State Ethics Commission investigates four Georgia senators

The State Ethics Commission is investigating four Georgia state senators who have allegedly failed to file required campaign reports.
State Sen. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah; Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton; Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson; and Sen. Kenya Wicks, D-Fayette, failed to report campaign contributions or disclose details of their personal finances, as required by Georgia law, according to complaints obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The ethics commission has subpoenaed bank records from each of the senators, documents show.
The three Democratic senators issued a joint statement saying they are “fully committed to adhering to campaign finance laws and maintaining the highest ethical standards while in elected office.” They didn’t specify when they would file the outstanding reports, though Powell Sims and Wicks have filed reports since the ethics commission filed the complaints on Feb. 13.
“We recognize the vital importance of transparency, accountability and public trust in the political process,” the senators said.
Moore declined to comment.
Georgia law requires candidates and elected officials to report their campaign contributions and expenses on a regular basis. It also requires them to disclose some details of their personal and business interests annually. In both cases, the goal is to give voters information about the candidates and the business and political interests supporting their campaigns.
The State Ethics Commission audits the filings of all members of the General Assembly after each election cycle. The alleged violations by the four senators were found during those audits. According to four complaints dated Feb. 13:
- Mallow failed to file six campaign contribution reports in 2024 and early 2025. He also failed to file a personal financial disclosure report for 2022.
- Moore failed to file a campaign contribution report in January. He also did not file his personal financial disclosures for 2023, and he filed his 2022 disclosure late.
- Powell Sims failed to file campaign contribution reports in December and January and a personal financial disclosure for 2023. Ethics commission records show she filed the two campaign reports on Thursday — two weeks after the complaint against her.
- Wicks failed to file a campaign contribution report in January. Ethics commission records indicate Wicks filed the report on Feb. 18 — five days after the complaint.
“By strictly following all legal requirements, we ensure that our campaign and financial reports are conducted with integrity and in the best interest of our constituents,” Mallow, Powell Sims and Wicks said in their statement. “Upholding ethical practices remains a top priority as we continue to serve and represent the people of our districts and Georgia.”
Failure to file such reports as required can result in a fine of up to $1,000 for a first offense, $10,000 for a second offense and $25,000 for a third offense.
But the amount of undisclosed contributions also can be a factor. The State Ethics Commission recently fined the New Georgia Project $300,000 for failing to disclose millions of dollars of support for Democrat Stacey Abrams’ unsuccessful 2018 campaign for governor. It was the largest penalty ever assessed for violating Georgia campaign finance laws.
Ethics commission Executive Director David Emadi declined to comment on the investigations, except to say they would “play out through the legal process as they always do.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Adam Beam/AJC
Georgia might make it harder to find out where public officials live
State Ethics Commission wants to revamp campaign finance rules to shield addresses of candidates and elected officials.
Georgia Senate to investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project
Georgia Senate, already investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, wants to take on Stacy Abrams, former Democratic candidate for governor.
State Election Board drops case alleging Georgia ballot collection scheme
Georgia's State Election Board dismissed an investigation and subpoenas seeking evidence of an alleged ballot collection scheme in the 2020 election in Georgia.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake