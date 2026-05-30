Education UGA researchers alerted of possible `unexpected’ FBI visits A roundup of news and happenings from Georgia colleges and universities. Members of the University of Georgia Redcoat Marching Band perform during the University of Georgia Spring Undergraduate Commencement at Sanford Stadium, Friday, May 8, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jason Armesto 7 minutes ago Share

This month’s edition of the AJC On Campus Roundup begins with an unusual email. On Tuesday, University of Georgia researchers received instructions on what to do if they get an unexpected visit from the FBI.

The message from Tina Bosworth, UGA’s director of research security and export controls, said some institutions have received email inquiries and even unplanned in-person visits from federal law enforcement agents expressing interest in university research activities. “In some cases, these inquiries have begun with questions about controlled or restricted research and have expanded to include broad questions regarding the institution’s fundamental research programs and general research operations,” wrote Bosworth. She added that all unexpected visits and inquiries related to UGA research need to be coordinated through university channels and that any researchers who receive such inquiries should contact the legal affairs office. The email included a link to a UGA webpage titled, “Responding to Law Enforcement on UGA Property.” “These processes help ensure proper coordination, protect university interests, comply with applicable obligations, and support reasonable agency engagement,” wrote Bosworth.

She did not specify which institutions have received the inquiries, but it hasn’t yet occurred at UGA, according to the school. Spokesperson Rod Guajardo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the email was sent as “proactive guidance” for research faculty.

“I am not aware of any inquiries of this kind having occurred on campus,” he said in a statement to the AJC. With commencement season wrapped up, the email is a reminder that Georgia’s colleges and universities stay busy year-round even though many students have headed home for summer. Here’s what else you might have missed this past month. University of Georgia graduate Moni Okuwobi reacts as the degrees for the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences are conferred during the Spring Undergraduate Commencement at Sanford Stadium, Friday, May 8, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) UGA graduates record number of veterans More than 400 veterans were enrolled at UGA this academic year, a record for the school. It expects that 122 of them will earn a degree this calendar year, making it the largest graduating class since the 2013 founding of the UGA Student Veteran Resource Center. Their attendance was made possible by nearly $500,000 in scholarships, most of it coming from 46 donors through SVRC scholarships. Nearly a third of UGA’s student veterans don’t receive education benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to UGA, meaning that more than 160 need help paying for tuition, books and living expenses.

In this drone image, the Football stadium at Valdosta State University is seen on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Valdosta gets new president When Valdosta State University students return to campus in the fall, they’ll be greeted by a new face. The University System of Georgia announced in May that its Board of Regents has chosen Donald J. Green to lead the public school. It will be his third time leading a USG school. Currently, he serves as the president of Gordon State College, and he was president of Georgia Highlands College from 2014 to 2021. He then went to Pittsburgh to be president of Point Park University before returning to the Peach State in 2023. Under Green’s guidance, Gordon State achieved a record Fall-to-Fall retention rate in 2025 and saw a 7.5% increase in spring enrollment. The USG is expected to announce steps regarding leadership at Gordon State in the near future. “Don Green is a leader who knows how to deliver results, and he’s proven that time and again,” said USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue.

New Leadership at Emory Emory University also found a new president, naming Christopher L. Augostini to the role this week. But in the early days of May, Georgia’s largest private school also announced two new deans. Professor Terrence L. Johnson, an ordained itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, has been appointed the next Dean of Emory’s Candler School of Theology. Currently a director at Harvard Divinity School, he’ll now head the Emory school that enrolls more than 500 students. Days before, Molly McGehee was named dean of Oxford College of Emory University. McGehee has overseen the undergraduate liberal arts college since last fall and first joined it as an associate professor in 2014. Roughly 45 minutes from Emory’s current Druid Hills location, Oxford is Emory’s original campus and is an option for first and second-year Emory students. Berry College commencement, Saturday, May 9, 2026. Berry College is recognized nationally for the quality and value of its educational experience. Located on a magnificent campus encompassing more than 27,000 acres in Rome, Ga. (Courtesy of Brant Sanderlin/Berry College)

A+ grade for Berry, Emory Emory is in great financial health, according to the Forbes college financial grades, published in late May. “Designed to assess a private not-for-profit college’s operational soundness and balance sheet health,” Forbes’ analysis gave Emory an A+ rating. Berry College performed even better, according to Forbes’ model. The school is regarded for its bucolic campus and extensive paid student work program, with 99% of its students receiving financial aid. “We at Berry College are committed to educating the head, heart, and hands of our students, but we do so while maintaining the sound financial health of our institution, in order that we may continue to serve generations of students to come,” said Berry president Sandeep Mazumder. Of the more than 900 private schools examined, roughly 100 received an A+ while nearly half were graded a C or worse. Berry and Emory were the only A+ Georgia schools on the list. KSU chasing R1 status In March, Kennesaw State University announced that it joined a consortium of research universities across the country.

Two months later, it’s been admitted to the Georgia Research Alliance, which supports recruitment of researchers and provides access to lab facilities and technologies. “Becoming a Georgia Research Alliance member reflects the tremendous momentum of our research endeavors and the impact that Kennesaw State is making across Georgia and beyond,” said KSU president Kathy S. Schwaig. Currently a Carnegie-designated R2 research institution, KSU says it’s on track to meet R1 benchmarks for a third straight fiscal year. KSU graduate Stella Roman reacts after receiving her diploma during Kennesaw State University’s Spring 2026 Commencement at KSU Convocation Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Atlanta. KSU commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture and Construction Management, and the Michael J. Coles College of Business (Undergraduate Students in Entrepreneurship, Hospitality, Management, Marketing, and Professional Sales). (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Microsoft in West Georgia West Georgia Technical College has opened the Microsoft Datacenter Academy on its Douglasville campus. The academy is designed to give students real-world experience with careers in data center operations, IT and cybersecurity.