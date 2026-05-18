Wellness Q&A: Emory sports medicine physician shares tips for soccer players everywhere As World Cup excitement builds, Dr. R. Amadeus Mason shares injury-prevention advice for recreational players. Before sprinting onto the field, soccer players of all levels can reduce their risk of injury by following these practical tips. (Illustration: Suejee Lee for the AJC)

By Nicole Williams 7 minutes ago Share

The FIFA World Cup is inspiring casual players to dust off their cleats, but jumping back into soccer after time away is one of the fastest routes to injury. Dr. R. Amadeus Mason, an orthopedic sports medicine physician at Emory Healthcare who works with Atlanta United, shares practical tips for players of all levels, from easing back into sprinting and cutting movements to choosing the right footwear.

Dr. R. Amadeus Mason (right) walks with members of the Atlanta United First Team medical staff before the match against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park in San Jose, CA on Saturday February 28, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United) Q: The World Cup is coming to Atlanta, and a lot of people are inspired to get back on the pitch. From a sports medicine standpoint, what should I know before I lace up? A: Get to know the game first. Not the offsides rule or the substitution windows, but the fundamentals. Where should you be on the field? What are you supposed to be thinking when your team is pushing toward the goal? We would never just pick up a basketball and start playing without understanding the basics. Soccer is no different. Understanding what you are supposed to do out there will make you a safer and more effective player from day one.

Q: Soccer is very demanding on the body. What makes it different from other forms of exercise I’m doing, like jogging or going to the gym?

A: It demands everything at once. Soccer is the only sport where you are constantly moving for the entire game. You are sprinting, slowing down, making quick turns, controlling the ball, and even when you do not have the ball, you are repositioning to support your teammates. On top of that, there is a serious mental component. A defender clearing the ball is already thinking three steps ahead. It’s like working out and playing chess at the same time. Q: What are some common injuries you see in Atlanta United players? What typically causes those injuries, and how can I avoid them as a recreational player? A: Hamstring injuries, by far. Followed by foot and ankle contusions. The truth is, you cannot completely avoid these; even elite athletes get them. What you can do is prepare. FIFA has a warm-up program called FIFA 11+ that activates all the major muscle groups before play. It is simple, and it works. For contusions, wear your shin guards. A lot of players skip them or go too small because they feel restrictive, but they exist for a reason.

Dr. R. Amadeus Mason is pictured on the sideline during the match against Charlotte FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina, on Tuesday April 28, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United) Q: How should I prepare my body in the days or weeks before my first pickup game or practice? A: Get fit enough to run. That is the foundation. In soccer, even in a casual pickup game, you are expected to be moving continuously. If you cannot run and jog for 30 to 45 minutes, that is the first thing to work on. Strength, flexibility, and joint stability all matter, but without basic cardiovascular fitness, none of it gets you very far. Q: There is a belief that you need to stretch before exercise to prevent injury. Is that actually true, or is it more complicated than that?

A: It is more complicated than that. Studies have shown that stretching alone does not prevent injury. What it does do is activate your muscles and get them ready to perform, which may indirectly reduce your risk. Think of it less as injury prevention and more as performance preparation. Q: Does footwear really matter for casual players? What should I look for when choosing cleats? A: Absolutely. The most important factor is comfort. Do not buy cleats because your favorite player wears them. Go to the store with the socks you plan to wear, put them on, and spend real time walking around in them. It shouldn’t be a five-minute purchase. It should be at least 30 or 45 minutes where you have the cleats on, walk around in them, and see how comfortable they are. Soccer cleats don’t break in the way other shoes do. If they are uncomfortable in the store, they will be uncomfortable on the field. Q: How do I know when pain after a game is just normal soreness versus something that actually needs medical attention?