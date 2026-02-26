opinion Even Jimmy Carter and Newt Gingrich agreed on protecting the Chattahoochee Park groups are bringing neighbors together to support investments in their communities and public lands and put aside their differences to join us. In this photo from 2024, Robert Wilson (left) and his wife, Beate Stagnet, launched their kayaks from Azalea Park, one of Roswell's riverfront parks that are part of the RiverLands. (John Spink/AJC 2024)

By George Dusenbury – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 21 minutes ago link copied

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter, long an advocate for the Chattahoochee River, signed into law legislation that created the 48-mile Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, extending from the city of Atlanta to Lake Lanier. In the late 1990s, House Speaker Newt Gingrich personally championed dedicating $25 million in federal funding to protect thousands of acres and more than 80 miles of riverfront along the Chattahoochee as public land.

America is at its best when its citizens rally behind a shared purpose — from putting a man on the moon to defeating polio. Our leaders spend a lot of time fighting each other nowadays. Too often we divide into teams and seek to tear each other down. Too many elected officials consider scoring a personal insult a greater accomplishment than solving a problem.

The good news is that, despite today’s chaotic and divisive political environment, people of diverse beliefs and backgrounds continue to come together for a shared purpose. In communities across the country, Trust for Public Land and other park groups are bringing neighbors together to support investments in their communities, in their public lands. Every day, people are putting aside their differences to join us. RELATED Editorial: Our Yellowstone: A heroic deal to save the Okefenokee America needs less anger and more RiverLands The Chattahoochee is a case in point. In 1975, state Rep. Joe Mack Wilson noted that Cobb County residents “want to keep (the Chattahoochee) as a moat. They wish they could build forts across there to keep people from coming up here (from Atlanta).” Former Cobb County Commissioner Emmett Burton said he would “stock the Chattahoochee with Piranha.” Today, thanks to work started by Carter and Gingrich, Cobb and Atlanta are working to build a new bridge to connect these same communities to each other.