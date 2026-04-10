Business Bill passes to establish a Georgia Music Office to support industry The passage follows the footsteps of other Southern states that have music offices. Grammy-award winning rap artist Ludacris (left) and legendary music producer Jermaine Dupri close out One Musicfest at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025. They are among the dozens, if not hundreds, of household names in the music industry that call Georgia home. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC 2025)

By Savannah Sicurella 1 hour ago Share

After years of attempts to get a measure off the ground, Georgia lawmakers have passed a bill establishing a statewide office to promote and support the music industry. The Georgia Music Office and Music Ready Communities Act passed the Georgia General Assembly with bipartisan support on the final day of the legislative session and is now headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

RELATED Atlanta music tech startup is betting on the growth of the creator economy If signed into law, it will begin the process of establishing the office, which would help attract music-related investment and workforce development opportunities to the state, serve as a liaison between music companies and governmental agencies and promote significant developments in the industry, among other functions. The office will also certify cities and counties seeking to promote music-related economic development in their areas as “Music Friendly Georgia Certified Communities.” The passage is a step forward in formalizing Georgia’s approach to supporting its music industry, following the footsteps of other Southern states, such as Texas and Tennessee, that have music offices. That’s according to Mala Sharma, the president of music business advocacy organization Georgia Music Partners, a key lobbying group for the measure. She calls the Georgia Music Office the “front door for the music industry.”

“There is so much work and investment that has gone on in Georgia over the past few years,” Sharma said. “I just think without that statewide office sharing the successes, people just aren’t aware of it.”

RELATED Powerful women in music share how TikTok and brand deals shook up the industry “The biggest thing is coordination,” said Carpenter, who is a cosponsor of the bill. “Making sure everyone knows the assets that are out there. Government business, economic development is a people business. When folks from out of state look to come to Georgia to operate, putting people in the right places and in touch with the right person is really important.” Sharma said sharing information about the investments being made in Georgia can attract new business opportunities. Recently, Sharma said, a major record label was looking to open offices in Georgia, and the label didn’t know in the beginning where to get information about the local market. “When they’re coming to the private side of the business asking for help, we know that there is a gap,” said Sharma, who declined to disclose the label. The Georgia Music Office would be similar to the Georgia Film Office, which serves as the key marketing entity for the state’s film industry, provides information for its tax credit and has its own local liaison program called “Camera Ready Communities.” Along with generous tax incentives, it has played a role in making Georgia a top filming destination. The effort to create the music office has its origins in a study committee assembled during the 2022 session. The committee focused on assessing the economic impact of the music industry in Georgia and the best ways to measure, expand and promote the music economy.

RELATED Supreme Court sides with Cox in landmark copyright and internet access case In its final report, the committee recommended establishing a dedicated office, as well as a competitive music tax incentive and music grant opportunities, both of which have yet to come into fruition. Bills calling for the creation of the statewide office were introduced in the following three legislative sessions, but each did not make it over the finish line. Regional efforts did — last year, lawmakers in Savannah approved legislation to create the Savannah Music Commission, an entity focused on addressing the needs of the coastal city’s music community. It will take at least a year for the Georgia Music Office to get up and running. Lawmakers will return to the Capitol next year to discuss appropriations. During a hearing for identical legislation that died in last year’s session, Brian Hudson, a lobbyist representing the Recording Industry Association of America and the Recording Academy, estimated the startup costs could be “a couple hundred thousands, maybe half a million.” Sharma said the timing of the bill allows Georgia to not fall behind other states. Since the 2022 assessment, North Carolina has established its own music office.