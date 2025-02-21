A.M. ATL: The latest from Lake Oconee

Morning, y’all! It’s another Monday. Hey, you look great today by the way! Well-rested and ready to face the challenges and triumphs of the world. And if you’re not, just pretend. You’ll crush it either way.

THE SEARCH IS PAUSED ON OCONEE

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr./AJC Credit: Joe Kovac Jr./AJC

Authorities have halted the use of cadaver dogs and divers in the ongoing search for missing boater Gary Jones on Lake Oconee. That doesn’t mean the search is over, though.

Putnam Sheriff Howard Sills said daily shoreline searches will continue.

If the weather improves and the water warms up this week, they could re-up the use of dogs and divers.

Sills said his agency is working with the U.S. Secret Service to unlock Joycelyn Wilson’s cellphone.

🔎 MORE: What cameras and cell phones revealed about the couple’s earlier whereabouts

It’s been 23 days since local authorities discovered the body of Spelman instructor Joycelyn Wilson near an abandoned boat spotted floating on Lake Oconee. Wilson and her fiancé, local track and field coach Gary Jones, were on the lake as part of a weekend getaway. According to Sills, the complex case has resulted in the “most expensive search that has ever been conducted on Lake Sinclair or Lake Oconee.”

Both Wilson and Jones were well-known in their communities. Last week, Atlanta native and entertainer CeeLo Green offered condolences on the tragedy. He said he and Wilson grew up together, and she was “practically one of three additional sisters” in his life.

MORE CHANGES AT GEORGIA TECH

Credit: Jenni Girtman/AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman/AJC

Controversy is swirling at Georgia Tech as the university considers changes to comply with White House directives targeting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Tech president Ángel Cabrera said in an email the school has been undergoing a review of its student support programs. But what does that actually mean? Some things people are talking about on campus:

🐝 The Women’s Resource Center, the LGBTQIA Resource Center and the Black Culture, Innovation, and Technology team could be affected, according to town hall remarks from vice president for student engagement Luoluo Hong.

🐝 Hundreds attended town hall sessions on campus last week to voice dismay at possible changes.

🐝 University leaders have said falling afoul of President Donald Trump’s threats to federal funding from places like Tech unless they dismantle DEI efforts could put the school in serious jeopardy. Last year, Tech received more than $1 billion from the federal government.

APALACHEE STRONG

Credit: Nell Carroll/AJC Credit: Nell Carroll/AJC

As coaches, we are a prideful group and often times don't see the help that we need to get better. To be open and honest, I have been struggling with PTSD, anxiety, grief, and depression. I allowed those things to cripple me for the past few months. - Apalachee High School football coach Mike Hancock

Mental health matters. For everyone. And it’s never ever weak to seek help. In fact, it’s a sign of strength. Apalachee football coach Mike Hancock is teaching students that important lesson by stepping down to seek mental health help following the Sept. 4 shooting at the school. Richard Aspinwall, Hancock’s defensive coordinator, was among those who lost their lives.

SHOW ME THE MONEY

The Trump Administration may exclude government spending from the U.S. gross domestic product, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

That would be a big change to a fundamental measure of national economic health.

🧮 Including government spending in the GDP helps economists see how changes in a government’s taxes, spending, deficits and regulation impact overall growth. It also provides a level of transparency.

🧮 Removing government spending from the GDP would likely obscure the impact of spending cuts initiated by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Lutnick, Elon Musk and others in Trump’s circle have tried to explain what they think should be included in the GDP, and what shouldn’t.

“If the government buys a tank, that’s GDP,” Lutnick said on Fox News Channel Sunday. “But paying 1,000 people to think about buying a tank is not GDP. That is wasted inefficiency, wasted money. And cutting that, while it shows in GDP, we’re going to get rid of that.”

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🍑 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed an interim inspector general after the previous person in the government watchdog position resigned.

🔍 The State Ethics Commission is investigating four Georgia state senators for allegedly failing to file required campaign reports on the regular basis dictated by Georgia law.

🇺🇦 Hundreds gathered in downtown Atlanta to voice support for Ukraine after President Donald Trump’s cantankerous exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

🪖 The Pentagon is sending about 3,000 more active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, including elements of a Stryker brigade combat team and a general support aviation battalion.

AND FOR YOUR FULL POLITICS FIX ...

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Cons Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Cons

The AJC’s fantastic political podcast Politically Georgia is entering a new era! Starting today, you can listen to Politically Georgia exclusively on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

I bothered Politically Georgia host Greg Bluestein during his kid’s baseball game yesterday so he could tell you about it himself.

“We all know the saying Atlanta influences everything. Well in politics, Georgia influences everything and it’s incredible to get a front row seat to the people, personalities and policies that shape the nation,” he told me.

“We can’t wait to dive into our new format, which gives us more flexibility to bring you newsmaking interviews, in-depth analysis and exciting new features.”

Thanks, Greg! Subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform.

NEWS BITES

The best of the Oscars red carpet last night

Sure, some movies won awards, but people also wore cool clothes! (Here’s a recap of the actual awards, too, if you so desire.)

AI is being tested to nab distracted and unbelted drivers

I think we’re being very optimistic about how well AI can recognize a seatbelt.

A day inside Brazil’s wild Carnival parties

One of them is nun-themed! But respectfully. Don’t make me explain, it’s a Carnival thing.

A conversation with a marathon ‘maniac’ who just ran her 200th in Atlanta

Congrats ma’am, but we have a lot of questions for you. (She’s only 44!)

The Florida Man Games are back following last year’s successful inaugural event

This year’s event includes “Human beer pong.” What an ominous phrase.

A BREAKFAST VIDEO

Credit: AJC Video Credit: AJC Video

You know when you’re chewing on your morning waffle or waiting in the carpool line and you wish you had a cool, quick video to watch? I got you.

Some college football players have taken their speed, strength and stamina to NASCAR. No, not behind the wheel: On pit crews! It makes sense, doesn’t it? The AJC’s Sarah Spencer caught up with some of these multitalented gentlemen at the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Watch the two-minute video here.

ON THIS DATE

March 3, 1955

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

From the front page of the Atlanta Constitution: Traffic Solution Must If Atlanta Is To Grow. If Atlanta is to become the prosperous, healthy, pleasant city it should be 25 years from now, the traffic problem will have to be licked.

[Narrator]: Atlanta’s traffic problem was, indeed, not licked.

ONE MORE THING

People don't threaten to lick things like they used to. We should bring that one back.

