Politics Crisis is brewing over how the state will conduct midterm elections Lawmakers adjourned without a plan to replace the state’s touchscreen voting system and face a July deadline to do something about it. Voting machines for a runoff special election appear at the Buzz Ahrens Rec Center in Canton on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. Republican Bill Fincher and Democrat Scott Sanders are competing to represent House District 23, which covers Canton and unincorporated parts of Cherokee County. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Caleb Groves April 4, 2026 Share

The Georgia Legislature concluded its regular session Thursday without approving a proposed overhaul of the state’s voting system or a delay in a self-imposed deadline, leaving how the state will handle midterm elections in limbo. At issue is a July deadline set two years ago in state law to eliminate the QR codes used to count votes in state elections. Legislators didn’t fund tweaking the current system or replacing it, nor did they approve any proposals to transition to a new system.

“I feel like the politicians have made their political agendas, and getting reelected more important than actually conducting the elections and having the voters’ interest in mind,” said Cherokee County Elections Director Anne Dover. RELATED Lawmakers weigh special session to address voting concerns The path forward remains deeply uncertain, but the consequences are imminent. Because of the law passed in 2024, counties can’t rely on the state’s current touchscreen system to count votes once the July deadline arrives, potentially putting millions of votes in jeopardy during the general election in November. “It’s not fair to force (county officials) to resolve this because lawmakers didn’t figure it out,” said David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research. Legislators said they’re weighing their options for a path forward. State Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, said he’s hopeful but didn’t give a clear indication about what’s next.

“We’ll have to work through the process now,” said Burns. “We’ve got to figure out what the next options are, and you know, there are still some options.”

State Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, speaks at a House Governmental Affairs Committee meeting at the Paul D. Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. The committee is considering legislation sponsored by Burns to push back the deadline to stop counting votes with QR codes. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Some lawmakers think a special session is needed. But top officials aren’t committing yet. A spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said in a statement that a thorough review of legislation will start Monday, analyzing both passed bills and “the consequences of those that did not pass.” “We remain ready to follow the law and follow the Constitution,” said Robert Sinners, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Another path forward could be to adjudicate the matter in the courts.

“The issue of whether or not to use QR codes and how to count ballots will be left up to a court to decide. And it’s unclear what the court will decide and how long it will take to decide it,” said state Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta. RELATED Georgia Senate pushes paper ballots, setting up a clash with House If all else fails, the state has an emergency backup system: hand-marked paper ballots. “I believe the backup balloting process is something that needs to be looked at,” said State Election Board member Salleigh Grubbs. Board Member Salleigh Grubbs listens during a State Election Board meeting at Barrow County Historic Courthouse in Winder, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) It wouldn’t be the first time it’s been tried. In March 2020, Athens-Clarke County attempted to use paper ballots over concerns about the state’s touchscreens, but the State Election Board ordered them to switch back.

Some local election officials don’t see that as a viable path forward. In Cherokee County, Dover said that it would require officials to supply 90 different permutations of ballots, preprinted at each early voting site in the midterms, to accommodate different configurations of voting districts and races. “The emergency backup system was not designed for this massive issue that we have,” Dover said. “It was more designed for if the power went out or if there was an issue at a polling location.” The debate traces back to 2020 when Trump narrowly lost the state to Biden. Since then, Trump and his allies have pushed to scrap Georgia’s touchscreen voting machines. Dekalb County Elections officals conduct logic and accuracy testing of Dominion voting machines. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2024) Critics mistrust the QR codes used to tally votes because they’re not human-readable, leaving them unsure whether their votes were accurately counted.