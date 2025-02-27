error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

The unexpected pipeline from college football to NASCAR pit crews

High-speed cars may steal the spotlight at NASCAR, but pit crews are the backbone of every race, executing split-second stops that can make or break a team’s chances. Lately, NASCAR recruiters have been increasingly turning to former college athletes to bring strength, speed, and precision to pit road. At the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, AJC's Sarah Spencer meets pit crew members Nate McBride, Blaine Anderson, T.J. Semke, and Sherman Timbs to see firsthand how their strength, speed, and teamwork translate from the football field to the high-pressure demands on the pit crew. Credits: AJC|Rivals|NASCAR; Sources: @stimbs33 / Instagram

AJC |17 minutes ago
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

OutKast’s Big Boi announced as pace car driver at upcoming Atlanta NASCAR race

Black entrepreneurs sound the alarm on DEI cuts. Who really pays the price?

As DEI policies disappear from major brands, Black professionals, entrepreneurs, and communities are feeling the impact, especially in Atlanta.

2h ago
Over 10,000 chemicals are allowed in American food. Here's why

Credits: AP|Getty|Adobe|U.S. Senate|FDA|National Archives Sources: STAT News|Politico|NPR|CSPI|CHLPI|Springer Nature|Nature Comm.|NYU|EWG|The New York Times

Georgia Republican says Trump "moving a little too fast" on spending cuts

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Georgia) responds to backlash over the town hall he hosted in Roswell. (Credit: PBS NewsHour | C-SPAN | The White House)

Plane crashes seem to be on the rise in 2025. Is it safe to fly?

Credits: Pete Koukov/IG | Getty | CNN | CBS News | CTV | CNS | FAA | TSBCanada/YT Sources: AJC | Flight Aware | AP-NORC | NSC | Endeavor Air | TIME

Surveillance video shows moment Atlanta crosswalk accident claimed man's life

Video captures a Peachtree Street crosswalk where a 67-year-old man was fatally hit. Locals are calling for reforms to protect pedestrians.

Deadly force at 100 mph: Georgia troopers' heavy use of PIT maneuvers takes its toll

Georgia State Patrol troopers used the PIT maneuver in more than 2,000 chases from 2019-2023. Credit: Georgia State Police, East Point Police, Richardson Family

