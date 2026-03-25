Business ICE at Atlanta airport appears to step into some TSA functions Some immigration officers appeared to take over boarding pass and ID checks often performed by TSA as call outs continue. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were observed appearing to take over some of the boarding pass and ID check functions often done by Transportation Security Administration officers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Wednesday March 25, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

For two days U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen at the Atlanta airport largely walking around and observing, not assisting with airport security screening. On Wednesday morning, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution observed a change: A handful of people in ICE uniforms appearing to take over some vetting of passenger boarding passes and IDs, a function often done by the Transportation Security Administration.

Reporters also observed an apparent training session of other ICE officers to do ID checks by TSA at a checkpoint. RELATED ‘They can’t do anything’: ICE largely standing around at the Atlanta airport U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers appeared to be checking boarding passes and IDs, work often done by Transportation Security Administration officers at the Atlanta airport, March 25, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) ICE has been taking heat for its presence in airports across the country, in particular from the union representing many of the TSA officers who have been working for more than five weeks without pay because of a congressional budget fight over immigration enforcement that remains stalled. ICE itself is largely being paid through a past budget allocation. But other Department of Homeland Security essential employees including from TSA, the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection are not.

“ICE agents are not trained or certified in aviation security,” Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said in a statement Wednesday. TSA officers spend months learning to detect explosives, weapons, and threats specifically designed to evade detection at checkpoints — skills that require specialized instruction, hands-on practice, and ongoing recertification. You cannot improvise that. Putting untrained personnel at security checkpoints does not fill a gap. It creates one.”

In response to a question Wednesday morning about whether ICE was, in fact, taking on new security functions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, DHS did not answer directly. RELATED TSA workers are unpaid during shutdown; not so for members of Congress To be sure, ID checks aren’t always handled by TSA employees. The Clear membership program has for years allowed its members to bypass the standard TSA ID check, instead using the private company’s biometric ID verification system. Clear in 2023 came under scrutiny for some unauthorized passengers who got through, prompting TSA to begin requiring additional ID checks of Clear members. Then last year, Clear launched a system at the Lower North checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson allowing its members to scan a boarding pass and be verified with facial recognition before heading straight to bag screening.

In a statement, DHS’s acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said TSA was “extremely grateful to the patriotic men and women of ICE who have deployed to airports that are facing a high number of callouts because of the Democrats’ shutdown.” “ICE officers are guarding entrances and exits, assisting with logistics, and doing crowd control,” she said. Morning travelers wait in long lines for TSA Precheck at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, Wednesday, March 25, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC) “The more support we have available, the more efficiently TSA can focus on their highly specialized screening roles to efficiently get airport security lines moving faster.” The national call out rate of TSA officers remained north of 11% on Tuesday, DHS said. Atlanta’s call out rate remained close to 37%, among the highest in the country.

George Borek, an AFGE union steward representing Atlanta TSA officers told the AJC on Tuesday his colleagues “are in dire need. We’re at the breaking point. The balloon is ready to burst, and it’s probably going to burst this weekend when Friday comes and there’s not another paycheck.” The immigration agents he’s spoken with, meanwhile, “are scratching their heads like, ‘What are we doing here?’ That’s the conversation I’ve had: ‘We have no idea what we’re doing here.’” But there’s a key difference, Borek points out: “They’re getting paid and we’re not.” An AJC reporter on the ground at the airport observed a mix of reactions to ICE’s presence at the security checkpoints. When one man saw ICE conducting ID checks, he muttered expletives under his breath. But a woman entering TSA PreCheck saw a few officers standing near the entrance to those security lines and thanked them for everything they have been doing. ICE officers in the airport have declined AJC reporters’ interview requests.

Morning travelers wait in lines that strech out onto the sidewalk at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial goverment shutdown, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) During a Sunday appearance on CNN, White House border czar Tom Homan said ICE agents are not trained for the type of screening done at airport checkpoints and would instead help with other tasks. RELATED What we’re seeing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport “We’re simply there to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise,” Homan said. “Screening through the X-ray machine — not trained in that, we won’t do that.” But there are “certain parts of security that TSA is doing that we can move them off those jobs and put them in the specialized jobs (to) help move those lines,” Homan said. “Certainly a highly trained ICE law enforcement officer can cover an exit,” to prevent people from entering secure areas through the exits.