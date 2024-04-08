A.M. ATL: 🕶 Last-minute eclipse tips

Gooood morning, y’all! I’m back, marginally more rested and ready to roll. Expect high temperatures approaching 80 today — and the possibility of eclipse-cramping clouds. More on that momentarily.

Otherwise, today’s newsletter offers tips for navigating MARTA’s Airport Station shutdown, a look at the swanky new shops bound for Lenox Square Mall and reflections on the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run.

Also of note: South Carolina beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa 87-75 in the women’s college basketball national title game, completing a perfect season. Purdue and UConn square off for the men’s title tonight (9:20 p.m. on TBS).

Now. Let’s get spacey.

***

MOON IN THE MIDDLE

Credit: AP File Photos Credit: AP File Photos

It’s finally Eclipse Day 2024, folks. While you’ve surely heard plenty about it, perhaps (like me) you’ve put off making any real plans to check it out.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect — plus tips on where to watch and how to make your own last-minute eye protection.

The schedule: The moon will begin creeping across the sun’s surface around 1:45 p.m. Peak eclipse (for our location) arrives around 3:04 p.m.

Non-totality: Folks from Texas to Maine will witness a total eclipse. But around these parts, the moon won’t fully block out the sun.

The brainiacs say we’ll see somewhere between 80 and 85% eclipse-itude. Which will still look cool. But not nearly as dramatic.

The catch: Clouds are wont to move and forecasts change. But the latest National Weather Service intel suggests that cloud coverage will be over 50% in most of metro Atlanta during the eclipse period — meaning skygazers may have only a sporadic view of the astral events.

Folks south of I-20, though, will see far fewer clouds.

Where to watch: You can, of course, try your luck anywhere without a whole bunch of sky-obstructing trees and buildings. But a handful of places are offering special eclipse-watching events.

Near Decatur, Fernbank Science Center’s five-hour event starts at noon and includes free glasses and planetarium shows. Food trucks, too.

You can also head to the top of Stone Mountain. The official viewing event starts at 1:45 p.m.

The West Atlanta Watershed Alliance and Cartersville’s Tellus Science Museum want you to stop by, too.

Protect those eyes: Did you drop the ball on acquiring special viewing glasses? Regular sunglasses do not afford proper protection. But fear not! You can always make your own pinhole camera.

Find a box that’s big enough to fit over your head. Then cut a rectangular hole at one end.

Cut out a piece of aluminum foil bigger than the rectangular hole. Tape it over the hole.

Use a pin or needle to poke a hole in the middle of the foil.

Tape a sheet of paper on the inside of the box, at the opposite end of the hole.

During the eclipse: Put the box over your head, with your back and the pinhole facing the sun. Tweak your stance until you see an inverted projection of the eclipse on the paper inside the box.

Stay safe, enjoy and don’t fret if you miss it. You can always adventure to Iceland for the next one in 2026.

***

AIRPORT SHUFFLE

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today’s the day that MARTA’s Airport Station closes for six weeks to undergo renovations. But you can still take transit to Hartsfield-Jackson.

Get off the train one stop earlier than usual, at College Park.

A free MARTA shuttle bus is scheduled to run between College Park and the airport’s domestic terminal every 12 minutes.

Officials recommend giving yourself 30 minutes to compensate for the extra step.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» Former Atlanta CFO Jim Beard is scheduled for a plea hearing today in the years-long federal investigation into City Hall corruption.

» Among 17 new leases signed at Lenox Square Mall: Gucci, Rolex and Steve Madden.

» An attorney representing the family of UGA football player Devin Willock claims the school’s athletic association is purposefully delaying lawsuits linked to the 2023 crash that killed him and a staffer.

***

GAZA WITHDRAWAL

Israel’s military withdrew forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis as it prepares for an invasion of Rafah, which it says is the final stronghold of Hamas militants. About 1.4 million Palestinian civilians are sheltered there, too.

***

715 AT 50

Credit: AP File Photo Credit: AP File Photo

The Braves — who still await final word on Spencer Strider’s elbow injury — won 5-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks.

Tonight, the team will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron hitting the record-breaking 715th home run of his career.

This piece with former Atlanta mayor and civil rights leader Andrew Young reflecting on his longtime friendship with Aaron is just one of several stories you can expect on AJC.com today.

***

HELLO, FRIENDS

Is it Masters week already? It is! Plenty more coverage to come, but here’s a quick primer to get you ready for all the action (and azaleas) at Augusta National.

***

SWEETWATER SCALEDOWN

In case you missed it: Due to lax ticket sales, Sweetwater 420 Fest dropped headliners Beck and Black Pumas from this year’s lineup.

On the plus side: You can now score tickets for the April 20-21 jam fest with a $10 donation to the Waterkeeper Alliance. And you can still see acts such as Gov’t Mule, Grace Potter and Big Gigantic right at Kirkwood’s Pullman Yards.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

April 8, 1936

Gainesville began recovering from one of the deadliest tornados in U.S. history, a storm that ultimately claimed the lives of some 203 people.

“The finest doctors in north Georgia have been here,” the head of the local Red Cross told The Atlanta Journal. “Trucks have poured equipment, medical materials, food and clothing in here since Monday afternoon. When we were too weary to stand and work, they rushed in and lifted our hands.

“I have never seen or heard of such demonstration of neighborly kindness.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

AJC contributor Ben Hendren captured the start of the 1K kids race during Sunday’s Daffodil Dash at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: The newly crowned oldest person in the world, 111-year-old Englishman John Alfred Tinniswood, says moderation is the key to a long life. And luck, too. “You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.”

***

Until next time.