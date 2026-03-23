Politics TSA workers are unpaid during shutdown; not so for members of Congress U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is sole member of Georgia’s delegation who said he wouldn’t take his salary while the Department of Homeland security remains unfunded. Travelers wait in multi-hour lines for domestic security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown on Thursday, March 20, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

WASHINGTON — Travelers waiting hours in airport security lines during peak spring travel season are the most visible signs of the partial government shutdown that began Feb. 15 with no signs of ending. Transportation Security Administration employees are expected to work without pay during the shutdown, leading to higher absences as workers quit or take on side jobs to stay afloat. Meanwhile, members of Congress continue to collect their $174,000 annual salaries as usual.

That ticks off Cobb County resident Jerry Johnston, who believes lawmakers on both sides of the aisle aren’t taking the pain of travelers and government workers seriously enough. “These poor people on the front lines — all the TSA officers — for them not to be getting paid a penny,” he said. “But guess who is still receiving their fat paycheck? That’s members of Congress. And to me, that’s criminal.” RELATED Government shutdown sparks new round of partisan finger‑pointing There are several bills pending in Congress, including one recently approved in committee in the House, that would prevent lawmakers from being paid for work during government shutdowns. But unless those become law, the Constitution requires that members be paid their full salaries even during shutdowns. During the full government shutdown last fall, dozens of lawmakers — including U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Buddy Carter — announced that they would voluntarily forego their pay or donate it to charity.

This time, Ossoff, D-Atlanta, decided not to forgo his salary during the partial shutdown.

Carter, R-St. Simons Island, initially told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he hadn’t given any thought to whether he should. Two days later, he said that he had decided to again give his pay to a yet-to-be-specified nonprofit. RELATED Members of Congress celebrate bringing earmarks back to Georgia “Employees are now missing paychecks, like overworked TSA agents and the Coast Guard, including those deployed to the Middle East,” Carter said in a statement. “I’ll be donating my salary to charity for the duration of the shutdown. If they aren’t receiving paychecks, neither should members of Congress.” Carter blamed the shutdown on Senate Democrats, who have blocked a House-passed bill funding DHS because they want policy changes for immigration enforcement. Despite weeks of negotiations with the White House, no deal has been reached. Democrats introduced alternative proposals to fund all DHS agencies except Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol or to pay TSA workers alone, but Republicans have stood in the way of those measures. RELATED Latest: Airport security delays at peak times continue with no end in sight Other members of Georgia’s delegation told the AJC they will continue taking their paychecks, and they don’t feel conflicted about it. These lawmakers said they feel sympathy for Coast Guard, FEMA and TSA workers who are not being paid, but they point the finger at members in the opposing party.

“I think the right posture is for the Democrats to stop playing games with the federal employee salaries,” Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, said. He said Democrats are catering to a progressive base by shutting down DHS because they want to defund ICE and Border Patrol. Scott said members of Congress need their salaries, especially if voters want representatives who come from the middle class instead of being represented by people with the type of wealth that allows them to give away their pay. “More oftentimes than not, when you see someone saying they’re not going to take their salary, it is someone who’s a multimillionaire and their salary doesn’t matter to them anyway,” Scott said. RELATED At world’s busiest airport, unpaid TSA workers weigh showing up or staying afloat Both Carter and Ossoff are multimillionaires, according to their most recent financial disclosures.