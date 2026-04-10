A.M. ATL: Musically inclined

Morning, y’all! Experts are predicting a less active hurricane season this year. That’s good news on one obvious hand, but fewer storms also means less rain. Given that Georgia is in the middle of its worst drought in a decade, that’s … not such good news.
Let’s get to it.
KEEPING THE SOUND ALIVE
Grammy-award winning rap artist Ludacris (left) and legendary music producer Jermaine Dupri are among the dozens, if not hundreds, of household names in the music industry that call Georgia home. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC 2025)
Georgia lawmakers have passed a bill establishing a statewide office to promote and support the Georgia music industry.
How exactly would the Georgia Music Office and Music Ready Communities Act work?
The office would help attract music-related investment and workforce development opportunities to the state.
It would also link music companies and governmental agencies and promote developments in the industry.
The office will also certify cities and counties seeking to promote music-related economic development in their areas as “Music Friendly Georgia Certified Communities.”
Several other Southern states, such as Texas and Tennessee, have music offices.
A rendering shows what UCB's planned manufacturing facility in Gwinnett County will look like. (Courtesy of UCB)
North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park is quite the flex. The biotech and life sciences hub is positioned between the Tar Heel State’s top universities, creating an axis of high-tech companies and tens of thousands of well-paid employees.
Georgia wants one, too. Luckily, an attempt to re-create the concept in Gwinnett County is starting to pay off.
The 2,000-acre tech site, called Rowen, is roughly equidistant from colleges in Atlanta, Athens and Gainesville.
UCB Inc., a global biopharmaceutical giant, announced last month it will invest $2 billion to become Rowen’s first tenant.
UCB also boosts Georgia’s biopharmaceutical bona fides, joining institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life sciences manufacturer Meissner and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
🍬Edible Brands is selling edibles on the Beltline. Yes, the people who own Edible Arrangements now also do THC stuff. Nominative determinism at its best. Edible Brands is based in Sandy Springs, and this is their first foray into brick-and-mortar offerings.
🗣️Communities around the country are responding to potential ICE warehouse deals with organized outcry and legal challenges. That includes two communities in Georgia who have voiced uncertainty at least — and outright defiance at most.
WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: THE MASTERS
Rory McIlroy hits from the eighth tee during first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Jason Getz/AJC)
No significant rain has fallen for a week, and none is expected for the rest of the tournament. For those of us who aren’t pros, that could cause tee shots to run out more than usual and possibly wind up in the second cut. The greens may be harder to hold — forcing players to dial back the aggression.
Might want to be careful. There’s a lot of weird, esoteric stuff in there. The kids get one hit of Ezekiel or Revelation, then it’s the Gnostic gospels and the apocrypha and pretty soon their strong opinions on Pauline rhetoric are tearing the 2nd grade home room apart.
ON THIS DATE
April 10, 1965
Victory christens Atlanta’s stadium. A cheer-happy paid attendance crowd of 37,232 watched the Milwaukee (but-soon-to-be-Atlanta) Braves christen the new $18 million Atlanta Stadium Friday night with a 6-3 drubbing of the Detroit Tigers. … Atlanta gathered the Braves into the arms of her stadium for a temporary embrace and she obviously looked forward to next year when they will be her own. The lady’s finery was a little rough around the edges, but when one starts with raw land and builds such a stadium in 51 weeks, one sort of expects a few sod patches on the green field, some closed concession and ticket stands, and a little wet paint here and there.
We love a write that turns into a Yelp review halfway through.
ONE MORE THING
Have a rejuvenating weekend!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.