on a $1.7 billion jump-start fund to bring more Georgians economic relief. Democratic candidates for governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, left, and Jason Esteves appear on screen at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young primary election debate at Georgia Public Broadcasting in April. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

But that transformation also became his greatest vulnerability. He spent much of the campaign on a de facto apology tour, saying he was wrong on major policy fights from his years as a Republican while trying to convince skeptical Democrats he was not a GOP Trojan horse. Thurmond cast himself as the steady hand who would slash the state sales tax in half and bring a consensus-minded style to the Gold Dome. But he struggled to catch fire in public polling and faced questions about the depth of his campaign grassroots organization. Now the Democratic race shifts immediately to November. That means Bottoms will set about trying to prove her primary victory was more than a show of name recognition. And for the GOP, it means the Democrat they once hoped to weaken in a runoff now has a head start on raising money, healing internal rifts and preparing for a general election fight.