The Steering Column Memorial Day road trip: How to stay safe, save money and hit the road smart 5 simple tips to help prevent breakdowns, improve fuel economy and make the drive less stressful. AAA projects 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Memorial Day holiday period. Most will go by road. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chris Hardesty – Cox Automotive 1 hour ago Share

Editor’s note: This column regularly appears in the Business section of your Sunday ePaper. AAA projects 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Memorial Day holiday period.

Most will go by road: 39.1 million people are expected to drive, compared with 3.66 million who will fly. Driving makes up 87% of all Memorial Day travel, AAA says, even though pump prices are higher than last year and are at their highest level since summer 2022. The average price of a gallon of unleaded is hovering around $4 in Georgia and $4.50 nationally. Before you load the cooler and get on the road, here are some things to keep in mind. 1. Plan the drive Avoid the busiest getaway windows when possible. Early mornings, later evenings or less popular travel days can make the trip calmer. Building in extra time reduces the temptation to speed or skip breaks. INRIX, a transportation data and analytics company, says Memorial Day weekend drivers can expect the heaviest congestion on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Monday afternoon. The company estimated that travel time from Atlanta to Augusta during Thursday’s peak congestion period would be 43% longer than normal. Plan fuel, meal and rest stops before you leave. You do not need to schedule every minute, but knowing where you can stop helps avoid last-minute scrambling. Long drives are easier when everyone gets out every few hours to stretch. Check weather and road conditions before you leave and before you return. Storms, construction zones and crashes can change a route quickly. Navigation apps are useful but let a passenger handle them when possible. The driver’s job is to drive. Chris Hardesty is a veteran news researcher and editor who provides advice for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. (Courtesy of Cox Automotive) Avoid the busiest getaway windows when possible. Early mornings, later evenings or less popular travel days can make the trip calmer. Building in extra time reduces the temptation to speed or skip breaks. INRIX, a transportation data and analytics company, says Memorial Day weekend drivers can expect the heaviest congestion on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Monday afternoon. The company estimated that travel time from Atlanta to Augusta during Thursday’s peak congestion period would be 43% longer than normal. Plan fuel, meal and rest stops before you leave. You do not need to schedule every minute, but knowing where you can stop helps avoid last-minute scrambling. Long drives are easier when everyone gets out every few hours to stretch. Check weather and road conditions before you leave and before you return. Storms, construction zones and crashes can change a route quickly. Navigation apps are useful but let a passenger handle them when possible. The driver’s job is to drive.

2. Start with safety Basic pretrip inspections can prevent bigger problems later.

Start with the tires. Check pressure when the tires are cold, and don’t forget the spare if your vehicle has one. Find the correct pressure listed on a sticker inside the driver’s door jamb — don’t rely on the number on the tire sidewall. Look at the tread. Uneven wear, bald spots or visible damage are signs you may need new tires, a rotation or an alignment. Next, pay attention to the brakes. Squealing, grinding, vibration through the pedal or a vehicle that pulls to one side should be checked before the trip. Walk around the vehicle and inspect the lights. Headlights, brake lights, turn signals and hazard flashers all need to work. If you are towing, check the trailer’s lights as well. Check oil, coolant, brake fluid and windshield washer fluid. Summer heat and highway speeds are hard on neglected vehicles. If the oil is dirty or low, or the coolant looks rusty or contaminated, have it checked. Finally, look at the battery. Corrosion on the terminals, slow starts or a battery more than a few years old are good reasons to have it tested before leaving town.

3. Save money before you leave The cheapest breakdown is the one that never happens. Preventive maintenance beats paying for an emergency repair, losing a hotel reservation or waiting hours for a tow. Fuel economy also starts before the trip. Properly inflated tires reduce rolling resistance. Removing unnecessary cargo keeps weight down. Taking off an empty rooftop carrier can reduce drag. Over hundreds of miles, small improvements add up. Once you are on the road, smooth driving helps fuel economy. Quick acceleration and high cruising speeds burn extra fuel. Keep a steady pace, use cruise control when conditions allow and avoid excessive idling. Gas apps can help, too. Instead of pulling into the first station at the end of the ramp, compare prices before you need fuel. Stations right off the highway often charge more. Driving a few minutes into town can sometimes save you noticeably per gallon. Pack snacks and drinks before you leave. It saves time, reduces impulse stops and helps avoid high convenience-store prices.

4. Make the cabin road-trip ready Comfort is part of safety. A driver who is hot, distracted or frustrated is not at their best. Clean the inside and outside of the windshield before leaving. Hazy glass can make glare worse, especially early in the morning or near sunset. Check the wiper blades and replace them if they streak, skip or chatter. Make sure the air conditioning works. If it only cools at highway speed, smells musty or does not move much air, have it checked. Bring charging cables, a phone mount, a portable battery and downloaded maps. Do not assume you will have reliable cell service everywhere, especially in rural areas or along less-traveled routes. Every vehicle should carry a basic emergency kit: jumper cables, flashlight, first aid kit, tire pressure gauge, drinking water, snacks, gloves, paper towels, washer fluid and a phone charger. If your car does not have a spare tire, know whether it has a repair kit, inflator or roadside assistance coverage.