Sweet Tea: Cooling off

A parade participant accepts his watery fate during the Beach Bum Parade on Tybee Island. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Welcome to summer! Well, not the astronomical summer. Just the cultural one. It’s funny how summer holds us in thrall long after ideas like “summer break” and “long, careless summer nights” have faded in time with adulthood. How can we reclaim some of that joy? Whatever the answer, it probably also involves AC — or at least a portable fan.

Tybee Island’s annual Beach Bum Parade marks the unofficial beginning of the Georgia barrier island’s tourist season. One part parade, one part mobile water fight, it’s a chance for locals to have a little fun before the busiest times begin.

Leave it to Spelman, the famed women’s HBCU in Atlanta, to reach some new height of achievement. This year’s graduating class featured not one, but a record seven valedictorians.

The Spelman Seven, as they’re called, are Sophia Davis, Mariama Diallo, Nia-Sarai Perry, Aiyana Ringo, Alyssa Richardson, Alexis Sims and Cori’Anna White. All seven entered the school in 2022 and finished with perfect 4.0 grade averages.

“Earning a perfect GPA is a rare distinction, and to see seven Spelman students reach that pinnacle in the same class speaks to their discipline, intellect and unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Mark Lee, Spelman’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.

🎓 READ MORE: More about these extraordinary young women

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🐺 Raleigh, NC: Graduating students at NC State University’s Wilson College of Textiles got a huge surprise when commencement speaker Anil Kochhar announced his family was covering all student loans taken out by the graduates during their last academic year. Kochhar said the donation honors not just graduates but his father, who traveled from India to study textiles at NC State. More from The News & Observer

🤠 Nashville, TN: The Black Ass Rodeo comes to Nashville this weekend, a collaboration among Nashville Black Market, Nashfeels and Black as Party that celebrates the glamour and fun of Black rodeo culture. More from The Tennessee Tribune

⛵ Charleston, SC: Since 2010, the nonprofit Veterans on Deck has brought healing to veterans and active-duty service members coping with post-traumatic stress disorder. The group’s founders know firsthand how camaraderie, relaxation and fresh sea air on the Charleston Harbor can bring a new kind of peace. More from WCSC