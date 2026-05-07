News

A.M. ATL: Critical assistance

Plus: Ted Turner, Georgia maps
By
36 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! 🚨 Huge traffic heads-up 🚨 All lanes of I-285 south of I-20 will be shut down Friday night into Monday morning. I repeat: No I-285 on the south side all weekend. I-285 is canceled. All that traffic will be rerouted through downtown. Details here.

Frankly, I wouldn’t even leave the house if you don’t need to. The noxious vibes of everyone caught in the Most Atlanta Traffic to Ever Atlanta will be palpable for miles.

Let’s get to it.

GROUP SOUNDS ALARM ON FULTON SHERIFF

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat (Jason Getz/AJC)
Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat (Jason Getz/AJC)

Three Fulton County commissioners want an investigation to decide if Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat should be suspended from duties.

As part of his jurisdiction, Labat oversees the deeply troubled Fulton County Jail. This requested reckoning is the result of years of snowballing controversies, deaths and other incidents at the facility.

The last straw:

What could happen next:

🔎 READ MORE: Concerns from both sides of the possible investigation

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

AN ATLANTA ER NIGHTMARE

Ambulance-to-ER times are far above where they should be for area hospitals. (Ben Hendren/AJC)
Ambulance-to-ER times are far above where they should be for area hospitals. (Ben Hendren/AJC)

(Sorry to all of those with health anxiety. Today’s edition accidentally has a theme.)

Ambulances with emergency patients sometimes wait hours outside of the busiest hospitals in metro Atlanta, state data shows. It’s an ongoing problem the Georgia Department of Public Health is trying to address.

🔎 READ MORE: ‘Dangerously overcrowded’: What public health officials think

GOP BRISTLES AT KEMP’S REDISTRICTING STANCE

A U.S. Supreme Court Decision blew a hole in the Voting Rights Act that could give Georgia Republicans an opportunity to redraw congressional maps in their favor.

🔎 READ MORE: What’s at stake with redistricting

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ A federal judge denied Fulton County’s request for the return of 2020 ballots seized by the Justice Department earlier this year. The judge called the raid “unprecedented” and “imperfect,” but said the county didn’t prove it was harmful.

⚕️ Three midwives are suing Georgia with the aim of changing the state’s restrictive midwifery laws. Georgia has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, and practitioners say their care could be a huge help if they didn’t have so many hurdles.

HE WAS CABLE BEFORE CABLE WAS COOL

Lots of pictures of Ted Turner to choose from, might as well get two Atlanta legends in one frame. (AJC staff)
Lots of pictures of Ted Turner to choose from, might as well get two Atlanta legends in one frame. (AJC staff)

As a former CNN employee, the small chip they implanted in me started beeping when CNN founder and media pioneer Ted Turner died. (This is a joke. I am joking please do not email me.)

It was a weird day for all of Atlanta media, because we’re such an interconnected group there’s likely no one in the city’s media landscape who wasn’t somehow shaped by Turner’s work.

Some quotes that captured his outlook:

🔎 READ MORE: Mogul, sailor, rancher, environmentalist, acquired taste: The complex faces of Ted Turner

Another Ted memory: When he owned the Atlanta Braves, Turner once made himself manager of the team for a day in protest of a particularly bad 1977 losing streak. Turner’s ownership helped turn the Braves into “America’s Team.” Read more about his Braves legacy here.

NEWS BITES

Some day, planes and ships could run on kelp

Either the kelp needs to get a lot bigger, or the planes and ships need to get a lot smaller.

Cosmetic procedures are booming, but ethical conversations are lagging

This is why we all need best friends. They can keep it real when you want to make some irreversible cosmetic change.

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will not run the Preakness

That’s right, king, take some “you” time.

Who makes the best biscuit in Atlanta?

It’s probably some lady south of the perimeter working off her grandmother’s moldering church cookbook from 500 B.C. But if you’re talking Atlanta restaurants, we’ve got the answer!

ON THIS DATE

May 7, 1984

Ted Turner and TBS … He sees the world in CNN’s future. If money can be made in the not-so-distant future through intergalactic communications, watch out for Ted Turner. When a transmission system becomes faster than the speed of light, look to see whether the equipment is marked: “Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Atlanta, Ga.” Don’t laugh. People used to laugh … used to. For now, the gutsy visionary of Techwood Drive is thinking of “the whole world — all regions.” That’s his current target for spreading the 24-hour gospel of Cable News Network.

Producer Nicole gets all the applause today for finding this gem!

ONE MORE THING

Have a fine Thursday!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

Italy US

Rubio arrives for audience with Pope Leo XIV to ease tensions after Trump's criticism over Iran

28m ago

Polls open in UK local elections seen as a verdict on Keir Starmer's leadership

57m ago

AJC Poll: Georgians concerned about inflation, economy as midterms loom

1h ago

Keep Reading

City Council president withdraws request for car, driver after public backlash

Amtrak may make it easier to bring guns on its trains despite the alleged attempt on Trump's life

Justice Department seeks the names of 2020 election workers in Georgia's Fulton County

Featured

Ted's Montana Grill closes restaurants in Midwest, N.C., around D.C.

Ted Turner, CNN founder, business maverick and ‘Mouth of the South,’ dies at 87

AJC Poll: Ossoff remains sharply polarizing in Georgia

Road closed: I-285 closure to impact metro Atlanta traffic all weekend