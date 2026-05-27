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A.M. ATL: Spore tour

Plus: New port, World Cup grass
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! It’s great we’re finally getting some rain. Combined with the sweaty temps, my neighborhood is seeing mushroom variants heretofore unknown to science.

Let’s get to it.

HOW A GAINESVILLE PORT COULD EASE YOUR ATLANTA COMMUTE

Think about how much knowledge and experience you have to have to understand everything that happens in this single image. Infrastructure! (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Think about how much knowledge and experience you have to have to understand everything that happens in this single image. Infrastructure! (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Georgia Ports Authority has a shiny new cargo facility in North Georgia that promises to serve more than just shipping needs.

Why it’s important for you even if you don’t work in shipping logistics:

All that new activity will eliminate thousands of truck trips along Georgia’s highways, including I-285 around Atlanta. Given we’re going to see dozens of 285 closures over the next few years, that sounds like real relief.

🔎 READ MORE: Details about the new port, how else it affects GA’s shipping industry

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ANOTHER DEADLY GSP CRASH

A Georgia State Patrol highway chase on Memorial Day ended with one bystander dead and three people injured, reviving longstanding criticisms of the agency’s chase protocols.

🔎 READ MORE: Part 1 of the AJC’s three-part investigation

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐘 Who’s endorsing who? The AJC’s politics team found dozens of overlaps on the endorsement lists for U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley, who will face each other in Georgia’s Republican U.S. Senate runoff. A few of these folks provided interesting explanations.

🚱 U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held up jars of brown drinking water during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce meeting, saying the sludge was from wells near a Meta data center site in Morgan County, Georgia. Residents in the area have reported water issues from related construction activity.

PITCH PERFECT

Mmm, lookin' grassy. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Mmm, lookin' grassy. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

If you read one article for fun today, let it be AJC sports columnist Ken Suguira’s ode to the verdant new World Cup field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. I quote:

“The expanse of sod rested pool-table flat, begging to be wiggled on like a golden retriever. It was an awe-inspiring rectangle of emerald, an aura of flora. Uniform in color, evenly cut and not a dandelion to be found.”

Beautiful.

We’re only about three weeks away from Atlanta’s first World Cup match, but the people in charge of the stadium’s grass are already on a daily schedule of mowing, feeding, watering and exposure to artificial grow lights.

NEWS BITES

The cruise ship at center of the hantavirus outbreak will undergo extra cleaning

HOPEFULLY!

You should be dancing! Moving to music offers all kinds of health benefits

Is there a skill-based distinction between “dancing” and “moving your body to music?” Probably, but don’t let that stop you.

Oreo teamed up with K-pop supergroup BTS for a brown sugar pancake edition

Whew, that sounds good. The popular street food is called hotteok in Korean.

AI demand is soaring. Could space be the next data center hub?

Because of course there’s nothing else here on Earth that deserves our time, energy, money and attention.

ON THIS DATE

May 27, 1975

Daredevil tumbles. American daredevil Evel Knievel falls to the ground as his motorcycle flips in the air at Wembley Stadium during his attempt to leap over 13 London buses. After the crash, he told the 70,000 spectators, “You are the last people to see me jump. I will never jump again, and that’s true.”

[Narrator voice]: Evel Knievel did, in fact, jump again. Many times.

ONE MORE THING

A selection of real mushroom names, from my copy of the “National Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Mushrooms (a handy reference whenever you need a really unique insult):

Slippery Jack. Stalkless Paxillus. Chocolate Tube Slime. Wrinkled thimble-cap. Crustlike Cup. Fuzzy False Truffle. Salmon Unicorn Entoloma. Slimy Gomphidius.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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