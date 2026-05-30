Metro Atlanta

Woman fatally stabbed on MARTA train, person arrested

The incident happened around noon at the Oakland City station.
On Saturday, a woman was fatally stabbed on a train at the Oakland City MARTA station. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)
On Saturday, a woman was fatally stabbed on a train at the Oakland City MARTA station. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)
By
Updated 31 minutes ago

A woman was fatally stabbed Saturday on a MARTA train in what officials called a “senseless” incident.

Rail service at the Oakland City station was suspended shortly before noon because of police activity. MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the victim was stabbed on a train at the station and died at the scene.

The victim was not publicly identified. Fisher said the woman was treated by emergency personnel before she was pronounced dead.

“This appears to be a senseless act of violence, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” Fisher said.

A person, described by MARTA as “the suspect,” was arrested following the incident, Fisher stated. That person’s name and charges have not been released.

The Oakland City station is located on the red and gold lines between the West End and Lakewood-Fort McPherson stations.

MARTA police continued investigating the incident around 3 p.m., though service at the station had returned to normal. Information on a motive and what led to the stabbing were not immediately available.

“We understand the concern and fear incidents like this can cause for those who ride and work on the MARTA system,” Fisher added.

In April, a 16-year-old was fatally shot at the Oakland City bus loop. The incident was the year’s first homicide on MARTA property.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Weather downtown Atlanta
UPDATE

Another stormy weekend, but drier days are on the way

DeKalb County hires recruiter to bring students back to public schools

Hank Aaron memorabilia going back to Braves, ending fight with former staffers

Keep Reading

Armed shoplifting suspect killed by police at Cobb mall identified, GBI says

Bystander killed, 3 injured in Georgia State Patrol chase on Memorial Day

Minneapolis police chief resigns after interfering with an investigation, mayor says

Featured

Atlanta Jazz Fest brings 3 days of free music

More rain in Georgia’s forecast. Here’s what it means for the drought.

The Atlanta airport’s shiny new parking deck is ‘just Phase 1’

Atlanta police investigate sex affair involving judge and high-ranking officer