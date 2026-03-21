Metro Atlanta Latest: Long security lines snarl airport travelers to start weekend Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport posted wait times of more than 2 hours early Saturday. Early morning travelers wait in long lines extending to the baggage claim area to get through security screening amid the partial government shutdown at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Travelers hoping Saturday morning would bring a reprieve from crushingly long security wait times are finding themselves stuck in some of the slowest moving lines of the week. Those headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this morning should heed advice repeated by officials over and over the last few days: arrive at least three hours before departure time. Delta Air Lines is suggesting getting there four hours early for international flights.

Early Saturday morning, the world’s busiest airport posted wait times of more than two hours at the main domestic checkpoint. A sea of travelers stood in lines that extended through the baggage claim area. RELATED Live airport security wait times and today’s trends Exactly how long you’ll end up cooling your heels depends on numerous variables and some lucky timing. Early morning between 5-9 a.m. is typically among the airport’s busiest times, but Saturday can bring unpredictability as business travel ebbs. Just before 7 a.m., it was taking 125 minutes to get through the main checkpoint, but two hours later, the wait time had dropped to a slightly more manageable 85 minutes, according to the airport’s tracking site. Early Saturday morning, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport posted wait times of more than two hours at the main domestic checkpoint. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Before sunrise, the South security checkpoint, open for TSA PreCheck members and others, was jammed with wait times stretching more than an hour and a half, according to the airport tracker. By 9 a.m., it was a breezy 20 minutes.

If you’re flying internationally Saturday, wait times at that checkpoint have been a bit harder to know. Airport spokesperson Alnissa Ruiz-Craig told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution there appeared to be a “glitch” officials are working to fix with how those wait times are being reported online. RELATED Things to do at the Atlanta airport The tracker showed international wait times of just a few minutes at one point Saturday morning, but travelers shared on social media they were spending much longer in line. By 9 a.m., the airport said the current international wait time posted on its website — 12 minutes — was accurate and said it “will continue to monitor” the tracking site. The long waits are caused by a one-two punch of high volume as spring break travel gears up combined with Transportation Security Administration staffing issues. A partial government shutdown has pushed some officers to find other work as they’ve gone weeks without pay. Saturday morning travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport stand in long lines amid the partial government shutdown. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)