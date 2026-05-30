Woman fatally stabbed on MARTA train, person arrested

A woman was fatally stabbed Saturday on a MARTA train in what officials called a “senseless” incident.
Rail service at the Oakland City station was suspended shortly before noon because of police activity. MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the victim was stabbed on a train at the station and died at the scene.
The victim was not publicly identified. Fisher said the woman was treated by emergency personnel before she was pronounced dead.
“This appears to be a senseless act of violence, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” Fisher said.
A person, described by MARTA as “the suspect,” was arrested following the incident, Fisher stated. That person’s name and charges have not been released.
The Oakland City station is located on the red and gold lines between the West End and Lakewood-Fort McPherson stations.
MARTA police continued investigating the incident around 3 p.m., though service at the station had returned to normal. Information on a motive and what led to the stabbing were not immediately available.
“We understand the concern and fear incidents like this can cause for those who ride and work on the MARTA system,” Fisher added.
In April, a 16-year-old was fatally shot at the Oakland City bus loop. The incident was the year’s first homicide on MARTA property.