News A.M. ATL: Pump the brakes Plus: Jail report, FBI raid fallout

Morning, y’all! First, an apology: Yesterday’s newsletter said Vidalia was in Camden County. It is actually in Toombs County. I hope this does not come as a surprise to anyone in Vidalia. Thank you, too, to the dozens of people who wrote in with kind corrections. Let’s get to it.

ARMOUR YARDS STOP COULD STALL CLIFTON BRT FOR 10 YEARS MARTA plans to build a rapid bus route to serve the Clifton Corridor but is still deciding where to end the route in the north. The Clifton Corridor bus rapid transit project could take between 13 and 18 years to complete if a new Armour Yards MARTA station is chosen as the northern endpoint. That’s notably longer than if the route were to end at Lindbergh Center as planned. In light of a push by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to put both BRT and a new train station at Armour Yards, a new feasibility study by MARTA went back to the drawing board last year. Armour Yards is “viable but presents notable risks,” MARTA officials concluded. It could add between six and 10 years to the BRT project’s timeline, which led them to recommended the project end at Lindbergh Center instead. The report was shared in December with members of the committee that oversees More MARTA projects.

The Clifton Corridor is one of the metro’s largest employment centers not currently accessible by high-speed transit. It holds Emory University, the VA Medical Center and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to name a few.

Armour Yards became a possibility instead of Lindbergh Center after Dickens named it as one of four potential new MARTA station locations. It’s mostly industrial today, home to MARTA and Norfolk Southern rail yards.

SweetWater Brewing Co., the District NightClub and other businesses are also in Armour Yards, though, and officials see substantially more opportunity for redevelopment on the site given how close it is to the Beltline.

MORE UNSETTLING OBSERVATIONS AT FULTON COUNTY JAIL An aerial image shows the Fulton County Jail, where the ACLU of Georgia, along with other organizations, held a press conference on Tuesday. A new report from Georgia's ACLU reveals reforms at the troubled Fulton County Jail aren't going according to plan. Despite implementing a jail diversion program more than a year ago, people facing minor, quality-of-life offenses make up a growing portion of the jail's population.

On any given day, hundreds of people jailed on misdemeanor offenses could end up spending weeks or even months behind bars simply because they can’t afford bond, the report found.

Deaths at the Rice Street facility are also an ongoing problem. Since 2021, 37 people have died while being detained at Fulton County, including five last year.

“The county has not yet adequately addressed the causes or the consequences of chronic overcrowding, which is an over-incarceration problem,” an attorney for the ACLU said.

🔎 READ MORE: Other details from the report and where the jail has made progress MAJOR UNANSWERED FBI RAID QUESTIONS A week after the FBI raid that resulted in hundreds of boxes being seized from the Fulton County election hub, state leaders still have critical questions. Questions like: Where are the ballots? Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts says no one knows.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts says no one knows. Will there be arrests? Georgia House Democratic leaders are preparing for the possibility. “We know that Trump is vindictive. I would not be surprised if he followed up on his vindictive nature,” House Minority Caucus Chief Deputy Whip Saira Draper said.

Georgia House Democratic leaders are preparing for the possibility. “We know that Trump is vindictive. I would not be surprised if he followed up on his vindictive nature,” House Minority Caucus Chief Deputy Whip Saira Draper said. By what pretext did federal agents secure a warrant to seize the records? Fulton County filed a motion yesterday seeking the return of all 2020 records seized by the FBI. The motion also seeks to unseal the affidavit in support of the FBI’s search warrant.

Fulton County filed a motion yesterday seeking the return of all 2020 records seized by the FBI. The motion also seeks to unseal the affidavit in support of the FBI’s search warrant. What does this mean for Fulton County voters? Chances are the seizure doesn’t mean the FBI will know how everyone voted, but there are larger privacy concerns. Pitts says state lawmakers need to step up to protect voters and pollworkers. 🔎 READ MORE: The latest on the FBI raid, from the AJC politics team MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🏛️ U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk confirmed Wednesday he won’t seek another term in Congress, joining a growing wave of Republicans stepping down from the U.S. House ahead of the midterm elections. The race for his northwest Georgia district is expected to be hotly contested.

With appeals expected, Simpson case won't go away anytime soon. So is the O.J. Simpson saga finally over? Has America seen and heard the last of the bloody glove and the barking dog, the knit cap and the Bruno Maglis, the scream-fests on "Geraldo," the gouged finger and the Bronco fibers, the socks and the vials, the books and diaries and docudramas, the whole tempestuous mix of race and class and murder? Dream on. [Narrator]: The O.J. Simpson trial did not go away. In fact, it embedded itself so deeply in the American cultural memory everyone still remembers where they were when that white Bronco motored down L.A.'s 405. ONE MORE THING Sometimes when I'm sad, I listen to WJFK radio icon Charlie Slowes' call of the Washington Nationals' World Series win in 2019. Every word of it is permanently spun into my nervous system. "Remember where you are, so you remember where you are right now, at 11:50 Eastern time. Remember where you were on Oct. 31, 2019." Guess what? I do and always will. The brain is funny that way. (Undoubtedly, a much better memory than the O.J. Simpson chase).