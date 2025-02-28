Legislature
Legislature

State Ethics Commission investigates four Georgia senators

Senators allegedly failed to report campaign contributions, personal finances
The Georgia state Capitol is in Atlanta. (Adam Beam/AJC 2024)

Credit: Adam Beam/AJC

Credit: Adam Beam/AJC

The Georgia state Capitol is in Atlanta. (Adam Beam/AJC 2024)
By
1 hour ago

The State Ethics Commission is investigating four Georgia state senators who have allegedly failed to file required campaign reports.

State Sen. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah; Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton; Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson; and Sen. Kenya Wicks, D-Fayette, failed to report campaign contributions or disclose details of their personal finances, as required by Georgia law, according to complaints obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The ethics commission has subpoenaed bank records from each of the senators, documents show.

The three Democratic senators issued a joint statement saying they are “fully committed to adhering to campaign finance laws and maintaining the highest ethical standards while in elected office.” They didn’t specify when they would file the outstanding reports, though Powell Sims and Wicks have filed reports since the ethics commission filed the complaints on Feb. 13.

“We recognize the vital importance of transparency, accountability and public trust in the political process,” the senators said.

Moore declined to comment.

Georgia law requires candidates and elected officials to report their campaign contributions and expenses on a regular basis. It also requires them to disclose some details of their personal and business interests annually. In both cases, the goal is to give voters information about the candidates and the business and political interests supporting their campaigns.

ExploreGeorgia might make it harder to find out where public officials live

The State Ethics Commission audits the filings of all members of the General Assembly after each election cycle. The alleged violations by the four senators were found during those audits. According to four complaints dated Feb. 13:

  • Mallow failed to file six campaign contribution reports in 2024 and early 2025. He also failed to file a personal financial disclosure report for 2022.
  • Moore failed to file a campaign contribution report in January. He also did not file his personal financial disclosures for 2023, and he filed his 2022 disclosure late.
  • Powell Sims failed to file campaign contribution reports in December and January and a personal financial disclosure for 2023. Ethics commission records show she filed the two campaign reports on Thursday — two weeks after the complaint against her.
  • Wicks failed to file a campaign contribution report in January. Ethics commission records indicate Wicks filed the report on Feb. 18 — five days after the complaint.

“By strictly following all legal requirements, we ensure that our campaign and financial reports are conducted with integrity and in the best interest of our constituents,” Mallow, Powell Sims and Wicks said in their statement. “Upholding ethical practices remains a top priority as we continue to serve and represent the people of our districts and Georgia.”

Failure to file such reports as required can result in a fine of up to $1,000 for a first offense, $10,000 for a second offense and $25,000 for a third offense.

ExploreGeorgia Senate to investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project

But the amount of undisclosed contributions also can be a factor. The State Ethics Commission recently fined the New Georgia Project $300,000 for failing to disclose millions of dollars of support for Democrat Stacey Abrams’ unsuccessful 2018 campaign for governor. It was the largest penalty ever assessed for violating Georgia campaign finance laws.

Ethics commission Executive Director David Emadi declined to comment on the investigations, except to say they would “play out through the legal process as they always do.”

About the Author

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The Georgia Capitol in Atlanta as seen on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Credit: Adam Beam/AJC

Georgia might make it harder to find out where public officials live

State Ethics Commission wants to revamp campaign finance rules to shield addresses of candidates and elected officials.

Georgia Senate to investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project

Georgia Senate, already investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, wants to take on Stacy Abrams, former Democratic candidate for governor.

2h ago

State Election Board drops case alleging Georgia ballot collection scheme

Georgia's State Election Board dismissed an investigation and subpoenas seeking evidence of an alleged ballot collection scheme in the 2020 election in Georgia.

The Latest

The Georgia Senate added more money for Hurricane Helene recovery in the 2025 midyear budget, which passed the Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AJC 2024)

Credit: John Spink

Georgia may spend more money on Hurricane Helene relief

Georgia might make it harder to find out where public officials live

Transgender discrimination claims cost Georgia taxpayers millions

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake