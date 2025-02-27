News

The unexpected pipeline from college football to NASCAR pit crews

High-speed cars may steal the spotlight at NASCAR, but pit crews are the backbone of every race, executing split-second stops that can make or break a team’s chances. Lately, NASCAR recruiters have been increasingly turning to former college athletes to bring strength, speed, and precision to pit road. At the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, AJC's Sarah Spencer meets pit crew members Nate McBride, Blaine Anderson, T.J. Semke, and Sherman Timbs to see firsthand how their strength, speed, and teamwork translate from the football field to the high-pressure demands on the pit crew. Credits: AJC|Rivals|NASCAR; Sources: @stimbs33 / Instagram

1:59