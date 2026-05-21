Things to do Observe Memorial Day at these metro Atlanta events Events feature live music, flag placement, ceremonies, parades and more. Visitors take part in the Norcross Memorial Day Remembrance. This year, veteran and Norcross police officer Terry Schaefer will speak and the 116th Army Band will perform at Thrasher Park at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25. (Courtesy of the City of Norcross)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 44 minutes ago Share

Memorial Day, a federal holiday honoring men and women who lost their lives serving our country, is observed on the last Monday in May. Many Atlanta towns and organizations commemorate the occasion with wreath-laying ceremonies, patriotic music and other remembrances, and part of the holiday’s customs may even have originated in Columbus, historian and author Richard Gardiner told the AJC in 2025. If you’d like to honor fallen servicemembers, these events are held throughout the weekend in the metro Atlanta area:

Red, White, Bluegrass & Bach The city of Suwanee and Everett’s Music Barn host this annual event, which includes a musical salute to our troops and veterans with performances by the Main Street Symphony Orchestra and the Raven Welch Band. 7-9:30 p.m. Friday. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996. Stone Mountain Park’s Memorial Day Weekend

The 116th Army Band will perform on Saturday and Sunday, and a new nightly 250th Celebration Drone & Light Show will be followed by an extended fireworks finale.

Friday-Monday. $5 and up, plus $20 daily or $40 annual parking pass. Free attractions pass (includes Drone & Light Show) for active duty, veterans and retired military personnel with valid ID. Stone Mountain Memorial Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686. Acworth Memorial Day Ceremony Veterans and current service members will pay tribute to men and women who have fought and died for the U.S. Engraved pavers purchased since Veterans Day will be presented. 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Cauble Park at Patriots Point, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. 770-917-1234. Flags will be placed at each gravestone at the Marietta National Cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday, with a ceremony following at noon on Monday, May 25. (Courtesy of the National Memorial Day Ceremony of Georgia)

Marietta National Cemetery Ceremony and Flag Placement Help the Scouts place flags at each gravestone on Saturday and return for the ceremony on Monday, which includes keynote speaker Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a U.S. Air Force veteran and also honors Gold Star families. 8 a.m. Saturday flag placement, noon Monday ceremony. Marietta National Cemetery, 500 Washington Ave. NE, Marietta. Veterans of Oakland Hear the stories of men and women of Oakland Cemetery who served from the Mexican-American War to the Korean War.

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sunday. $6-$12. Meet at the store inside the visitor’s center, Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932. “Let Freedom Ring” The Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra will perform patriotic tunes such as “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless America” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” 7:30 p.m. Monday. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000. alpharettasymphony.org/let-freedom-ring. Roswell’s Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25 will include guest speaker retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cary S. King as well as other patriotic elements. (Courtesy of the City of Roswell)

Roswell Remembers Roswell’s 39th annual Memorial Day ceremony includes guest speaker retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Cary S. King, music by the Roswell New Horizons Band, a military ceremony, the presentation of colors, the Honor Guard, singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, a POW/MIA tribute and the laying of the wreath. After the program, a barbecue lunch will be served; tickets for the meal can be purchased onsite the day of the ceremony. 10 a.m. Monday. City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell. 770-640-3253. Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony Smyrna’s ceremony takes place at the town’s 20th Century Veterans Memorial, which was dedicated in 2002 and also serves as the site for the city’s Veterans Day observances.

9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday. 20th Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600. Sugar Hill Sugar Hill’s Memorial Day ceremony will be held in front of the city’s Veterans Memorial and will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday. 5029 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6716. Dacula Memorial Day Parade

Dacula’s parade includes around 90 units and travels a route of approximately 2 miles. 10 a.m. Monday. Starts at Hebron Baptist Church Road, Dacula. 770-963-7451. Norcross Memorial Day Remembrances Hear inspiring words from veteran and Norcross police officer Terry Schaefer and music from the 116th Army Band. Complimentary hot dogs will be available. 10 a.m. Monday. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

The Gwinnett County Memorial Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 25 will honor fallen military and public service members and induct Gwinnett County police officer Pradeep Tamang and DeKalb County police officer David R. Rose into the Fallen Heroes Memorial. (Courtesy of Explore Gwinnett) Gwinnett County Memorial Day Ceremony Gwinnett County officials will honor fallen military and public service members and induct Gwinnett County police officer Pradeep Tamang and DeKalb County police officer David R. Rose into the Fallen Heroes Memorial. The keynote address will be given by U.S. Army veteran and city of Duluth council member Marline Thomas. Other officials will also speak, and a combined public safety honor guard will participate in the ceremony, which will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page. 1 p.m. Monday. Fallen Heroes Memorial, behind the front parking lot, Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville. 770-822-8000. Alpharetta Memorial Day Tribute

The program begins with an invocation, followed by the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and a keynote address by veteran Tommy Clack, followed by “Taps.” 9-10:15 a.m. Monday. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000. Dunwoody Memorial Day Ceremony Mayor Lynn Deutsch will be on hand to deliver the welcome. Guest speaker is Dunwoody City Council member Catherine Lautenbacher, an Air Force veteran. The Georgia State Defense Force Band will provide patriotic music. 10-11 a.m., Monday. Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Taps Across America As part of Taps Across America, “Taps” will be played in remembrance of fallen service members. 3 p.m. Monday. Lilburn City Park bandshell, 76 Main St. NW, Lilburn. 770-921-2210. Powder Springs Memorial Day Ceremony The city of Powder Springs and American Legion Post 294 will present a ceremony for the holiday.