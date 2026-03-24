Politics Trump says he is ready to support deal to pay TSA workers Senate Democrats say they need to review a proposal from Republicans that would fund most of the Department of Homeland Security. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he will not stand in the way if the U.S. Senate moves forward on a plan to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, including Transportation Security Administration workers at airports. A proposal on the table would get money flowing to employees TSA, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Coast Guard who have been working without pay for more than a month. It could have an immediate affect on airports like Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International where TSA personnel issues caused by the shutdown have led to extremely long lines and frustrated travelers.

The details are being finalized, but Trump said if Senate Republicans tell him it’s the best way forward he is willing to go along, even if he is not fully happy. “We are going to take a good hard look at it,” he told reporters during an event at the Oval Office on Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Senate discussed the framework of a deal during their weekly lunch meetings where Republicans and Democrats gather separately to talk about legislation and priorities. Republicans emerged saying the ball is in Democrats court; Democrats said they will review and offer a response but that changes may be needed. “We need strong, strong reforms, and we need to rein in ICE,” Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in response to questions about the framework.

Senate Republicans have floated a plan to fund DHS, with the exception of immigration enforcement. Republicans could then begin working on a separate package using the budget reconciliation process, which could be approved without the support of Democrats.

This legislation would include immigration and Border Patrol funding as well as address a second Trump priority: the elections package known as the SAVE America Act. If this is the case, the deal aligns most with a proposal Democrats have been offering up for weeks but falls short of some of the policy changes for addressing Immigration and Custom Enforcement policies they have demanded. The difference maker could be Trump’s blessing, or at least his willingness not to stand in the way. Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said there is no agreement between the two parties yet, but Democrats remain resolute that TSA workers should be paid as negotiations on DHS funding and immigration enforcement continue. “Ten times we’ve moved to fund TSA; 10 times now Senate Republicans have blocked funding,” Ossoff said. “It’s time to fund TSA.”