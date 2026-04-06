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A.M. ATL: Do not touch

Plus: Masters plan, Georgia in Iran
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34 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Look, up in the sky ... it’s millions and millions of neotropical migratory birds returning to Georgia for the season! Unfurl the “Welcome Home” banners for your local hummingbirds, songbirds and shorebirds. They deserve it after traveling thousands of miles across latitudes to poop on your car hood.

Let’s get to it.

A MIDTERM ELECTIONS CATCH-22

(John Spink/AJC)
(John Spink/AJC)

November’s midterm elections, which include the Georgia governor’s race, a high-profile U.S. Senate race and contests that will serve as judgments on leaders state- and nationwide, are hurtling toward us.

Big problem: Georgia legislators haven’t made critical decisions about the state’s voting process.

How it started

How it’s going

Oh, there’s one more possible solution. The state has an emergency backup system featuring hand-marked paper ballots. A hand-marked ballot system is what lots of state GOP legislators wanted all along.

🔎 READ MORE: What legislators are saying — and not saying

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

TEEN KILLED IN PIEDMONT PARK SHOOTING

A 16-year-old girl was killed and another teenager wounded in a shooting in Piedmont Park Saturday night.

🔎 READ MORE: Police still have questions

GWINNETT’S NEXT SUPERINTENDENT SPEAKS UP

New Gwinnett County Superintendent Alexandra Estrella speaks during her first news conference at Gwinnett County Public Schools. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
New Gwinnett County Superintendent Alexandra Estrella speaks during her first news conference at Gwinnett County Public Schools. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Students need to feel they belong, and building a sense of belonging is critical in making sure they feel safe, welcomed and loved. I'm hoping I can inspire them to see that education is the path forward to success.

- Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Alexandra Estrella

Gwinnett’s new superintendent will have a lot on her plate when she takes over July 1. Her two predecessors both had their contracts terminated early by the county’s school board.

🔎 READ MORE: Estrella’s plan to set Gwinnett up for more success

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

The Georgia Legislature didn’t pass a measure to protect consumers from rising data center costs, nor did they agree to revisit massive data center tax breaks.

🪖 How are Georgia troops and facilities involved in the Iran war? It’s hard to say for sure (national security and all of that), but assets like the 23rd Fighter Group’s A-10 “Warthog” attack planes in Moody are likely being used in the conflict.

IT’S MASTERS WEEK

(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty, AP)
(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty, AP)

The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off at Augusta National Golf Club this week. Practice rounds begin today, and play culminates with the final round on Sunday, April 12.

Here are the basics re: watching, attending, keeping track, etc.

The AJC’s Jack Leo put together a handy guide of 10 phrases you need to know to not make a fool of yourself at the Masters. To wit:

“Augusta National workers speak in classic Masters fashion when they warn spectators a golfer is about to swing. A stern but calm, ‘Fore, please,’ politely silences patrons almost instantaneously.”

Noted.

NEWS BITES

How to make the Masters’ famous three-ingredient azalea cocktail

It really nails that deep pink azalea hue. (No flowers included.)

As Trump orders UFO data released, a question hangs: If aliens exist, what would they think of us?

“Bold of you to assume we would think of you at all.” — aliens, probably

Milwaukee Brewers manager famous for ‘pocket pancakes’ switches it up at interview and pulls out a baby tortoise instead

Typical baseball foolishness. Very hard to explain to aliens.

ON THIS DATE

April 6, 1955

Churchill as Atlanta’s guest proved true seer. Russell Bridges and many other Atlantans will never forget Winston Churchill’s visit here. The time was February 23, 1932 ... Pointing out that prohibition was in effect in 1932, Bridges said Winston called him into a private room of his hotel suite ... and asked if he knew a chemist ... Churchill then said, “I have two quarts of bourbon which were presented to me in Charleston. But I always like to have your native beverages tested.” … That night at the hotel, Bridges gave Churchill the chemist’s report. The whisky was slightly poisonous. Informed of this, Churchill cried: “Get me a doctor — get me two doctors! I have been sick for two hours.” The doctors were called. Churchill recovered.

Yeah, remember that time we almost inadvertently poisoned Winston Churchill? During prohibition, the U.S. government put a lil’ bit of poison in industrial alcohol to dissuade people from drinking it. (Folly. More than 10,000 Americans died during prohibition from consuming booze with poisoned alcohol.)

This story published the day after Churchill resigned as Prime Minister of the U.K.

ONE MORE THING

Hot tip for any young ladies* going to the Masters. Last April, I overheard the women at my med spa planning their Augusta trips and they said tennis skirts are so overplayed. I assume that holds true this year. I can’t independently verify this information, and maintain a pro-tennis skirt bias. Thought I’d pass it along anyway.

*Or gents or anyone else, though the Masters isn’t exactly a hotbed of bold, gender-interrogating fashion decisions.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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