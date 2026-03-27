Business How to help TSA officers You can’t hand officers cash, but there are ways to support TSA workers who are not being paid. Kevin Campbell (right) and CLEAR manager Byran McCray pose for a photo after Kevin gave multiple $20 Circle k gift cards intented for struggling TSA workers. Friday, March 27, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Emma Hurt and Ben Hendren 19 minutes ago Share

As Transportation Security Administration officers enter a sixth week of working without pay during the partial government shutdown, there has been “enormous interest” from passengers trying to help, the Atlanta airport’s general manager, Ricky Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That’s continued Friday even with Congress potentially on the doorstep of a deal to pay TSA workers. But passengers cannot just hand individual officers cash.

Media mogul Tyler Perry reportedly found this out himself, as he was seen trying unsuccessfully to give money directly to TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. People can, however, donate “food, non-alcoholic beverages and store or merchant specific gift cards (gas, grocery store, restaurant, etc.),” TSA said on social media during the government shutdown in October. Kevin Campbell arrived early for his flight out of Atlanta on Friday to try to do just that. Even if Congress passes a funding bill Friday, it could take a week or more for backpay to actually reach officers, TSA union officials have said.

Campbell, a Waleska resident, was determined to thank TSA officers for their service without pay as he prepared to fly to a charity event in Orlando.

“To me, it’s disgraceful,” he said. “It’s disgusting people aren’t getting paid. It’s nothing more than egos. … It’s the TSA folks who are getting hurt.” Campbell brought along eight $20 Circle K convenience store gift cards and waited about 30 minutes at a Clear office until an employee came to accept them. The Clear employee accepted the cards, along with Campbell’s name, phone number and email. TSA officers remain on the job Friday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport despite not being paid for six weeks amid the ongoing partial government shutdown. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Later, another Clear employee not authorized to speak on the record, told the AJC the gift cards would be given to TSA with proper documentation.

“If it’s a ride to and from work, at least that takes some of the burden off,” Campbell said. “It’s an ugly battle that’s going on,” he said. “We’re talking about human beings. We are talking about their livelihoods.” Crucially, all donations to TSA must be accepted by agency management on behalf of the collective, not individual officers working screening, the agency said. “Please note TSA management may NOT accept cash or cash equivalent gift cards (Amex, MC, Visa, etc.).” Although some airports have solicited donations on TSA’s behalf, Smith pointed the AJC to the agency directly.

Kevin Campbell (right) hands multiple $20 Circle K gift cards to Clear manager Byran McCray to pass out to TSA officers who are continuing to work without pay Friday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) The city of Atlanta has already been giving officers food vouchers and complimentary parking for every shift, as well as MARTA Breeze passes during the shutdown. Within federal gift rules, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has also been providing a limited number of meals for TSA, a spokesman told the AJC. TSA advised hopeful gift-givers to “Please reach out to your airport’s main line and ask to be connected with local TSA management.” “If you’re at the airport, ask for the TSA manager at the checkpoint. Local TSA will advise what’s acceptable (e.g. gift cards) and how to deliver.”

DHS and TSA officials did not reply to the AJC’s questions on this subject by deadline Friday. But a TSA customer service agent confirmed via text that “only TSA management may accept donations from travelers on behalf of TSA which will then be distributed to our front-line work force” and echoed the guidance to try to find a TSA manager at a checkpoint or call through the airport’s phone lines. Aaron Barker, president of the AFGE Local 554 in Georgia, told The Associated Press that TSA unions don’t have the same restrictions and can accept donations to distribute to their members. Barker recommended those who want to donate look up their local union district on the AFGE website, or give through their local labor council. Smith, Hartsfield-Jackson’s top official, said despite the ongoing shutdown, morale among the TSA officers still showing up for work in Atlanta is resolute.

“What I see when I talk to them, for them this is their way of making a statement,” he said. “I’m seeing a sense of pride. I don’t see a morale issue, but that doesn’t mean when they leave and go home that they’re not struggling.” Atlanta airport's top official said morale among the TSA officers still showing up for work in Atlanta is resolute despite the ongoing partial government shutdown. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) In testimony to Congress this week, acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill confirmed, “We have heard reports of some airports asking the public to donate grocery store and gas gift cards in amounts of $10 or $20 to support officers.” By Friday, nearly $1 billion in TSA payroll will not have been paid on time in the current fiscal year, which includes last fall’s government shutdown, she said.