Redistricting can leave some disenfranchised
Re: “Make electoral districts impartial by law,” by Robert Wittenstein, May 13.
Much is in the news these days about congressional redistricting. Kudos to the gentleman who suggested in his May 13 letter a constitutional amendment requiring districts to be impartial, non-discriminatory and in accordance with geographical contingencies.
In the last redistricting, a little slice of Gwinnett County was moved from District 7 (Duluth/Lawrenceville) to District 3 (East Point on the opposite side of the metro area). This left the former essentially disenfranchised. The late U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-District 13, was never present or interested in Gwinnett.
Our Constitution stipulates that districts must be equal in population and protect against racial discrimination. Let’s hope our legislature keeps this in mind in its next redistricting.
ANN HOWELL, BRASELTON
South has always used race to draw districts
It’s true that most southern states drew voting districts based on race.
These days, Republicans are redrawing voting districts by slicing up Black plurality and majority districts, by redrawing entire states with no district having a significant voting leverage for Black people or minorities, and (as some of our Georgia representatives have put it) to be sure that the House has representatives that reflect the state and not “special interests.”
In other words, current redistricting is being done on the basis of race: to make sure that Black citizens and minorities have no electoral power.
Sounds like a court case to me.
EDWARD JACOBSON, DECATUR
Gas prices, inflation will continue to rise
A quick economic lesson here. The Iran War holds the Middle East’s oil exports hostage. America remains the world’s largest producer of oil/gas.
The price we pay at the pump has nothing to do with American oil productivity. That’s determined globally. American oil companies reap huge profits by selling oil and gas abroad.
Gov. Brian Kemp gives Georgians a state gas tax holiday so we can save 33 cents per gallon (thank you, governor!). President Donald Trump wants to save us another 18 cents per gallon by temporarily lifting the federal gas tax. Add it up. Our GOP leaders “gift” us approximately 50 cents per gallon on gas that now costs us a whopping $1.50 more than it did before Trump decided to bomb Iran.
Inflation is now 3.8%. President Trump’s ill-conceived war means that prices for everything we buy, from food to electricity, are up and will continue to rise for months. Nothing can stop this from happening, not even if the war stops tomorrow and the Strait of Hormuz opens.
REGINA SMITH, ATHENS