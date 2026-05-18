New $125M plant to serve Georgia’s booming data center, aerospace sectors

Few industries are booming more in Georgia than the data center, aerospace and defense sectors, and one company that provides parts forthose businesses is ramping up its own operation.
Unified Legacy, a metal fabrication and manufacturing firm, announced Friday it is building a $125 million facility in Bibb County near Macon to provide parts and components to feed those industries. The facility will employ 500 workers over the next several years, doubling the company’s footprint and output in Georgia, a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The announcement highlights how Georgia’s nation-leading industrial sectors — especially data centers and aerospace projects — are leading to additional investment from suppliers.
“This investment in Macon-Bibb County reflects our confidence in the region and its workforce,” Eric Williams, CEO of United Legacy, said in a news release. “As demand continues to grow, this new facility expands our capabilities, increases capacity and positions us to take on larger, more complex work.”
This is a rendering of a $125 million manufacturing facility that Unified Legacy said it will build in Macon. (Courtesy of Unified Legacy)
Unified Legacy is one of several subsidiaries of Unified Legacy Group, which has roots dating back to 1965. The group’s holdings also include Prince Service & Manufacturing, Unified Defense and Truss US.
The companies focus on various aspects of advanced fabrication, machining and structural manufacturing. Many of its manufactured components, which range from generator enclosures to fuel storage tanks, are for the data center, aerospace and defense fields, all of which are firmly entrenched in the Peach State.
“Georgia’s manufacturing sector continues to grow because companies like Unified Legacy benefit from our strong workforce, infrastructure and partnership approach,”Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
Other companies are flocking to the Atlanta area to fuel Georgia’s data center surge and rising aerospace sector.
Dycom Industries announced in March it is developing a 49-acre training campus in Walton County to train workers on electrical and fiber systems. Microsoft on Wednesday will debut a new data center training academy at Atlanta Technical College. And PBS Aerospace, a fast-growing jet engine maker, told the AJC last week its pursuing expansion plans because of increasing demand.
The Unified Legacy facility is expected to begin construction this year at a site along Barnes Ferry Road, which is south of Macon’s city limits. A company spokesperson said the manufacturing portion of the facility will open in the first quarter of 2027. Unified Defense has operated a similar facility since 2022 in Byron, which is also in the Macon-Bibb County area.
This is a rendering of a $125 million manufacturing facility that Unified Legacy said it will build in Macon-Bibb County. (Courtesy of Unified Legacy)
A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said state incentive negotiations with Unified Legacy remain active. The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, a government agency with the powers to issue tax abatements and other incentives, is also listed as a project partner. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.