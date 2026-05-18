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A.M. ATL: Fuel for thought

Plus: Spelhouse gift, Waymo nightmare
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16 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! It’s been a long, luxurious spring (needed more rain, though), but I think The Hot has finally come to stay for the summer. Can’t wait to be just a tiny bit sweaty from now until October.

Let’s get to it.

GA GAS TAX EXTENDED

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday extended the gas tax holiday for another two weeks as summer travel season is about to kick off and motorists deal with the highest fuel prices in four years. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday extended the gas tax holiday for another two weeks as summer travel season is about to kick off and motorists deal with the highest fuel prices in four years. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state’s gas tax holiday for another two weeks as fuel prices stay teeth-gnashingly high.

🔎 READ MORE: What other relief could be on the way

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

MAKING MATER PROUD

From left, Dr. George Crawford, Dr. Marcus Crawford and Christine Ruth Crawford donated $1 million to Morehouse College and $1 million to Spelman College in April. (Courtesy of Morehouse College)
From left, Dr. George Crawford, Dr. Marcus Crawford and Christine Ruth Crawford donated $1 million to Morehouse College and $1 million to Spelman College in April. (Courtesy of Morehouse College)

I owe a lot to the Writing Program at Syracuse University. Someday, I dream I will climb so high a plaque with my name will grace the threshold of a random bathroom in HB Course Hall.

Meanwhile, on a much higher plane of achievement, a sibling trio of Morehouse and Spelman grads just donated $2 million to their alma maters.

This is Black excellence.

- NBA All-Star Chris Paul, speaking to Morehouse graduates this weekend

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ Georgia’s primary elections are tomorrow, May 19, so don’t forget to vote if you haven’t already! It’s been a chaotic primary season, and there’s plenty of uncertainty about who will prevail.

🏟️ SEC schools like Tennessee and Ole Miss are taking a page from the Atlanta playbook. These schools are working on entertainment districts similar to The Battery around Truist Park.

LOOK NOT UPON THE WAYMO DEATH SPIRAL

In its report about a wave of Waymos in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, Channel 2 Action News shared video of the vehicles that residents say are causing concern. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
In its report about a wave of Waymos in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, Channel 2 Action News shared video of the vehicles that residents say are causing concern. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

A northwest Atlanta neighborhood is reportedly a private freakout spot for self-driving cars.

🔎 READ MORE: Waymo’s response to the situation

NEWS BITES

Community college student will be first woman to rep the US at world welding competition

Hell yes to this woman. I normally wouldn’t say “hell yes” in the newsletter, but c’mon. This deserves it.

Director Steven Soderbergh explains why he used AI visuals in John Lennon doc

(It’s because he was paid to use Meta’s artificial intelligence software. Art!)

Demand for cruises remains steady despite onboard outbreaks

“Cruises” being another word for “places far, far away from it all where the ocean swallows your thoughts, even if it comes with a slight risk of communicable disease.”

ON THIS DATE

May 18, 1973

McCord to tell public his story of Watergate. James W. McCord Jr., the convicted Watergate conspirator who blew the case wide open eight weeks ago, was to be the only witness Friday as the Senate Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities went into its second day of open hearings. One of five men caught inside Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate June 17, 1972, McCord is the man who wrote that now-famous letter to Judge John Sirica last March 21, offering to “tell all” in connection with the attempted bugging case.

A little history to kick off the week: Televised hearings on the escalating Watergate scandal began May 17, 1973.

ONE MORE THING

Wham bam, a nice short one today. Let’s get this Monday started!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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