Woman fatally stabbed on MARTA train, person arrested

On Saturday, a woman was fatally stabbed on a train at the Oakland City MARTA station. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

The incident happened around noon at the Oakland City station.

The incident happened around noon at the Oakland City station.

Rail service at the Oakland City station was suspended shortly before noon because of police activity. MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the victim was stabbed on a train at the station and died at the scene.

A woman was fatally stabbed Saturday on a MARTA train in what officials called a “senseless” incident.

The victim was not publicly identified. Fisher said the woman was treated by emergency personnel before she was pronounced dead.

“This appears to be a senseless act of violence, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” Fisher said.

A person, described by MARTA as “the suspect,” was arrested following the incident, Fisher stated. That person’s name and charges have not been released.

The Oakland City station is located on the red and gold lines between the West End and Lakewood-Fort McPherson stations.