News A.M. ATL: Fuel for thought Plus: Spelhouse gift, Waymo nightmare

By AJ Willingham 16 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! It’s been a long, luxurious spring (needed more rain, though), but I think The Hot has finally come to stay for the summer. Can’t wait to be just a tiny bit sweaty from now until October. Let’s get to it.

GA GAS TAX EXTENDED Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday extended the gas tax holiday for another two weeks as summer travel season is about to kick off and motorists deal with the highest fuel prices in four years. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state’s gas tax holiday for another two weeks as fuel prices stay teeth-gnashingly high. The suspension saves drivers 33 cents per gallon on gasoline and 37 cents per gallon on diesel.

It will go into effect this Wednesday, May 20, and run through June 3.

The average price for regular unleaded gas in metro Atlanta was about $4.05 per gallon at the beginning of the weekend.

That’s lower than the national average, which was $4.35. 🔎 READ MORE: What other relief could be on the way

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MAKING MATER PROUD From left, Dr. George Crawford, Dr. Marcus Crawford and Christine Ruth Crawford donated $1 million to Morehouse College and $1 million to Spelman College in April. (Courtesy of Morehouse College) I owe a lot to the Writing Program at Syracuse University. Someday, I dream I will climb so high a plaque with my name will grace the threshold of a random bathroom in HB Course Hall. Meanwhile, on a much higher plane of achievement, a sibling trio of Morehouse and Spelman grads just donated $2 million to their alma maters. Drs. George I. Crawford Jr. and Marcus H. Crawford are second-generation Morehouse men and their sister, Christine Crawford, graduated from Spelman and later served on Morehouse faculty.

“We are who we are because of Morehouse and Spelman,” said Crawford Jr. This is Black excellence. - NBA All-Star Chris Paul, speaking to Morehouse graduates this weekend MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🗳️ Georgia’s primary elections are tomorrow, May 19, so don’t forget to vote if you haven’t already! It’s been a chaotic primary season, and there’s plenty of uncertainty about who will prevail.

🏟️ SEC schools like Tennessee and Ole Miss are taking a page from the Atlanta playbook. These schools are working on entertainment districts similar to The Battery around Truist Park. LOOK NOT UPON THE WAYMO DEATH SPIRAL In its report about a wave of Waymos in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, Channel 2 Action News shared video of the vehicles that residents say are causing concern. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News) A northwest Atlanta neighborhood is reportedly a private freakout spot for self-driving cars. Residents on Battleview Drive said they’ve seen dozens of Waymos circling around the neighborhood’s cul-de-sacs with no drivers, passengers or apparent destination.

A group of residents said they contacted Waymo, their City Council member, representatives and the Georgia Department of Transportation and haven’t gotten satisfactory responses.

They’re worried about the safety of children and pets in the neighborhood. Also, it sounds very unnerving.

Maybe they’re using the neighborhood as an unwitting cul-de-sac training course? Or the cars are taking the Waymo equivalent of a midday smoke break and don’t care who they frighten. 🔎 READ MORE: Waymo’s response to the situation