Georgia News Keep an eye out for waves of migratory birds returning to Georgia in April It’s a great time to see songbirds and hummingbirds. The American redstart (male shown here) is a species of warbler that spends the winter in Mexico, Central American and other southern tropical areas and returns to Georgia in late April for spring and summer nesting. (Andy Reago & Chrissy McClarren/Creative Commons. License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)

By Charles Seabrook – For the AJC April 4, 2026 Share

They’re heading back, millions and millions of them. They’re the neotropical migratory birds — certain species of songbirds, hummingbirds, raptors, shorebirds and others. They overwinter in Latin America and return in spring to Georgia and elsewhere in North America to nest.

Altogether, more than 90 neotropical bird species fly through Georgia during spring migration, which runs through early May. Of those, 54 species stay in the state to nest — most of them songbirds such as warblers, vireos, tanagers, flycatchers and buntings. Bird migration starts early Spring migration actually kicked off in early February when purple martins started arriving from winter homes as far south as Peru for their nesting season. In March, other songbird migrants began trickling in — Louisiana waterthrushes, Northern parula warblers, ovenbirds and more. Some non-songbird migrants also began showing up. The plaintive, evening calls of chuck-wills-widows and whip-poor-wills could be heard by late March, and everybody’s favorite, the ruby-throated hummingbird, began coming in. But now, in April, the trickle will become a torrent. A few weeks ago, only a few thousand birds were arriving per day. But the pace is fast picking up: By late April, millions of migratory birds will be pouring in. The majority will be songbirds, most of them flying at night. (An exception is the ruby-throated hummingbird, which travels mostly by day.)

The advantages of flying at night Flying at night has several advantages for migrating birds: The air is cooler and the darkness helps them avoid predators. Most avian migrants also use stars to navigate.

Their night flying, however, means that we can’t see these massive songbird waves winging just above our homes across Georgia. But there’s another way to detect them in real-time — by Birdcast (birdcast.org), a free online app developed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and its partners. It uses weather radar and other powerful tools to detect and predict the numbers and flight directions of migrating birds aloft in Georgia and other areas. It provides data on birds’ migration intensity, speed, direction and altitude. For instance, during a 12-hour period beginning at 8 p.m. earlier this week, Birdcast showed that 435,000 birds crossed over DeKalb County, where I live. A dangerous journey It’s a wonder, though, that neotropical birds make it back at all. Migration is fraught with deadly dangers — hungry predators, light pollution, building collisions, starvation because of habitat loss and exhaustion. The American Bird Conservancy estimates that this spring, more than 2 billion birds — including ruby-throated hummingbirds — returning from Latin America will fly more than 500 miles nonstop (as long as 18-22 hours) over the Gulf of Mexico to reach the Gulf Coast. As they come in, they are exhausted and emaciated, badly in need of rest and refueling. After a few days, though, they’ll fan out to nesting grounds across the country, including Georgia, and Canada. Along the way, they’ll need more rest and refueling stops — forests, thickets, fields, wetlands. Unfortunately, such habitats are becoming fewer as development chews up thousands of acres each month.