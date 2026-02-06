News A.M. ATL: Data center heroes Plus: Weekend plans, Hank Aaron

THE PUSH FOR GEORGIA’S FIRST NATIONAL PARK Tracie Revis, acting CEO of the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative, in front of Great Temple Mound at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park near Macon is an ancient site of the Muscogee Nation, rich with history and spiritual meaning. With some luck, it could also become the nation’s 64th national park, and Georgia’s very first. Tracie Revis, a Muscogee Nation citizen, is the acting CEO of the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative. She’s been working with the city of Macon and with Muscogee people all the way to Oklahoma to share the significance of the site and drum up support for the cause. There’s reason for optimism. Despite Trump administration cuts, most of Georgia’s congressional delegation backs measures in both the House and Senate for national park designation.

Benefits to the area would be manifold. According to a 2017 report commissioned by the National Parks Conservation Association, a national park designation could:

Increase visitors to the area by 1.1 million

Support an additional 2,814 jobs

Add $206.7 million in annual economic activity 🔎 TODAY’S MUST-READ: The AJC’s Jeremy Redmon weaves a postcolonial history of the Muscogee people Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. LAWMAKERS DEBATE HOW TO PROTECT GEORGIANS FROM DATA CENTER COSTS The Yates Power Plant in Newnan has caught the attention of developers who want to build a large data center nearby. While the influx of data centers in Georgia promises jobs and local prosperity, their outsized use of power, water and land is so significant Georgia legislators must decide whether customers need further protection from the centers’ vast appetites.

Senate Bill 34 is considered by consumer advocates to be the “gold standard” for protecting residential customers from data centers’ energy costs.

It would make Georgia Power charge data centers for any costs “substantially” related to providing their electricity, rather than make customers absorb the difference.

It would also force the utility to make data centers pay for the new power plants, transmission infrastructure, fuel and other self-serving costs.

Other data center-related bills under consideration during this legislative session address state tax breaks for the centers and transparency about their water and energy use. You see, it’s not just the data centers. In order to run all of their fancy computing, the centers need more power. Georgia Power is in the middle of a huge $16B power fleet and grid expansion. That’s the low estimate — some estimates put the price at $60B. 🔎 READ MORE: What chance the bills have of becoming law MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⚖️ A judge dismissed most of the claims in a long-running lawsuit seeking Fulton County’s 2020 ballots. Yes, the same ballots the FBI seized last week. The lawsuit was filed by residents who claimed the ballots would reveal fraud. 🧊 Democrats are demanding “dramatic changes” and “real accountability” for ICE and other law enforcement agencies involved in immigration raids. Their demands include things like clear identification for officers and warrants to enter homes and businesses.

WEEKEND PLANS If we lived here we would have no problems. 🧱 Atlanta Brick Con: Larger-than-life creations, building zones, games. It’s everything the Lego-loving child (and adult, let’s be honest) could want. 🏈 Big Game Bash at the Battery: Watch the highly trademarked big professional football game (the Super Bowl) along with a Bad Bunny halftime sing-along and team-themed photo opportunities. 🎶 Black History Bowl Championship: Top up your Black history knowledge, enjoy praise music and art and interactive exhibits. ❄️ READ MORE: More information about the above, plus festive 5Ks and an ice experience

THE PRETTIEST DIAMONDS ARE IN THE DIRT The Hank Aaron Diamonds’ initiative is bringing fresh fields to Atlanta Public Schools. Through the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s Henry Louis Aaron Fund, the project will provide turf infields and upgrades to all APS high school baseball and softball fields.

That’s 16 fields across the 11 schools that have both sports. ⚾ READ MORE: A perfect way to continue the legacy of one of Atlanta’s biggest heroes Hank's driving mission was to increase accessibility to baseball, allowing every kid to grow up with the game and the possibility of achieving the same dreams that he had of becoming a professional player. The Hank Aaron Diamonds program is emblematic of his passion — allowing future generations to pursue their goals in an environment that gives them the ability to shine, both on and off the field. - Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller NEWS BITES Can apes play pretend? Scientists use an imaginary tea party to find out That’s disappointing. Give those apes a real tea party!

I bet you’ll never guess who. ON THIS DATE Feb. 6, 1994 Skategate: Unfolding saga casts shadow over Games. There’s a sordid little Whodunit stealing the show over in America. … Everyone wants to know about Tonya Harding. … Exactly a month ago, Nancy Kerrigan was felled by a baton blow and her anguished cry of “Why me!” touched off a snowballing tale quintessentially American. Big-money rivals. A bizarre conspiracy. Glamour and celebrity. It’s Olympics time. Yesterday we mentioned the O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase. Today, another iconic ’90s moment in history. What a wild time. Yet, somehow wild in a way that seems weirder, but less … unprecedented than our current wild times.

OK. You have to do a figure skating routine. What is your music? Mine would be "The Moldau" from Czech composer Bedřich Smetana's symphonic poems "Ma Vlast" (My Homeland). Or "Watermelon Crawl" by Tracy Byrd. It depends. In fact, I'm going to make Producer Nicole add hers below. Go, Nicole: "It's so hard to choose, but I'd go with either 'Waltz of the Flowers' by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (shout-out to my years of ballet classes), 'Don't Stop Me Now' by Queen, or 'River' by Leon Bridges — or I'd channel the 'Queen of Soul' and pick 'Chain of Fools' by Aretha Franklin."