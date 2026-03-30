Business Atlanta TSA employees begin receiving backpay. Future pay remains uncertain. Congress still has not come to a long-term agreement to end the partial government shutdown. Officers from the Transportation Security Administration assist travelers with security checks at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the partial government shutdown on March 23, 2026. TSA officers worked unpaid for weeks due to the shutdown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Emma Hurt 19 minutes ago Share

Some Atlanta Transportation Security Administration officers have begun receiving promised backpay for their six weeks of unpaid work. George Borek, an American Federation of Government Employees union steward representing Atlanta area TSA employees, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday he has received a paycheck for most of his recent hours.

But there are about 30 hours missing from his paycheck, he said. “I know a lot of other officers are missing a lot more. There’s going to be a need for a lot of corrections,” he said. “I know people that worked overtime ... but haven’t received the overtime,” he said. That isn’t likely to incentivize them to continue to do so, he noted. In a prior statement, acting Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis previously confirmed to the AJC that TSA officers will “begin seeing paychecks as early as Monday, March 30.”

While this is welcome news for officers who have been working without pay for six weeks — caught in the crossfire of a Congressional stalemate over immigration funding — the question of whether they will receive future paychecks remains unclear.

“If you read the president’s executive order it says ‘accrued.’ It does not say going forward,” Borek noted. “We want stability. We as TSA officers. we don’t have stability. We have nothing,” he said. “I’m glad we got some money but it still doesn’t resolve the problem. People are still in debt, they have backed up bills.” American Federation of Government Employees Local 554 steward George Borek speaks during a press conference at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Monday, March 16, 2026. A government shutdown left Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay for weeks. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) A Friday memo from President Donald Trump directed the Secretary of Homeland Security “to use funds that have a reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations to provide TSA employees with the compensation and benefits that would have accrued to them if not for the Democrat-led DHS shutdown.”

The larger issue of TSA funding, Borek said, remains at the feet of Congress. Early Friday, the U.S. Senate passed a bill to fund most of DHS, except for certain immigration enforcement functions. Democrats have been pushing for significant changes to immigration enforcement practices after the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota. The House late Friday passed a bill requiring 60 days of funding for all of DHS, including immigration enforcement. That bill now returns to the Senate, where Democrats have pledged to block it.