Volunteers needed for 2026 Peachtree Road Race

“An event of this scale simply couldn’t happen without the energy, enthusiasm and dedication of thousands of volunteers,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said. “Being a Peachtree volunteer is an incredible way to participate in this citywide celebration and help bring the race to life.”

The “world’s largest 10K race” is approaching its 57th year, and with more than 50,000 runners from all over the world set to compete, the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race relies on thousands of volunteers to ensure it is safe, exciting and well-organized.

From handing out race T-shirts to directing participants, volunteering allows you to be a part of an annual local tradition and share in the excitement as thousands of runners take to the streets. Plus, while everyone knows about the storied Peachtree finisher’s shirt, many people don’t realize there’s another shirt that’s exclusive to volunteers.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race, organized by the Atlanta Track Club, will take place on Saturday, July 4th. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior race for young runners will be on Friday, July 3.

Volunteers are needed on race day and for setting up in the days before, as well as for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix, which will be held July 2-3 at Lenox Square. To volunteer, simply fill out the track club’s online form. You’ll also be able to see the available opportunities and their duties, as well as how many spots are still available, and you’ll be able to tick off the ones that interest you.