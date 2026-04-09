Edible Brands opens its first THC retail store along Atlanta Beltline

The federal government passed legislation that essentially bans hemp products, set to take effect later this year. It was designed to close a so-called loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill, the federal law that permitted the production and sale of hemp products with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.
This November, hemp products such as drinks and gummies would be limited to 0.4 milligrams of total THC per package. But advocates are lobbying in hopes of changing that outcome.
A spokesperson for Edibles.com said the company is closely monitoring the regulatory landscape and is focused on compliance, quality and consumer safety.
Edibles.com doesn’t offer inhalables, such as vapes or flower, and it groups products by benefit — sleep, relax, uplift or energy. Executives told The Washington Post last year their objective was “health not high.”
“We believe hemp retail can and should operate with transparency, education and consumer protection at its core,” Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible Brands, said in a news release. “This store reflects our long-term commitment to building this category the right way — for consumers, communities and the industry.”
“We believe hemp retail can and should operate with transparency, education and consumer protection at its core,” Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible Brands, said in a news release. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
“Consumers are already seeking out these products, and it’s critical to show what this category looks like in a regulated, responsible environment,” Thomas Winstanley, general manager and executive vice president of Edibles.com, said in the news release. “This store allows us to engage directly, helping people understand how these products may fit into their lives, whether that’s managing stress, replacing alcohol or improving sleep.”
The store will feature brands such as Cann, a maker of THC-infused flavored sparkling water, and gummy brand Wana, as well as Atlanta-based Scofflaw Brewing, which produces THC-infused drinks. Customers must be 21 or older with a valid ID.
— Staff writers Caleb Groves and Mirtha Donastorg contributed to this report.