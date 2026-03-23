News Long lines, hourslong waits worsen at Atlanta airport as shutdown drags on ICE has also deployed to Hartsfield-Jackson and other airports around the country. An airport agent is seen assisting travelers as they endure long lines early Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 23, 2026. TSA officers have been working without pay for weeks amid the government shutdown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Travel is Ben Amerson’s specialty. He runs a travel agency in the city of Forsyth that specializes in group trips, primarily for students. Getting caught in the mayhem of a partial government shutdown feels especially ironic for someone who makes his living keeping other people’s travel running smoothly. He was flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday morning to lead a trip in New York City.

In his decades spent traveling, he said he’s never seen security lines this bad. He’s having to follow the advice he’d give to his clients if they were also stuck in long lines. “Be patient. Expect it. Try to prepare, plan,” Amerson said. “Don’t drink any water because you can’t get out of line to go to the bathroom.” Hourslong airport waits and crowds overflowing the terminal and spilling out onto the sidewalk greeted travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday morning, as a partial government shutdown leaves airport security checkpoints understaffed. At about 5:30 a.m., an airport employee estimated it could take travelers at least four hours to get through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

RELATED Live updates: What we're seeing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday mornings are a typically busy travel period at the world’s busiest airport with the terminal filled with people traveling for work. But it’s also the spring break travel period.

Some passengers lamented the TSA PreCheck lines appeared just as long as the main checkpoints. Some were wearing casual clothes, the telltale signs of a spring break vacations about to begin, others sported business attire. Air travel across the U.S. was also disrupted by a fatal collision late Sunday night of an Air Canada Express regional plane with a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The incident killed the pilot and co-pilot of the plane and led to numerous other injuries, according to The Associated Press. LaGuardia is also closed to flights until at least 2 p.m. Travelers line up through baggage claim in the domestic terminal for TSA security checks early Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the partial government shutdown on March 23, 2026. TSA officers have been working without pay for weeks amid the shutdown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Over the weekend, the Trump administration said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers would assist in managing airport security at cities across the country, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed Hartsfield-Jackson would be one of those airports. RELATED ICE is coming to Atlanta's airport starting today, mayor says An Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter observed at least five ICE officers at the northside of the main domestic terminal before 6 a.m.

“Our administration will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in communication with the public and travelers as these federal actions develop,” Dickens said in the statement. An airport agent is seen assisting travelers as they endure long lines early Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 23, 2026. TSA officers have been working without pay for weeks amid the government shutdown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Senate Majority Leader John Thune made a proposal to President Donald Trump on Sunday to fund the U.S. Department of Homeland Security without Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in order to end the impasse that has driven the hourslong security lines at airports, Punchbowl News reported. TSA is part of DHS, and TSA officers have gone for weeks without pay because of the shutdown of DHS. Punchbowl News reported that Thune told Trump that Senate Republicans would support funding all of DHS except ICE, but Trump said no.