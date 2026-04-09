Business Edible Brands opens its first THC retail store along Atlanta Beltline The shop opens amid a dampening regulatory environment for hemp products. Edibles.com is opening a flagship retail store in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood. (Courtesy of Edible Brands)

By Amy Wenk 1 hour ago Share

A short stroll from the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, a company known for fruit bouquets will sell a different type of edible: the intoxicating kind. On Thursday, Sandy Springs-based Edible Brands, parent company of Edible Arrangements, is set to launch the first retail store for its hemp-derived THC marketplace. Called Edibles.com, the venture launched last year online and now is moving into a brick-and-mortar store.

The shop is on North Highland Avenue in Inman Park, near restaurant Delbar. It opens amid a dampening regulatory environment for hemp-derived THC. RELATED From 2025: Edible Brands expands THC marketplace as lawmakers challenge industry The federal government passed legislation that essentially bans hemp products, set to take effect later this year. It was designed to close a so-called loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill, the federal law that permitted the production and sale of hemp products with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. This November, hemp products such as drinks and gummies would be limited to 0.4 milligrams of total THC per package. But advocates are lobbying in hopes of changing that outcome.

Georgia lawmakers this year attempted to clamp down on synthetic hemp products, but ultimately advanced legislation to expand access to medical cannabis, with a bill currently awaiting the governor’s signature.