Metro Atlanta

‘Rinse and repeat’: More flooding likely as storms pour on Atlanta

A flash flood watch is in effect through Tuesday night.
The southbound side of Northside Drive near Whitehall Street closed due to standing water last week after an afternoon storm, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
The southbound side of Northside Drive near Whitehall Street closed due to standing water last week after an afternoon storm, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
28 minutes ago

A rainy Memorial Day weekend paired with more storms rolling in Tuesday means flash floods will likely again affect the waterlogged city of Atlanta.

Most of North Georgia, including all of metro Atlanta, is under a flood watch through Tuesday night. The “rinse and repeat” weather pattern that has continued for the last week is not likely to let up until early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

“An anomalously moist environment will persist over Georgia, resulting in high rain rates and increased chances for flash flooding,” the NWS bulletin says.

Commuters heading through the city are likely wary after last week’s pop up showers dumped 2 to 3 inches of rain within a couple of hours and flooded the Downtown Connector during rush hour.

Storm drains clogged with debris after so many days without much rainfall were the culprit for most of the highway flooding, which dissipated quickly after crews cleared the drains.

Motorists are advised not to attempt to drive through standing water or risk getting stuck, like a couple of Waymos did during last week’s flash flooding.

The increased rainfall has filled rivers and creeks. In Cobb County on Sunday night, a Woodstock man attempting to swim across Noonday Creek died after the current swept him away, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Otoniel Cruz, 31, was found dead Tuesday morning after an extensive search using thermal imaging and drones, according to the news release.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the crime, courts and breaking news team.

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