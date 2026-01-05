Atlanta Falcons Falcons owner Arthur Blank sends letter to team’s fans Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank embraces head coach Raheem Morris after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

In the wake of the firings of general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Raheem Morris on Sunday, Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who has not spoken to the media since training camp, wrote a letter to the fans of the team Monday morning. He’s set to speak to the media Thursday morning.

Here’s what Blank wrote to the fans: To our Atlanta Falcons Fans and Community, No statement can change the disappointment of the past several seasons. I know we have fallen short of the standard you expect and we as an organization have for ourselves. That responsibility rests with me. When results do not match expectations over time, as the owner, accountability cannot be shared or softened. I believe this team should be competing at a higher level than it has, and I share your deep frustration. You, our fans, and the community we are proud to represent are the heartbeat of this franchise. Week after week, season after season, you show up, you believe, and you support this team with pride. You have invested your time, money and emotion into the Falcons, and that commitment deserves a team that competes for championships year in and year out. We have not delivered that consistently enough in recent years. To respect your continuous support of our team and the necessity to put a consistently winning product on the field, we recently put everything on the table to determine how to best move forward.

With the help of Sportsology Group, we have conducted a deep, thorough and intentional health assessment of our entire football operation over the last two months. Knowing adjustments across our operation are necessary to achieve our goals, we will be making significant changes. As we announced last night, we will have a new head coach and general manager in 2026, but that is only one part of our approach in a new era.

The process we embarked on in recent months was an honest review of our football team from top to bottom; how football decisions are informed, made and implemented; how we are structured; and how we communicate internally. Today I’m writing to let you know the following changes are already in process of being implemented with the Atlanta Falcons: • The search for the leaders to fill the head coach and general manager roles are under way. We have retained ZRG Partners and Sportsology Group to assist in those searches, respectively, and will also leverage insights from others across the football landscape with a keen eye for where the NFL game is today and where it’s going to help us fill those two critical roles. • We will be adding a new president of football from outside the organization. The leader in this new role will set the vision and identity for our team. Our new head coach and general manager will report to the new president of football, and they will work collaboratively as a football leadership team on all football decisions. Final decision-making authority will rest with the president of football. This leader will also work in collaboration with the club’s president and CEO to ensure the team’s football and business operations are appropriately aligned with unified organizational goals to deliver success on the field and in all areas of engaging Falcons fans. The new president of football will report directly to me. We plan to move quickly on this hire so the new president of football can be fully involved in the selection of our new leaders in the head coach and general manager roles. • As part of our ongoing succession planning, Greg Beadles has been elevated from president to president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, effective today, succeeding Rich McKay. Greg will continue oversight of all business affairs of the Falcons and collaborate closely with the new president of football to ensure all resources and operational support are working toward the goal of a winning product on the field, and that we continue to deliver for our fans in every way.

• Led by the president of football, Greg, our new head coach and general manager will determine how to best implement other organizational changes we have identified in this process as areas for improvement across the football operation. That process will happen in the coming weeks and months ahead of the 2026 season. Sportsology will assist with the front office restructure as well. • In recent years, Rich McKay has taken on a new, expanded role across our broader Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment organization and within the community. With succession planning that began over five years ago maturing with the ascension of Greg Beadles to the president and CEO role with the Falcons, Rich will now be able to give full focus to critical AMBSE initiatives including: major events on the near horizon for Atlanta with the 2026 FIFA World Cup and NFL’s 2028 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS); renovations to MBS and construction of a world-class training facility for AMBSE’s new NWSL franchise and the launch of that team coming in 2028; and other business development and organizational projects in various stages of planning. In addition to his AMBSE CEO role, Rich will continue as a member of my board of trustees; an associate director of our family foundation; co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, which he has been involved with for over 30 years; and as the incoming chair of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce board for 2026. I’m incredibly grateful to Rich for his 20+ years of direct leadership with the Falcons, including many of the most successful seasons in team history. I understand trust is built through action, not words. Honesty, effort and accountability must be reflected in the way this organization operates and performs. Moving forward, every decision will be made with one clear objective — building a team capable of sustained success and competing for championships. I am confident that our new football structure and leadership will have us contending again soon. We are laser-focused on filling these key roles and others with outstanding talent and empowering them correctly ahead of this critical offseason. We operate in an immensely proud football city and state, and leading this franchise carries a responsibility I take very personally. While I’m very disappointed the Falcons will not be in the playoffs this year, I believe our football team has a solid core of outstanding veterans and exciting young talent that will make all of these open positions highly attractive to an array of top leaders who can come in, get to work and lead our team back to the standard we expect. I want you to know I am grateful for your loyalty, belief, and willingness to continue to show up and support this team, even when it has been difficult. I feel the urgency to get this right for you. We are committed to doing the work, making the tough decisions that are necessary and making the investments necessary to deliver the results you deserve. I care deeply about this community and know how important the success of the Atlanta Falcons is to each of you and the community.