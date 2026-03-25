Business Delta extends flight change flexibility because of ATL airport security waits The Atlanta-based airline is granting travel waivers amid the ongoing TSA staffing crisis. Rj Islam holds his cat Babayaga while checking a bag with Delta Air Lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Delta Air Lines is extending a travel waiver with flexibility for anyone flying in and out of Atlanta this week, solely because of the extended security wait times at its home base of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Passengers with itineraries touching Atlanta through March 30 are now able to rebook without penalty on new flights through April 6, the airline announced Wednesday.

It had previously granted free change flexibility for just March 23-24 flights. RELATED What we’re seeing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Other U.S. airlines have granted similar flexibility, including United Airlines for its Houston hub and Allegiant Air for other airports. Delta and its partners represent about 80% of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson. More than 40% of the airline’s global customers’ trips every day touch Atlanta, CEO Ed Bastian has estimated. Travelers pass through the main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The lines are moving slowly, but traffic is lighter than it was this morning. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Delta has deployed staff across hub airports to help support Transportation Security Administration this week “outside of screening roles like way-finding, line management and assisting customers on how to put their carry-on items through conveyor belt scanning tech,” spokesperson Morgan Durrant told the AJC Monday.

TSA officers have been working without pay for more than five weeks, and Atlanta — the world’s busiest airport — has seen some of the highest call-out rates in the country. In Atlanta, Delta headquarters employees are also helping with customer check-in and line management. Passengers who miss flights because of TSA waits are being rebooked as possible, Durrant said. Airlines do not generally hold flights for passenger stuck in security waits. “Many critical activities are planned weeks and months in advance — safety, timing and placement are everything for an airline,” Durrant said. “Simply put, Delta needs to keep its schedule.”