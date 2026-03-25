Delta extends flight change flexibility because of ATL airport security waits
The Atlanta-based airline is granting travel waivers amid the ongoing TSA staffing crisis.
Rj Islam holds his cat Babayaga while checking a bag with Delta Air Lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Delta Air Lines is extending a travel waiver with flexibility for anyone flying in and out of Atlanta this week, solely because of the extended security wait times at its home base of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Passengers with itineraries touching Atlanta through March 30 are now able to rebook without penalty on new flights through April 6, the airline announced Wednesday.
It had previously granted free change flexibility for just March 23-24 flights.
Delta and its partners represent about 80% of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson. More than 40% of the airline’s global customers’ trips every day touch Atlanta, CEO Ed Bastian has estimated.
Travelers pass through the main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The lines are moving slowly, but traffic is lighter than it was this morning.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Delta has deployed staff across hub airports to help support Transportation Security Administration this week “outside of screening roles like way-finding, line management and assisting customers on how to put their carry-on items through conveyor belt scanning tech,” spokesperson Morgan Durrant told the AJC Monday.
TSA officers have been working without pay for more than five weeks, and Atlanta — the world’s busiest airport — has seen some of the highest call-out rates in the country.
In Atlanta, Delta headquarters employees are also helping with customer check-in and line management.
Passengers who miss flights because of TSA waits are being rebooked as possible, Durrant said. Airlines do not generally hold flights for passenger stuck in security waits.
“Many critical activities are planned weeks and months in advance — safety, timing and placement are everything for an airline,” Durrant said.
“Simply put, Delta needs to keep its schedule.”
As to how much the disruption might cost airlines like Delta, Durrant said that wouldn’t become public until its upcoming earnings call next month.
Last fall’s government shutdown cost the airline about $200 million in delayed and canceled flights, but this shutdown is different because air traffic controllers are not affected.
A Delta employee passes out bottled water to morning travelers waiting in multi-hour lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, Monday, March 23, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.