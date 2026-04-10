News Prominent Georgians make Forbes list of 250 self-made Americans The list highlights people who started with nothing and made it big. He dropped out of high school, but Tyler Perry converted 330 acres of a former Army post in southwest Atlanta into one of the largest studios in the United States. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

By Kelly Yamanouchi 37 minutes ago Share

Some of the most prominent names in Georgia are highlighted in a Forbes list of those who overcame circumstances to become among the most accomplished people in the country. Forbes’ Self-Made 250 list is part of the magazine’s Forbes 250 series, as the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary on the Fourth of July this year.

The list spotlights “those whose journeys began with profound disadvantage and were defined by resilience, reinvention and ambition,” according to Forbes. A panel of judges compiled the list using a 1-to-10 ranking to quantify the “distance traveled” from struggle to success. Among those recognized are Georgians and people with ties to Georgia whose lives represent inspiring stories of surmounting adversity to reach the heights of their fields. Rosalind "Roz" Brewer is the interim president of Spelman College. (Courtesy) Rosalind Brewer Brewer is interim president of Spelman College and a former CEO of Sam’s Club and Walgreens. Forbes highlights that Brewer is the child of General Motors assembly line workers, and placed her at No. 234 on the list.

A 1984 graduate of Spelman, Brewer became the only Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company when she was named CEO of Walgreens in 2021. She was previously a chief operating officer at Starbucks.

Forbes notes Bryant, at No. 145 on the list, was raised in a poor neighborhood in Compton, California, and was “homeless before launching his first business venture.” Raj Sardana Sardana is founder and CEO of Atlanta-based IT firm Innova Solutions. He “came to Georgia Tech in the 1980s with $100,” according to Forbes, which has him at No. 85 on the list. The IT billionaire “spent his childhood in a 225-square-foot, government-provided one-bedroom in India with no heat, no refrigeration or phone,” Forbes said. Alice Walker told an audience at Agnes Scott — including many undergraduates — that work is important, but so is sleep. “The university likes to pile it on, but don’t let that faze you if you’re on your way to a nap.” (Alyssa Pointer/AJC 2020)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, whose father died when he was teen, did landscaping and ran a laundry service to pay for college. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Arthur Blank Blank is a cofounder of the Home Depot who now owns the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA Tour Superstore and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium under AMB Sports + Entertainment. At No. 37 on the list, Forbes notes Blank was born in Queens, New York, and “lived in a single-bedroom apartment. His father died when he was a teenager and Blank did landscaping and ran a laundry service to pay for college.” RELATED Arthur Blank memoir tells of life in business, sports, philanthropy Tyler Perry Entertainment mogul Perry might be one of the most recognizable business leaders in Georgia. Forbes, which put Perry at No. 25, said the producer dealt with poverty and abuse growing up in New Orleans and was once homeless. “Inspired to write out his stress, he dropped out of high school and started performing the plays he wrote in small theaters,” Forbes said.

The actor and playwright first came to Atlanta for Freaknik, financed plays with his life savings and eventually grossed more than $500 million at the box office for his films, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported. Perry also converted 330 acres of former Army post Fort McPherson in southwest Atlanta into one of the largest studios in the United States. Clarence Thomas grew up without indoor plumbing but worked his way up to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice. (Eric Lee/The New York Times 2025) Clarence Thomas Thomas, the second Black Supreme Court justice, was born in Pin Point, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Savannah. “His father deserted his family when he was very young,” Forbes wrote, putting Thomas at No. 16 on the list. “His mother sent Thomas, age 7 at the time, and his younger brother, Myers, to live with their maternal grandparents in Savannah, providing more stability but no indoor plumbing.”