A.M. ATL: Do not touch

Morning, y’all! Look, up in the sky ... it’s millions and millions of neotropical migratory birds returning to Georgia for the season! Unfurl the “Welcome Home” banners for your local hummingbirds, songbirds and shorebirds. They deserve it after traveling thousands of miles across latitudes to poop on your car hood.
Let’s get to it.
A MIDTERM ELECTIONS CATCH-22
(John Spink/AJC)
November’s midterm elections, which include the Georgia governor’s race, a high-profile U.S. Senate race and contests that will serve as judgments on leaders state- and nationwide, are hurtling toward us.
Big problem: Georgia legislators haven’t made critical decisions about the state’s voting process.
How it started
Two years ago, the state’s GOP-led legislature set a self-imposed deadline of July 2026 to eliminate touchscreen voting and QR codes in state elections.
Because of that law, counties can’t rely on the state’s current voting system after the July deadline.
How it’s going
During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers didn’t pass any changes to the state’s voting system or delay the deadline. They also didn’t decide on any transition plans.
There are two main paths to a solution. Gov. Brian Kemp could call a special session, or let the matter go to the courts. Meanwhile, county and city leaders are frustrated that they don’t have clear election guidelines.
Oh, there’s one more possible solution. The state has an emergency backup system featuring hand-marked paper ballots. A hand-marked ballot system is what lots of state GOP legislators wanted all along.
New Gwinnett County Superintendent Alexandra Estrella speaks during her first news conference at Gwinnett County Public Schools. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Students need to feel they belong, and building a sense of belonging is critical in making sure they feel safe, welcomed and loved. I'm hoping I can inspire them to see that education is the path forward to success.
- Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Alexandra Estrella
Gwinnett’s new superintendent will have a lot on her plate when she takes over July 1. Her two predecessors both had their contracts terminated early by the county’s school board.
Typical baseball foolishness. Very hard to explain to aliens.
ON THIS DATE
April 6, 1955
Churchill as Atlanta’s guest proved true seer. Russell Bridges and many other Atlantans will never forget Winston Churchill’s visit here. The time was February 23, 1932 ... Pointing out that prohibition was in effect in 1932, Bridges said Winston called him into a private room of his hotel suite ... and asked if he knew a chemist ... Churchill then said, “I have two quarts of bourbon which were presented to me in Charleston. But I always like to have your native beverages tested.” … That night at the hotel, Bridges gave Churchill the chemist’s report. The whisky was slightly poisonous. Informed of this, Churchill cried: “Get me a doctor — get me two doctors! I have been sick for two hours.” The doctors were called. Churchill recovered.
Yeah, remember that time we almost inadvertently poisoned Winston Churchill? During prohibition, the U.S. government put a lil’ bit of poison in industrial alcohol to dissuade people from drinking it. (Folly. More than 10,000 Americans died during prohibition from consuming booze with poisoned alcohol.)
This story published the day after Churchill resigned as Prime Minister of the U.K.
ONE MORE THING
Hot tip for any young ladies* going to the Masters. Last April, I overheard the women at my med spa planning their Augusta trips and they said tennis skirts are so overplayed. I assume that holds true this year. I can’t independently verify this information, and maintain a pro-tennis skirt bias. Thought I’d pass it along anyway.
*Or gents or anyone else, though the Masters isn’t exactly a hotbed of bold, gender-interrogating fashion decisions.
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AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.