Atlanta Braves How the Braves’ City Connect 2.0 uniforms came to life The new alternate uniforms, which debut Friday, harken back to the days of Dale Murphy and the SuperStation. Braves All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr. models the new City Connect 2.0 jerseys, which are a throwback to the long-appreciated powder-blue uniforms of the 1980s. (Cole Carter for the Atlanta Braves)

By Gabriel Burns 8 minutes ago Share

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s eyes lit up when he first saw the Braves’ City Connect 2.0 uniforms, which are inspired by a powder-blue look most popularly associated with another of the franchise’s MVP winners, Dale Murphy. The new ensemble pays homage to an earlier era, dipping into the Braves’ rich history to produce a modernized version. And Acuña’s spirited reaction provided immediate approval.

RELATED Takeaways from Braves’ first two weeks: Bullpen dominant, offense adaptable “That was really cool to see,” Braves senior creative director Insung Kim said. The Braves officially unveiled the second edition of their City Connect uniforms Thursday. These incorporate elements of the long-appreciated 1980s powder-blue uniforms and call back to the team’s time in national prominence during its days on the SuperStation. Those familiar with Braves history could easily pinpoint the throwback reference and TBS nods in the team’s fresh garb. Kim coined it an “updated remix” of the old edition. The Braves' new City Connect 2.0 jersey, modeled by Ronald Acuña Jr., features a brighter version of the 1980s powder blue and an updated “Atlanta” script. The cap is emblazoned with a 3D updated Cooperstown “a” insignia. (Cole Carter for the Atlanta Braves)

The uniform features a brighter version of the original powder blue. It has an updated “Atlanta” script and includes red piping alongside the blues to pair the vintage style with the current colors. The “ATL” block-letter sleeve patch is a nod to the old SuperStation logo, and there’s a 3D “Atlanta Braves” wordmark placed near the jocktag.

Player influence inspired the V-neck jersey choice. Their feedback overwhelmingly favored V-necks because of comfortability. The powder blue cap has a blue bill, red piping and a 3D updated Cooperstown “a” insignia. The lowercase “a” was chosen because of its popularity among fans, according to the team. The Braves used the logo from 1972-1981 — it’s commonly associated with Hall of Famer Hank Aaron — and it’s long been a source of nostalgia. The Braves will debut the uniforms Friday, when they open a series against the Guardians. The team will don them throughout the weekend, then during every Saturday home game this season. “With City Connect 2.0, we wanted to celebrate the Braves’ brand being America’s team,” Kim said. “You think back to the ’80s and early ’90s, that was the heyday when the Braves were on cable TV, so you had fans from all over America who would turn on TBS and the Braves were on TV. Former Braves star Dale Murphy (right) acknowledges fans during an on-field ceremony honoring the 60th anniversary of Braves baseball in Atlanta on Friday, March 27, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

RELATED López-Soler tussle leads to ejections in Braves’ win over Angels “We wanted to celebrate that. We thought City Connect 2.0 was the perfect time to do that.” Kim, who’s one of many who grew up a Braves fan because of their national presence, is an integral chef in this kitchen. He, alongside MLB and Braves executives, worked with Nike to develop a concept and then see it come to fruition. The multiyear development involves Nike asking teams key questions about what they seek and value in the uniform project. The company later returns with two or three concepts. In this case, the Braves’ preference was quickly evident. “Once we got this concept of talking about the Braves being America’s team, about having a generation of fans — the TBS generation, as we call them — that was the idea that really stood out,” Kim said. “We all agreed that’s the concept. That’s a really good idea.” The Braves’ first City Connect followed a similar blueprint. It drew inspiration from Aaron, a modern update of the 1974 uniform that featured numerous nods to the home run king. It debuted April 8, 2023, and was an immediate hit among a fan base that’d long appreciated that old-school Braves look. The merchandise remains a popular sight on Battery Avenue.