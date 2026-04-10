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A.M. ATL: Musically inclined

Plus: Research hub, Masters
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47 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Experts are predicting a less active hurricane season this year. That’s good news on one obvious hand, but fewer storms also means less rain. Given that Georgia is in the middle of its worst drought in a decade, that’s … not such good news.

Let’s get to it.

KEEPING THE SOUND ALIVE

Grammy-award winning rap artist Ludacris (left) and legendary music producer Jermaine Dupri are among the dozens, if not hundreds, of household names in the music industry that call Georgia home. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC 2025)
Grammy-award winning rap artist Ludacris (left) and legendary music producer Jermaine Dupri are among the dozens, if not hundreds, of household names in the music industry that call Georgia home. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC 2025)

Georgia lawmakers have passed a bill establishing a statewide office to promote and support the Georgia music industry.

How exactly would the Georgia Music Office and Music Ready Communities Act work?

🔎 READ MORE: Why legislators say a music office is so important

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

GEORGIA’S OWN ‘RESEARCH TRIANGLE’

A rendering shows what UCB's planned manufacturing facility in Gwinnett County will look like. (Courtesy of UCB)
A rendering shows what UCB's planned manufacturing facility in Gwinnett County will look like. (Courtesy of UCB)

North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park is quite the flex. The biotech and life sciences hub is positioned between the Tar Heel State’s top universities, creating an axis of high-tech companies and tens of thousands of well-paid employees.

Georgia wants one, too. Luckily, an attempt to re-create the concept in Gwinnett County is starting to pay off.

🔎 READ MORE: Investing millions in hope of billions

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🍬 Edible Brands is selling edibles on the Beltline. Yes, the people who own Edible Arrangements now also do THC stuff. Nominative determinism at its best. Edible Brands is based in Sandy Springs, and this is their first foray into brick-and-mortar offerings.

🗣️ Communities around the country are responding to potential ICE warehouse deals with organized outcry and legal challenges. That includes two communities in Georgia who have voiced uncertainty at least — and outright defiance at most.

WEEKEND SPOTLIGHT: THE MASTERS

Rory McIlroy hits from the eighth tee during first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Rory McIlroy hits from the eighth tee during first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Day 1 of the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament is in the books, and talk of back‑to‑back green jackets for Rory McIlroy is already generating the biggest buzz.

Augusta National played tough on Thursday. There were 10 scores in the 80s, the most 80s since 2007, when 12 players struggled under frigid, windy conditions.

World No. 1 and two‑time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler opened with a 70 and is tied for fifth with Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose, who lost in a playoff at the 2025 Masters.

⛳ LOOKING AHEAD: Masters Friday’s groups to watch

Back to conditions at Augusta National: this year, the greens may be drier than they’ve been since Prohibition.

No significant rain has fallen for a week, and none is expected for the rest of the tournament. For those of us who aren’t pros, that could cause tee shots to run out more than usual and possibly wind up in the second cut. The greens may be harder to hold — forcing players to dial back the aggression.

That said, so far the dry conditions don’t seem to be impacting the fan experience — especially for those browsing Augusta’s Golf Shop, where merchandise can quickly rival a mortgage payment.

Photos from the course, meanwhile, still look as magical as those captured over the past nine decades. Speaking of photos, ahead of this year’s tournament, our good friend and The Win Column host Tyler Estep interviewed Jason Getz — a veteran of 11 Masters and part of this week’s illustrious AJC photo crew in Augusta.

NEWS BITES

How these Georgia restaurants capitalize on the viral soft serve margarita

Soft serve margarita. We love all those words.

How the Braves’ new city connect uniforms came to be

They are … whelming. No King Peach kit here.

Bible stories could become part of Texas schools reading list

Might want to be careful. There’s a lot of weird, esoteric stuff in there. The kids get one hit of Ezekiel or Revelation, then it’s the Gnostic gospels and the apocrypha and pretty soon their strong opinions on Pauline rhetoric are tearing the 2nd grade home room apart.

ON THIS DATE

April 10, 1965

Victory christens Atlanta’s stadium. A cheer-happy paid attendance crowd of 37,232 watched the Milwaukee (but-soon-to-be-Atlanta) Braves christen the new $18 million Atlanta Stadium Friday night with a 6-3 drubbing of the Detroit Tigers. … Atlanta gathered the Braves into the arms of her stadium for a temporary embrace and she obviously looked forward to next year when they will be her own. The lady’s finery was a little rough around the edges, but when one starts with raw land and builds such a stadium in 51 weeks, one sort of expects a few sod patches on the green field, some closed concession and ticket stands, and a little wet paint here and there.

We love a write that turns into a Yelp review halfway through.

ONE MORE THING

Have a rejuvenating weekend!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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