Opinion Readers debate FBI Fulton County ballots seizure: Good perception or abuse? Letters writers discuss whether the operation was a best practice or if the organization under Kash Patel’s leadership can be trusted anymore FBI agents appear at Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, as the FBI conducts a raid. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Letters to the editor – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 31 minutes ago link copied

Editor’s note: In this point and counterpoint, two letters to the editor writers debate the FBI seizure of hundreds of thousands of ballots in Fulton County, Georgia. Agree or disagree? Send your letters of 250 words or fewer to letters@ajc.com. Include your full name, city or town, and a way to contact you. Re: “Why the FBI raid of Fulton County’s election facility should concern us all,” by John Eaves.

In response to Mr. Eaves’ column attempting to alleviate concerns about the FBI search warrant (not a raid) regarding documents at the Fulton County Election facility, I suggest that there is nothing to fear but fear itself. At the FBI where I retired, we’re taught that perception should not be ignored, and in this case that is true. Many people are concerned about how the past election was conducted. Therefore, I suggest that no harm comes from a better look at what happened via a federal search warrant and examination of the records. RELATED Editorial: Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud undermine faith in Ga. elections If nothing results, then we can all feel better about the electoral process. Mr. Eaves’ use of the word “raid” is very telling. As an AJC opinion contributor, he knows that words have meaning. But I suppose that since this was an opinion column, that was his opinion.

Also, in separate reporting on this matter, AJC politics reporter Greg Bluestein and colleagues seemed to me to be emphatic in reassuring the public by writing that there were no “irregularities” in the Georgia 2020 election. I am aware that Bluestein wrote a book on that very topic (“Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power”), but again I go back to the notion of public perception (and that it should not be ignored).

My point is that he and other reporters should report the story and nothing else. Stephen Emmett, Atlanta Loading... Re: Stephen Emmett’s letter (which originally published in AJC’s Readers Write on Feb. 10) First of all, I see that he is a retired FBI agent, and I sincerely thank him for his service. I agree that his training and his consideration of “perceptions” are important.

As an FBI employee prior to retirement, I’m guessing that his commitment to the value and credibility of his efforts — as well as the public’s perception of the same — were well-founded, serious and not discounted. The value that he assigns to “perceptions” as a legitimate factor for initiating an action as impactful as the one taken in Fulton County must apply both ways. Mr. Emmett likely served our country in a time when the FBI was an unquestioned and respected institution. RELATED Erickson: Despite 2020 election loss, Trump now uses government to engineer a new result Today, perceptions of the FBI are different. I also have perceptions, and I am not alone. Many of us fear that the FBI will not stand accountable for the security of the materials they took. Please know that our perceptions of the current FBI and its administration are not favorable, nor do they suggest revisiting the conspiracy theories around an election held six years ago is a productive use of our taxpayers’ funds.