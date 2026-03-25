A.M. ATL: Instructions unclear

Morning, y’all! Do you try to clean your pollen-y surfaces a few times during The Yellowing, or do you let it all collect until it’s over? I see merit in both strategies.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Do you try to clean your pollen-y surfaces a few times during The Yellowing, or do you let it all collect until it’s over? I see merit in both strategies.
Let’s get to it.
When Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrived at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Monday, questions abounded. How, exactly, would ICE agents help with the outrageous security wait situation?
Turns out, they’re not sure, either.
🔎 READ MORE: Details on ICE movements at the airport
Why is it so hard to predict long wait times right now? The airport isn’t posting security wait time estimates like they usually do. It’s another way the system is fraying in the crisis.
Some good news: President Donald Trump says he will support a U.S. Senate plan to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, including TSA workers.
Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.
A new bill just passed out of a Georgia Senate committee that would require weapons detection systems in every public school in the state.
🔎 READ MORE: What can and can’t be accomplished by such systems
The Trump Administration’s tariffs have poked huge holes in Georgia’s busiest ports. But, port leaders are confident things will pick back up. So confident, they’re increasing a billion-dollar expansion project.
🔎 READ MORE: Why they think investing is the right call
✈️ Where’s Mayor Andre Dickens during this airport chaos? He’s on a long-planned trip to Fukuoka, Japan; Atlanta’s sister city. Dickens’ office says he remains in constant contact with law enforcement and federal officials. A 12-person team from City Hall has been deployed to the airport to help manage the crisis.
🔧 Home Depot’s buying big to win business from professional contractors. Its latest acquisition: a Peachtree City-based wholesale distributor of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment.
🧪 A $2 billion biopharmaceutical facility may be coming to Gwinnett County. UCB Inc. plans to build a medical science manufacturing facility on a sprawling, newly-built life sciences campus in the area.
Guinness World Record for longest line of cheesesteak sandwiches attempted in the Philadelphia Airport
Really? We’re caught in an eternal security line vortex and y’all get to make cheesesteaks?
Braves to induct Brian Snitker into team Hall of Fame on April 25
Viva Snit!
Here’s how to recycle those old laptops, iPhones and earbuds lying around
This is your sign to stop hoarding your old tech “just in case.” How is that 10-year-old BlackBerry going to serve you in the future?
Atlanta Braves introduce new food at Truist Park
Behold with your mortal eyes the “Baffle,” a burger-panini-empanada pocket thing filled with brisket. What a miracle of invention.
March 25, 1992
‘Smart car’ steers driver clear of hassles. This would be a test drive of the future or a chance to get lost by trusting a computer with a Scandinavian accent. I (the AJC’s David Beasley) was one of 18 reporters allowed to spend most of Monday driving a “smart car” with built-in compasses and on-board computerized mapping systems ... “Start by driving southeast on Triple A Drive,” said the voice synthesizer after I chose the first option ... Away we go, I thought as I headed out the parking lot, only to be quickly but tactfully reprimanded when I took a wrong turn on the way out.
David, if you’re out there, we gotta hear your thoughts on Waymos.
In my first apartment in Atlanta, the bed was under a nice-sized window. Since I was on the second floor and loved sleeping with a breeze blowing in, I kept it open as much as possible. Yes, you see where this is going. One beautiful spring morning I woke up to find everything — bed, pillow, windowsill, self — covered in a full coat of pollen. (As some added Atlanta, said window was about five yards from train tracks.)
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Until next time.