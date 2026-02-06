A.M. ATL: Data center heroes

Morning, y’all! We made it to Friday. Time to dissociate under a blanket.
Let’s get to it.
Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park near Macon is an ancient site of the Muscogee Nation, rich with history and spiritual meaning. With some luck, it could also become the nation’s 64th national park, and Georgia’s very first.
Tracie Revis, a Muscogee Nation citizen, is the acting CEO of the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative. She’s been working with the city of Macon and with Muscogee people all the way to Oklahoma to share the significance of the site and drum up support for the cause.
There’s reason for optimism. Despite Trump administration cuts, most of Georgia’s congressional delegation backs measures in both the House and Senate for national park designation.
Benefits to the area would be manifold. According to a 2017 report commissioned by the National Parks Conservation Association, a national park designation could:
🔎 TODAY’S MUST-READ: The AJC’s Jeremy Redmon weaves a postcolonial history of the Muscogee people
While the influx of data centers in Georgia promises jobs and local prosperity, their outsized use of power, water and land is so significant Georgia legislators must decide whether customers need further protection from the centers’ vast appetites.
You see, it’s not just the data centers. In order to run all of their fancy computing, the centers need more power. Georgia Power is in the middle of a huge $16B power fleet and grid expansion. That’s the low estimate — some estimates put the price at $60B.
🔎 READ MORE: What chance the bills have of becoming law
⚖️ A judge dismissed most of the claims in a long-running lawsuit seeking Fulton County’s 2020 ballots. Yes, the same ballots the FBI seized last week. The lawsuit was filed by residents who claimed the ballots would reveal fraud.
🧊 Democrats are demanding “dramatic changes” and “real accountability” for ICE and other law enforcement agencies involved in immigration raids. Their demands include things like clear identification for officers and warrants to enter homes and businesses.
🧱 Atlanta Brick Con: Larger-than-life creations, building zones, games. It’s everything the Lego-loving child (and adult, let’s be honest) could want.
🏈 Big Game Bash at the Battery: Watch the highly trademarked big professional football game (the Super Bowl) along with a Bad Bunny halftime sing-along and team-themed photo opportunities.
🎶 Black History Bowl Championship: Top up your Black history knowledge, enjoy praise music and art and interactive exhibits.
❄️ READ MORE: More information about the above, plus festive 5Ks and an ice experience
The Hank Aaron Diamonds’ initiative is bringing fresh fields to Atlanta Public Schools.
⚾ READ MORE: A perfect way to continue the legacy of one of Atlanta’s biggest heroes
Hank's driving mission was to increase accessibility to baseball, allowing every kid to grow up with the game and the possibility of achieving the same dreams that he had of becoming a professional player. The Hank Aaron Diamonds program is emblematic of his passion — allowing future generations to pursue their goals in an environment that gives them the ability to shine, both on and off the field.
Can apes play pretend? Scientists use an imaginary tea party to find out
That’s disappointing. Give those apes a real tea party!
The U.S. speedskating team bonds through weird phone cases, a pink backpack
Why are there feet on the backpack?
Dermatologists recommend a humidifier for parched winter skin
Seriously, anyone else feel like walking beef jerky lately? Or a crumbling saltine cracker? I’ve never used so much lotion in my life.
The Win Column discusses who to root for in the Patriots v. Seahawks Super Bowl
I bet you’ll never guess who.
Feb. 6, 1994
Skategate: Unfolding saga casts shadow over Games. There’s a sordid little Whodunit stealing the show over in America. … Everyone wants to know about Tonya Harding. … Exactly a month ago, Nancy Kerrigan was felled by a baton blow and her anguished cry of “Why me!” touched off a snowballing tale quintessentially American. Big-money rivals. A bizarre conspiracy. Glamour and celebrity.
It’s Olympics time. Yesterday we mentioned the O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase. Today, another iconic ’90s moment in history. What a wild time. Yet, somehow wild in a way that seems weirder, but less … unprecedented than our current wild times.
OK. You have to do a figure skating routine. What is your music? Mine would be “The Moldau” from Czech composer Bedřich Smetana‘s symphonic poems “Ma Vlast” (My Homeland). Or “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd. It depends.
In fact, I’m going to make Producer Nicole add hers below. Go, Nicole:
“It’s so hard to choose, but I’d go with either ‘Waltz of the Flowers’ by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (shout-out to my years of ballet classes), ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen, or ‘River’ by Leon Bridges — or I’d channel the ‘Queen of Soul’ and pick ‘Chain of Fools’ by Aretha Franklin.”
