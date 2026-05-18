Business New $125M plant to serve Georgia’s booming data center, aerospace sectors Unified Legacy will double its Georgia manufacturing footprint and output with new plant near Macon. This is a rendering of a $125 million manufacturing facility that Unified Legacy said it will build in Macon. (Courtesy of Unified Legacy)

By Zachary Hansen 33 minutes ago Share

Few industries are booming more in Georgia than the data center, aerospace and defense sectors, and one company that provides parts for those businesses is ramping up its own operation. Unified Legacy, a metal fabrication and manufacturing firm, announced Friday it is building a $125 million facility in Bibb County near Macon to provide parts and components to feed those industries. The facility will employ 500 workers over the next several years, doubling the company’s footprint and output in Georgia, a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The announcement highlights how Georgia’s nation-leading industrial sectors — especially data centers and aerospace projects — are leading to additional investment from suppliers. “This investment in Macon-Bibb County reflects our confidence in the region and its workforce,” Eric Williams, CEO of United Legacy, said in a news release. “As demand continues to grow, this new facility expands our capabilities, increases capacity and positions us to take on larger, more complex work.” This is a rendering of a $125 million manufacturing facility that Unified Legacy said it will build in Macon. (Courtesy of Unified Legacy) Unified Legacy is one of several subsidiaries of Unified Legacy Group, which has roots dating back to 1965. The group’s holdings also include Prince Service & Manufacturing, Unified Defense and Truss US.

The companies focus on various aspects of advanced fabrication, machining and structural manufacturing. Many of its manufactured components, which range from generator enclosures to fuel storage tanks, are for the data center, aerospace and defense fields, all of which are firmly entrenched in the Peach State.

The Atlanta area has emerged as one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing data center markets following the artificial intelligence boom. Georgia’s aerospace sector is second only to agriculture in the ranking of top industries, and is bolstered by the world’s busiest airport and several high-profile aviation and defense companies, including Delta Air Lines, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and Pratt & Whitney. Civilian aircraft and ancillary parts were the state’s top export last year. “Georgia’s manufacturing sector continues to grow because companies like Unified Legacy benefit from our strong workforce, infrastructure and partnership approach,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. Other companies are flocking to the Atlanta area to fuel Georgia’s data center surge and rising aerospace sector.