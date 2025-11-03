Business John Hope Bryant and Centennial Yards backer launch huge housing fund The Affordable Housing Impact Fund from CIM Group and Bryant Group Ventures has raised more than $250 million. Operation HOPE CEO John Hope Bryant (left) and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens discuss the “American Aspiration Tour” in July. Bryant has joined with CIM Group to “address the immense need for affordable housing … .” (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Noted entrepreneur and nonprofit leader John Hope Bryant is partnering with the firm behind the redevelopment of downtown Atlanta’s Gulch on a new investment fund focused on affordable housing and community revitalization, the companies announced Monday. CIM Group, the Los Angeles-based developer of Centennial Yards, and Bryant Group Ventures have formed a partnership to “address the immense need for affordable housing and to deliver community and economic value to underserved markets throughout the United States,” the firms said in a news release.

Bryant is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of financial literacy nonprofit Operation HOPE. He is also an investor in Centennial Yards. Bryant Group Ventures is the umbrella company for several of his organizations, including Operation HOPE. RELATED Centennial Yards pays to forgo affordable units in first apartment tower Construction workers are seen on a top floor near the Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta on July 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The partnership’s first result is the CIM-BGV Affordable Housing Impact Fund, which recently closed more than $250 million in total investment capacity through fund equity and access to loans from major financial institutions. Truist Bank and Flagstar Bank are anchor investors. The fund will invest in the creation and preservation of affordable multifamily housing primarily through the acquisition of existing properties as well as ground-up development.

The initial key markets are Georgia, Florida, Southern California, and the Washington, D.C., and New York metros. The venture expects to begin closing transactions in these markets “within the next few months,” according to the release.

Affordable housing was a key part of CIM Group’s incentive package from Atlanta officials for the redevelopment of the Gulch. Atlanta leaders in 2018 approved an incentive package of up to $1.9 billion — the largest in city history — to support the $5 billion project. CIM contributed $28 million to the city of Atlanta’s affordable housing trust fund at the start of the project. The company has also agreed to set aside 20% of housing units within the project as affordable. The developer, however, could opt to pay an in-lieu fee to forgo that requirement. Views of the exterior of the Mitchell, Centennial Yards’ first apartment tower, shown on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC) Last year, Centennial Yards Co. opted to pay the city nearly $8.5 million rather than reserve any apartments at rents affordable to lower income residents in the 19-story Mitchell building. In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time, Centennial Yards Co. said it remains in compliance with its development agreement with the city and plans to add new affordable units at future towers.