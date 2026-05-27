News A.M. ATL: Spore tour Plus: New port, World Cup grass

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! It’s great we’re finally getting some rain. Combined with the sweaty temps, my neighborhood is seeing mushroom variants heretofore unknown to science. Let’s get to it.

HOW A GAINESVILLE PORT COULD EASE YOUR ATLANTA COMMUTE Think about how much knowledge and experience you have to have to understand everything that happens in this single image. Infrastructure! (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The Georgia Ports Authority has a shiny new cargo facility in North Georgia that promises to serve more than just shipping needs. The $134 million Gainesville Inland Port connects to the Savannah River’s coastal terminals via a Norfolk Southern freight line.

In the words of Ports Authority CEO Griff Lynch, the facility “essentially extends our gates” by 300 miles, allowing incoming and outgoing shipments to quite literally take a fast track to their next destination.

Authorities predict about 26,000 containers will move between Savannah and Gainesville via rail over the next year. Why it’s important for you even if you don’t work in shipping logistics:

All that new activity will eliminate thousands of truck trips along Georgia’s highways, including I-285 around Atlanta. Given we’re going to see dozens of 285 closures over the next few years, that sounds like real relief.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🐘 Who’s endorsing who? The AJC’s politics team found dozens of overlaps on the endorsement lists for U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley, who will face each other in Georgia’s Republican U.S. Senate runoff. A few of these folks provided interesting explanations. 🚱 U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held up jars of brown drinking water during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce meeting, saying the sludge was from wells near a Meta data center site in Morgan County, Georgia. Residents in the area have reported water issues from related construction activity. PITCH PERFECT Mmm, lookin' grassy. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) If you read one article for fun today, let it be AJC sports columnist Ken Suguira’s ode to the verdant new World Cup field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. I quote: “The expanse of sod rested pool-table flat, begging to be wiggled on like a golden retriever. It was an awe-inspiring rectangle of emerald, an aura of flora. Uniform in color, evenly cut and not a dandelion to be found.”

Beautiful. We’re only about three weeks away from Atlanta’s first World Cup match, but the people in charge of the stadium’s grass are already on a daily schedule of mowing, feeding, watering and exposure to artificial grow lights. The grass is Kentucky bluegrass mixed with perennial ryegrass, with some durability-boosting artificial fibers thrown in. Curiously, it’s all imported from Colorado.

Even the blade length is hyper-specific. Since its installation, the turf has been mowed daily to a height of 1.1 inches (27 millimeters). For the games, it will be shaved to 0.9 inches (23 millimeters). NEWS BITES The cruise ship at center of the hantavirus outbreak will undergo extra cleaning HOPEFULLY!