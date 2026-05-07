Wellness 7 healthy habits for a stronger, leaner summer body These realistic tips can help jumpstart your goals and feel more confident this season. Strength training can boost metabolism while helping tone the body and strengthen the core. (Theodore Tae/The New York Times)

By Yolanda Harris – For the AJC 21 minutes ago Share

As temperatures rise and sleeves get shorter, many people are looking for simple, affordable ways to feel stronger, leaner and more confident. While fad diets and weight-loss programs promise fast results, the payoff is often short lived. If you’re looking to shed a few pounds or get your arms tank-top ready this summer, health experts recommend combining daily movement with healthy eating for lasting results. Small, consistent habits can lead to meaningful changes.

Setting realistic goals Before you begin, set an outcome goal — what you hope to achieve. Then, pair it with an action goal, outlining the habits and steps you’ll commit to along the way. Experts say aiming for gradual progress rather than rapid changes is the healthiest approach to weight loss. Setting realistic goals, such as targeting a loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week, allows you to focus on steady improvements without feeling overwhelmed. Losing 10 pounds this summer is an achievable goal. Beyond its health benefits, it can also be a powerful motivator. “Theoretically, 10 pounds is considered one size,” said integrative medicine physician, Dr. Susan Blum, the founder and director of Blum Center for Health.

Here are seven hacks to kickstart your summer body reset. Pick a few manageable habits and build from there.

1. Start the day with lemon water Atlanta personal trainer and Muse Fitness owner Joselyn Davis says how you start the day matters. “Start the morning with warm lemon water to help support digestion,” she suggests. The Cleveland Clinic says drinking lemon water in the morning boosts your vitamin C and antioxidant intake. It’s also a great alternative for sugary drinks any time of day. 2. Prioritize protein at every meal Throughout the day, prioritize protein-rich foods like eggs, lentils, wild-caught salmon, tuna, Greek yogurt or skinless chicken breasts. Research shows higher protein intake can support fat loss while preserving muscle mass, especially when combined with strength training. Fill your plate with vegetables — like broccoli, green beans, or spinach — protein and healthy fats.

“Results are made in the kitchen,” says Davis. 3. Incorporate intermittent fasting Intermittent fasting is an effective weight loss strategy that can lead to a 0.8%-13% reduction in baseline body weight over several months, according to the journal Canadian Family Physician. Common fasting methods include the 16:8, where you fast for 16 hours and eat in an eight-hour window, such as 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Another option is the 5:2 approach, which involves fasting for two nonconsecutive days of out of the week. 4. Don’t skip strength training Strength training can boost metabolism while helping tone the body and strengthen the core. To build muscle and accelerate progress, try adding hand weights, 2-liter bottles of water or a weighted vest to walks and squats. Exercises like squats, planks and lunges — that use your own body weight as resistance — are also effective.

5. Reduce sugary drinks Eliminating or reducing sugary drinks is a great way to see results quicker than you may think. Studies show that reducing soft drinks and other sugar-sweetened beverages can support weight loss and help reduce weight gain. Swap fruit juices, sweet tea and certain sports drinks for fruit-infused water, herbal tea or zero sugar options. 6. Walk daily and pick up the pace Brisk walking for 30 minutes a day reduces abdominal fat, elevates calorie burn and improves cardiovascular health. For greater intensity, try interval walking. Walk at your maximum pace for 60 seconds, then return to normal pace for 60 seconds. Increase duration over time.

7. If you must cheat, do it midweek Since many people are less active on weekends, some experts suggest enjoying a treat mid-week when discipline is higher. “Waiting until the weekend to eat a cheat meal is a no go,” Davis shares. She trains clients both in-person and virtually, and believes that discipline is the foundation to lasting success. “Discipline will carry you when motivation won’t.” The personal trainer recommends eating four to five times per day, including two small snacks. To help you get started, she offers a simple three-day sample meal guide as a practical example of how to structure your routine: Day 1:

Breakfast: Oatmeal and eggs



Snack 1: Greek yogurt



Lunch: Chicken salad



Snack 2: Almonds



Dinner: Salmon and broccoli



Exercise: Walk for 20 minutes

Day 2:

Breakfast: Smoothie and eggs



Snack 1: Carrots



Lunch: Tuna salad



Snack 2: Greek yogurt



Dinner: Chicken and vegetables



Exercise: Strength circuit for 15 minutes

Day 3:

Breakfast: Greek yogurt bowl



Snack 1: Boiled eggs



Lunch: Chicken and veggie wrap



Snack 2: Hummus



Dinner: Baked fish and vegetables



Exercise: Stretch and recover