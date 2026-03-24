Food & Dining Atlanta Braves introduce new food at Truist Park for 2026 season Check out a 2-pound hamburger, tacos from a Michelin-star chef and the Blooperito. The Bat Flip is one of the new food offerings by the Atlanta Braves and Delaware North in the Delta Club. With 2 pounds of beef, it could feed four people. (Jason Getz/AJC)

With the Atlanta Braves’ opening day this Friday, the MLB team introduced its new lineup of food items, beverage options and even a special-edition bourbon. It’s become a tradition as beloved as peanuts in Coke for professional baseball teams to debut at least one food item each season that’s completely over the top. This year, the Braves and hospitality vendor Delaware North stepped up to the very large plate with an eye-popping burger called the Bat Flip.

The Bat Flip could feasibly feed four people. (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves, The Battery Atlanta and Delaware North) The imposing burger is served on a 7-inch-wide brioche bun and includes 2 pounds of beef topped with braised short rib, crispy pork belly, melted cheese, crunchy onions, lettuce, tomatoes and a fried egg. Truist Park executive chef Jaco Dreyer estimated the enormous burger could comfortably feed four people. The Bat Flip will be available at the 1871 Grille in Section 113. More new food items at Truist Park concessions The Bat Flip brings the wow-factor, but it is just one of eight new food options available this season. Other new food items are:

The A-Town Melt (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves, The Battery Atlanta and Delaware North)

The A-Town Melt: A fried chicken sandwich layered with pepper jack cheese fondue on soft muffuletta bread. Available at Braves Market locations in sections 313 and 343. The Baffle (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves, The Battery Atlanta and Delaware North) The Baffle: A sandwich pocket creation developed by Delaware North for service at F1 races. Made in a special device similar to a waffle press, the Baffle’s burger-bun interior is filled with smoked brisket smothered in a truffle cheese sauce. Available at 1871 Grille in Section 113. The Blooperito (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves, The Battery Atlanta and Delaware North) Blooperito: A version of a burrito as interesting as the Braves’ beloved mascot, this pin-wheel-style finger food is filled with chipotle-spiced beef and deep fried, then topped with cotija cheese and fresh pico de gallo. Available in Sections 215 and 239.

The Field of Greens. (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves, The Battery Atlanta and Delaware North) Field of Greens: A vegetarian sandwich featuring a medley of roasted, seasoned vegetables topped with red pepper aioli and collard-green gremolata on ciabatta bread. Available in Section 129. The Low Country Crunch (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves, The Battery Atlanta and Delaware North) Low Country Crunch: A basket of six jumbo shrimp fried with a savory-sweet coconut crust, served with chili aioli and fresh lemon. Available at 1871 Grille in Section 113. Peach Dingers (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves, The Battery Atlanta and Delaware North)

Peach Dingers: Dessert egg rolls filled with cinnamon-spiced peach cobbler and caramel sauce. Available at Coop’s Championship Chicken in Sections 138 and 320. The Walk-Off (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves, The Battery Atlanta and Delaware North) The Walk-Off: A puff pastry pocket filled with marinara, braised pork meatballs and mozzarella. Available at the Blue Moon Beer Garden. Tacos from a Michelin-starred chef A new taco stand called Tacos Mejor will debut from Carlos Gaytan, the first Mexican-born chef to earn a Michelin star, according to a news release. At Tuesday’s media event, Dreyer said Gaytan’s tacos were the best he’s ever tasted. Gaytan will be at Truist Park for the Braves’ first home stand, beginning Friday against the Kansas City Royals, to celebrate the taco stand’s opening.

Tacos Mejor will be available at the Cutwater stand in Section 152. Delaware North, the hospitality vendor for the Atlanta Braves, partnered with local restaurants to open Outfield Market last season. (Courtesy of Delaware North) More Atlanta Braves food updates for 2026 Fred’s Meat & Bread will expand from a food stall to a full restaurant space just inside the Chop House Gate. The Outfield Market will add two stalls from local restaurants Bell Street Burritos and Vice Steak Bar. Bona Fide Deluxe, the sandwich shop with a location in Edgewood, has expanded its menu and moved within Truist Park to Section 112.

The Giving Kitchen, the nonprofit organization that supports restaurant workers in need, will continue running its stall in the Outfield Market with food from a rotating selection of notable chefs. The first month of the season will feature food from the cutting-edge team at Bovino After Dark. The Cherry Bomb Refresher is one of the beverage offerings in the Delta Club. (Jason Getz/AJC) New drinks at Truist Park The dirty soda trend has come to the ballpark. The nonalcoholic drinks, available at select bars throughout Truist Park, will blend Coca-Cola products with fruit juices and other flavorings. Many bars will also offer mocktails like the Skyline Slugger, Peach Grand Slam and Cherry Bomb Refresher. The ballpark will also offer a new beer brewed at the stadium called Broadside Lager. Created in partnership with Molson Coors and third baseman Austin Riley, Broadside Lager is a light-bodied, American-style lager that reference’s Riley’s passion for baseball and for hunting.

Blue Run Spirits is partnering with the Braves to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the franchise in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) The Braves are also getting a limited edition, high-end bourbon thanks to a partnership with Blue Run Spirits. In honor of the team’s 60th anniversary of moving to Atlanta, the premium whiskey brand is releasing a commemorative bottle of the rye-forward bourbon on opening day. Food-related community and sustainability initiatives Danielle Bedasse, the Braves’ vice president of community affairs, was one of several team executives to point out Truist Park is the largest restaurant in the Southeast. On game day, the ballpark serves food from nearly 100 restaurants, concessions stands and other service points. The logistics of such a massive operation naturally leave unused ingredients and food products in the margins, but the Braves organization faces the challenge of food waste with multiple initiatives. In addition to repurposing ingredients and composting, the Braves partner with Second Helpings Atlanta to rescue food waste and reduce hunger. Second Helpings is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations of healthy, nutritious surplus food and distributes it to families in need.

The MLB team also partnered with Chick-fil-A on the Home Plate Project, another initiative that provides free food resources to families facing hunger. The project distributes fresh produce, protein boxes and hot Chick-fil-A items to families on a monthly basis. On the sustainability front, the Braves organization has continued to invest in its on-site farming operation, a hydroponic garden that grows fresh lettuce by the Blue Moon Beer Garden. Both Bedasse and Dreyer, the executive chef, said the farming initiative begun last year has been a major success. Growing premium, organic lettuce on-site saved the organization nearly $30,000 in 2025, and they’re looking for ways to expand the program with their engineering team. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opened last year in The Battery Atlanta. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) New restaurants at The Battery The Battery has added a couple of new restaurants since the beginning of last Braves season, with another on the way.