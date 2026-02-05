News

A.M. ATL: Pump the brakes

Plus: Jail report, FBI raid fallout



Morning, y’all! First, an apology: Yesterday’s newsletter said Vidalia was in Camden County. It is actually in Toombs County. I hope this does not come as a surprise to anyone in Vidalia. Thank you, too, to the dozens of people who wrote in with kind corrections.

Let’s get to it.

ARMOUR YARDS STOP COULD STALL CLIFTON BRT FOR 10 YEARS

MARTA plans to build a rapid bus route to serve the Clifton Corridor but is still deciding where to end the route in the north.
The Clifton Corridor bus rapid transit project could take between 13 and 18 years to complete if a new Armour Yards MARTA station is chosen as the northern endpoint. That’s notably longer than if the route were to end at Lindbergh Center as planned.

In light of a push by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to put both BRT and a new train station at Armour Yards, a new feasibility study by MARTA went back to the drawing board last year.

Armour Yards is “viable but presents notable risks,” MARTA officials concluded. It could add between six and 10 years to the BRT project’s timeline, which led them to recommended the project end at Lindbergh Center instead. The report was shared in December with members of the committee that oversees More MARTA projects.

🔎 READ MORE: Take a deeper dive into the report and the cost of BRT

MORE UNSETTLING OBSERVATIONS AT FULTON COUNTY JAIL

An aerial image shows the Fulton County Jail, where the ACLU of Georgia, along with other organizations, held a press conference on Tuesday.
A new report from Georgia’s ACLU reveals reforms at the troubled Fulton County Jail aren’t going according to plan.

🔎 READ MORE: Other details from the report and where the jail has made progress

MAJOR UNANSWERED FBI RAID QUESTIONS

A week after the FBI raid that resulted in hundreds of boxes being seized from the Fulton County election hub, state leaders still have critical questions. Questions like:

🔎 READ MORE: The latest on the FBI raid, from the AJC politics team

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏛️ U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk confirmed Wednesday he won’t seek another term in Congress, joining a growing wave of Republicans stepping down from the U.S. House ahead of the midterm elections. The race for his northwest Georgia district is expected to be hotly contested.

💵 The Georgia House of Representatives has proposed property tax relief instead of income tax rebates as lawmakers debate how to spend some of the state’s massive budget reserves. Advocates say the $850 million property tax relief plan would average about $500 for homeowners.

🏭 A Korean automotive supplier plans to invest $30 million into a new facility in South Georgia, promising to create 200 jobs. Dongwon Autopart Technology, which makes parts such as door, seat and battery frames, will support Georgia’s automotive manufacturing network but did not publicly announce specific companies it will supply.

📦 A little more than a year into President Trump’s expansion of tariffs, Georgia small business owners and others say they’re still grappling with change and uncertainty.

NEWS BITES

Yes, Atlanta restaurants know you’re stealing forks, glasses and other things, and they hate it

Sorry to my local Waffle House for the mug I swiped in 2012. Come, let us all unburden our petty restaurant larceny sins. It will never happen again.

The 2026 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest is now open

Secure your place in Atlanta history and closets all over the country.

Meet RuPaw, Atlanta’s 2026 Puppy Bowl rep

Boston terrier gang, it’s our time!

ON THIS DATE

Feb. 5, 1997

With appeals expected, Simpson case won’t go away anytime soon. So is the O.J. Simpson saga finally over? Has America seen and heard the last of the bloody glove and the barking dog, the knit cap and the Bruno Maglis, the scream-fests on “Geraldo,” the gouged finger and the Bronco fibers, the socks and the vials, the books and diaries and docudramas, the whole tempestuous mix of race and class and murder? Dream on.

[Narrator]: The O.J. Simpson trial did not go away. In fact, it embedded itself so deeply in the American cultural memory everyone still remembers where they were when that white Bronco motored down L.A.’s 405.

ONE MORE THING

Sometimes when I’m sad, I listen to WJFK radio icon Charlie Slowes’ call of the Washington Nationals’ World Series win in 2019. Every word of it is permanently spun into my nervous system. “Remember where you are, so you remember where you are right now, at 11:50 Eastern time. Remember where you were on Oct. 31, 2019.” Guess what? I do and always will. The brain is funny that way. (Undoubtedly, a much better memory than the O.J. Simpson chase).

